Warriors owner Joe Lacob on Finals against Celtics: I think we'll win, I think we're better

These are the sorts of name-brand playoff challenges and triumphs that lift franchises above almost all others. These kinds of series get huge ratings, raise the impact and get future documentarians primed for action. And the Warriors, in their sixth Finals trip and going for their fourth title of this era, are right on the verge. “I think I want it more now because this is considered a great matchup if you’re an NBA fan,” Lacob said. “I think it’s going to be a very interesting matchup. I think it’s going to be really hard. … “I think we’ll win. I think we’re better. I believe in our coach and I believe in our roster. But I don’t think it’s going to be easy at all. It’s going to be a big battle.” Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic