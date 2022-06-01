Al Horford on Darvin Ham: The Lakers are really lucky to have him

John Karalis: Al Horford on his former assistant coach Darvin Ham getting the Lakers job: “Darvin is about as good a guy as you’re going to see, a big competitor. Extreme competitor. The Lakers are really lucky to have a guy like him. He’s the kind of guy that you want.”
Al Horford on his former assistant coach Darvin Ham getting the Lakers job: “Darvin is about as good a guy as you’re going to see, a big competitor. Extreme competitor. The Lakers are really lucky to have a guy like him. He’s the kind of guy that you want.” – 6:09 PM
Celtics forward Al Horford on Lakers coach Darvin Ham after working with him when Ham was an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks pic.twitter.com/igdsYB7eSr – 5:28 PM
Latest @BleacherReport The Biggest Questions Facing New Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham bleacherreport.com/articles/10037… – 5:26 PM
Al Horford on getting to the Finals for the first time in his career pic.twitter.com/o1RvdtVrwo – 5:08 PM
There are 4 Celtics (Tatum, Jaylen, Horford, Smart) who are averaging more minutes per game than the leading Warrior (Klay- 35.1 mpg). Steph is actually averaging less minutes per game in the playoffs (33.6) than in the reg season (34.5). – 10:49 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 67 – The @Los Angeles Lakers have found their new head coach, Darvin Ham. @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants share their thoughts on him.
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. We break down the reports of Darvin Ham have actual autonomy as a head coach. What does it mean for him and the Lakers moving forward? @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
✅Hiring Ime Udoka
✅Trading for Al Horford
✅Trading for Derrick White
@TermineRadio says Brad Stevens has knocked it out of the park in his first year as an executive. #BleedGreen
Hear NBA Finals coverage all week:🔊https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/4S2RtfT4hT – 1:00 PM
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss @Marc Stein‘s report of the Lakers giving Darvin Ham more autonomy (and less Rambis) as the Lakers coach. Has the front office learned some lessons? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rep… – 12:44 PM
Ime Udoka said Celtics staff members that have been to the NBA Finals have been sharing with the rest of the roster what to expect as far as being in the Finals and coverage.
He also said Al Horford does a good job keeping the team level-headed. – 11:12 AM
Ime Udoka said Celtics staff members that have been to the NBA Finals have been sharing with the rest of the roster what to expect as far as being in the Finals and coverage.
With @Malika Andrews on The NBA Today
Darvin Ham has to have a seat at the table with regards to personnel – B… youtu.be/qFm1wzubiVw via @YouTube – 10:56 AM
Our CMS isn’t working properly, so for Tuesday’s episode of @LockedOnLakers make sure to check the YouTube channel. How the Lakers are reportedly empowering Darvin Ham, which is a nice change of pace.
youtube.com/watch?v=pulxav… – 2:35 AM
Lakers reportedly give Darvin Ham autonomy Frank Vogel didn’t have nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/30/lak… – 10:31 PM
Trading for Al Horford was good for what Al Horford has accomplished individually. But he may be even more important for what he’s allowed the Celtics to do with their lineup.
Danny Ainge talks about Brad Stevens’ moves and what they’ve done for the C’s.
bit.ly/3GrVl3K – 6:58 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Revisiting the Al Horford Trade
🏀 NBA Draft workout tracker
🏀 Key Offseason dates/option decisions
🏀 Micic = Splenda
#ThunderUp
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/ofujpeF6h1 – 5:51 PM
Some interesting Lakers odds just dropped for next season with Darvin Ham reportedly the new head coach, via @SportsBettingAG pic.twitter.com/RHGrhSoYkC – 4:50 PM
Al Horford is heading to the NBA Finals! Let’s revisit his time in OKC, and add context to both trades before the narrative shifting likely starts leading up to the Finals out of boredom. thunderousintentions.com/2022/05/30/rev… – 4:14 PM
Al Horford got a bump in his partially guaranteed deal by making the NBA Finals. However that increase is inconsequential now as sources tell MassLive that the Celtics plan on bringing Horford back at his full salary ($26.5 million) next year regardless masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:39 PM
Unsolicited advice to Darvin Ham: If Russell Westbrook sends you a bottle of champagne to congratulate your new job, for the love of all that is holy, send him a thoughtfully written thank-you note. AK – 3:34 PM
Acquiring Al Horford was good for what Al Horford has accomplished individually. But he may be even more important for what he has allowed the Celtics to do with their lineup.
Danny Ainge talks about Brad Stevens’ moves and what they’ve done for the C’s.
bit.ly/3GrVl3K – 2:08 PM
what was the argument for people who thought Jimmy should have passed on the 3 and went to the rim against Al Horford? 12 hours later and i still havent seen a single one that makes sense and/or isnt bait. – 1:43 PM
Al Horford’s wait over, NBA Finals moment looms with Celtics (from @AP) apnews.com/article/a20a73… – 12:47 PM
With Celtics in NBA Finals, Al Horford gets extra $5M of salary guaranteed nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/30/wit… – 12:03 PM
“I don’t know where the #Celtics are at without @Al Horford”
Ranking top 15 players in NBA Finals
1. Curry (GS)
2. Tatum (BOS)
3. Brown (BOS)
4. Draymond (GS)
5. Wiggins (GS)
6. Smart (BOS)
7. Poole (GS)
8. Klay (GS)
9. Horford (BOS)
10. Timelord (BOS)
11. Looney (GS)
12. Williams (BOS)
13. White (BOS)
14. Porter (GS)
15. Pritchard (BOS) – 10:17 AM
Jimmy Butler, Al Horford & a series-deciding moment that they both deserved to win: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:21 AM
“He’s selfless. Al (couldn’t) care less about the numbers, he cares about the wins and this team.”
Through tragedy & triumph, Al Horford has held the Celtics down every game. After years of coming up short, he & the Celtics are heading to the NBA Finals. theathletic.com/3340039/2022/0… – 3:42 AM
Ime Udoka’s success is likely to encourage teams to seek first-time head coaches like himself who have played the game and paid their dues as assistants. Darvin Ham may have benefited from this. #Celtics #Lakers – 12:59 AM
Warriors-Celtics
First matchup, Warriors 4-point win: No Klay Thompson, no Jordan Poole, no Al Horford, Derrick White was still on the Spurs
One big takeaway I have from the two teams playing in the NBA Finals: Their cores have been together forever. Tatum, Brown, Smart, Horford have been together since 2017 with Horford leaving for a couple of years. Curry Thompson, Green have played together since 2012 – 12:13 AM
Marcus Smart on Al Horford: “When he came back, it gave us a sense of security. He’s selfless. Al could care less about the numbers. He cares about the wins and his team.” – 12:09 AM
Marcus Smart on Al Horford: “He’s selfless. Al could care less about the numbers. He cares about the wins and this team.” – 12:09 AM
Jimmy Butler missed the shot that could have – and most thought probably should have – given Miami the lead. .. But Al Horford not only contested the shot but also rebounded the miss. … Butler was a Game 7 warrior. Horford helped make certain it was all for naught. – 12:01 AM
Al Horford said he spent this past week looking back at photos from a year ago, when he was a member of the Thunder and his future was entirely uncertain, to remind himself of how much things have changed. – 11:54 PM
Al Horford on being in this position after sitting for OKC last year: “I’m just grateful to God. This past week, I looked at photos from what I was doing at this time a year ago… I’m so grateful and fortunate to be in this position.” – 11:53 PM
Horford said he’s been looking at photos from a year ago to remind himself where things were at this point. He said on this day last year he was at his son’s kindergarten graduation. – 11:53 PM
Al Horford: My grandfather was someone I was extremely close with…All week, my mom, my family, just telling me to go out there and play. That was what he would want you to continue to do what you do. – 11:50 PM
Al Horford said it’s been a tough week with the death of his grandfather, but he said his family told him to focus and keep playing that’s what his abuelo would have wanted. #Celtics #Heat – 11:49 PM
Al Horford on having a tough week with losing his grandfather: “It’s been hard on me and my family. My grandfather is someone I was very close to. My mom told me he would want me to go out and play.” – 11:49 PM
Al Horford as Jimmy Butler let that 3-pointer go: “It was nerve-wracking.” – 11:48 PM
Al Horford: “This journey was not easy. We had a hard path…For our group, it’s resiliency. It’s switching the page and we’ve done it all season.” – 11:47 PM
Al Horford: “Coach Udoka was VERY clear about the team he wanted us to be. Our identity was going to be hanging our hat on the defensive end. On offense, he wanted us to play free and easy. It took a while, but we eventually figured it out.” – 11:47 PM
Jaylen Brown, with Horford sitting next to him: No one deserves it more than this guy to my right … I’m happy to be able to share this moment with him – 11:45 PM
Jaylen Brown: “Nobody deserves it more than this guy (motions to Al Horford). I’m proud and happy to share the moment with someone like him.” – 11:45 PM
Al Horford speaks on how much it meant to get to the Finals with so many Dominicans at the game in Miami. Then Jaylen Brown jumps in.
“Yo soy Dominicana también.”
Jaylen said nobody deserves this Finals trip more than Horford. – 11:45 PM
Al Horford jokes he “didn’t know how to act” when the game ended. Said he’s proud to see guys like Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart grow. – 11:45 PM
Al Horford is going to his first NBA Finals after playing 141 playoff games 🙏
pic.twitter.com/w7W9iJgl7P – 11:39 PM
Al Horford had played more playoff games than anyone in history without making the NBA Finals – 141.
That is no longer the case. – 11:35 PM
Al Horford’s contract guarantee for 2022-23 has raised from $14.5M to $19.5M.
It’s the best $5M the Celtics could ever spend.
New: Al Horford’s contract guarantee has been bumped up for next season with the Celtics securing a spot in NBA Finals. masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:32 PM
Celtics win 100-96. Win ECF 4-3
Tatum – 26/10/6/1/2
Brown – 24/6/6
Smart – 24/9/5/2
Horford – 5/14/3/1/2
Celtics – 41.2% FGs
Celtics – 11-32 threes
Celtics – 13 turnovers
Butler – 35 points
Adebayo – 25/11/4
Lowry – 15/7/3
Heat – 42% FGs
Heat – 6-30 threes
Heat – 10 turnovers – 11:29 PM
Most people root for the city & the jersey. Sometimes you can’t help but be happy for the player. Al Horford is one of those players. #NBAFinals #Celtics – 11:25 PM
Al Horford, no longer the player with the most playoff games without a Finals appearance. – 11:23 PM
Al Horford has been hunting for a trip to the Finals for looooong time. Dude’s been a winner his whole career but that hasn’t always meant he’s had the best timing or luck in postseason. He finally made it. – 11:23 PM
Also like….Al Horford getting this moment is super cool. been around forever as a huge piece of winning teams. Had the disaster in Philly that made everyone question if he was done. Put his head down on OKC last year and did his job. And now is a critical cog for an NBA finalist – 11:21 PM
Al Horford deserves this. I can’t think of many guys that have ever deserved it more. – 11:21 PM
All the way back to when Boston first signed Al Horford the one consistent knock on him was his rebounding.
Horford just grabbed 14 rebounds in Game 7 to get his team to the NBA Finals. – 11:21 PM
Al Horford has finally made the Finals after 141 career playoff games, the most in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/2CWGMrwMZs – 11:19 PM
With Boston reaching the NBA Finals, the guaranteed portion of the Al Horford contract for 2022/23 will increase from $14.5 to $19.5M.
The $26.5M contract becomes guaranteed if the Celtics win the championship. – 11:18 PM
Al Horford is about to turn 36
And he’s about to play in his first NBA Finals – nobody is more deserving… – 11:18 PM
Chris Paul supposedly washed. Came to OKC. Traded for 1st rounder. 2021 NBA Finals.
Al Horford supposedly washed. Came to OKC. Traded for 1st rounder. 2022 NBA Finals.
All teams gotta do to make the 2023 NBA Finals is trade a 1st rounder for Derrick Favors. – 11:16 PM
Horford collapses by himself before his teammates go and pick him up. His first Finals appearance ever. – 11:16 PM
Al Horford grabs the last rebound of the game and the Celtics are finally heading to the Finals. Incredible grind out win by Boston to finally break through the Eastern Conference. Game 1 at the Warriors on Thursday. – 11:16 PM
Loose ball foul on Horford with 6.1 left, but no FTs. #Celtics #Heat – 11:15 PM
Jimmy Butler wanted it all on that shot but he didn’t have to rush it. Could’ve attacked Al Horford & gone for the old-fashioned 3-pt play – 11:14 PM
Jimmy Butler risks it all going for the win early and bricks it, with another huge Al Horford rebound to give the Celtics a chance to make this a 2 possession game. What a wild gamble in a game full of them. – 11:12 PM
Horford with another offensive rebound an md a great rim contest on Bam – 11:08 PM
Al Horford is doing all the dirty work tonight, including mopping up the floor just now – 11:04 PM
Another great all around game from Al Horford. Tremendous job on the glass and defensively. – 11:01 PM
I bet Ime Udoka called that timeout to put Al Horford in for Robert Williams
The Timelord is giving all he can but he’s clearly limited and this isn’t a game where you take any chances down the stretch – 10:44 PM
Great cut by Tatum and even better pass by Horford.
Just keep moving. – 10:30 PM
Boston went into the locker room and figured out how to target Miami’s switching to get the Jays downhill and collapse the paint for open shooters on the second side. Last play was as simple as brown and Horford high PnR to get Bam switched onto JB for a blow by as Horford rolls – 10:19 PM
Rob Williams is starting the second half. He has stayed in the locker room for extra stretching and therapy each of the last two games.
Guessing with Al Horford and Grant Williams having three fouls each, that necessitated Rob start the second half. – 10:07 PM
grant williams, derrick white, and al horford all have three fouls – 10:05 PM
Halftime foul trouble watch:
Boston
Al Horford – 3
Derrick White – 3
Grant Williams – 3
Miami
None – 7 fouls total – 9:58 PM
Jimmy Butler scored 18 of his 24 first-half points in the second quarter, dragging the Heat into this game. Kyle Lowry arrived by drawing fouls on Al Horford and Marcus Smart, turning them into four points. Shaping up to maybe be a good one after all. – 9:55 PM
Three fouls on Al Horford.
That’s three on both Horford and Grant Williams. – 9:49 PM
Tatum takes a bad 3 over Bam instead of trying to attack and pull up, then Horford tries to switch Tatum off Bam in transition and nobody picks up Butler for the open 3. Of course Jimmy drains it because he’s on a heater for the ages. 9 point game. – 9:44 PM
Horford was just giving Rob a big talk on the sideline. Now Rob is sitting on the bench away from the play being diagrammed. He’s out of the game and White is in – 9:28 PM
Three fouls on Grant Williams. Horford back in. #Celtics #Heat – 9:21 PM
Al Horford strips Oladipo at the buzzer to put an exclamation point on a near-flawless first quarter for the Celtics. Even though Bam has scored some tough shots on Horford, Al has dominated that matchup tonight and shut down everyone coming at the rim. – 9:12 PM
Holy Shit Al Horford with the moster block at the rim. What a play – 9:01 PM
Starters
Heat: Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo
Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III. – 8:07 PM
Celtics starters for Game 7:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Kyle Lowry – 8:05 PM
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 29, 2022 – – Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Rob Williams
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Hauser Miami: None pic.twitter.com/B5gFrjbs7C – 8:04 PM
How deep do we think the rotations go tonight?
Boston plays seven tonight imo: Smart, Jaylen, Tatum, Horford, RWIII, Grant, White
Heat play Jimmy, PJ, Kyle, Bam, Strus, Vincent, Herro and Oladipo, but cut at least one, if not two of those guys out in the second half. – 7:09 PM
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Robert Williams is questionable with left knee soreness for Game 1. No one else is on Boston’s injury report. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / June 1, 2022
Horford is set to turn 36 years old on Friday, one day after he is set to make his NBA Finals debut and in the process, make league history. The native of the Dominican Republic will become the first Dominican player to appear in the NBA Finals. “Que en la República se sienta, esto es una celebración,” Horford said after the Game 7 victory over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, which translates to: “For those in the (Dominican Republic), this is a celebration.” -via WCVB / June 1, 2022
“That was all over the Dominican press, too. You know, we feel really proud when people recognize our country,” said Hector Piña, the owner of Merengue Restaurant, a Dominican restaurant in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood. Piña, who is from Baní, said Horford, who was born about five hours away in Puerto Plata, is like family to him and his staff. -via WCVB / June 1, 2022
