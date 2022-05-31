Warriors owner Joe Lacob on Finals against Celtics: I think we'll win, I think we're better

These are the sorts of name-brand playoff challenges and triumphs that lift franchises above almost all others. These kinds of series get huge ratings, raise the impact and get future documentarians primed for action. And the Warriors, in their sixth Finals trip and going for their fourth title of this era, are right on the verge. “I think I want it more now because this is considered a great matchup if you’re an NBA fan,” Lacob said. “I think it’s going to be a very interesting matchup. I think it’s going to be really hard. … “I think we’ll win. I think we’re better. I believe in our coach and I believe in our roster. But I don’t think it’s going to be easy at all. It’s going to be a big battle.”
Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic
Warriors CEO Joe Lacob aims high. Extremely high. He didn’t always like what he saw this season, and everybody knew it. Felt it. Reaching the NBA Finals brings peace of mind. At least a bit.
“We’ve now made six in 12 years. So, I love the 50-percent rate. Whether we’ll continue that, I don’t know.
“But I’m sure as hell gonna try.”
Joe Lacob on the two timeline plan: “I know we — I, Bob, the organization — took some criticism that we should trade our draft choices to get one more great player. I was adamant about it, so was Bob, that that was not the path.” pic.twitter.com/4u5GgSjrfD – 4:53 PM
Warriors owner Joe Lacob on the franchise’s sustained success: pic.twitter.com/xUX7mLjq1u – 4:34 PM
