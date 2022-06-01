Andre Iguodala on playing the Finals: I'm trying to finish the season walking

Ohm Youngmisuk: Andre Iguodala says he is “trying to finish the season walking” when asked how optimistic he feels about playing in the Finals. He says he is doing everything he can around the clock and calls it “an interesting year with my body.” He is doing everything he can to be ready.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Andre Iguodala on the NBA improving its representation with Black head coaches pic.twitter.com/RnqgmuDFem – 3:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Andre Iguodala says he’s trying to finish the season “walking.” Around-the-clock treatment is part of his plan, and he’s hoping to play in the NBA Finals, but hardly sounds optimistic. – 3:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Andre Iguodala says he is “trying to finish the season walking” when asked how optimistic he feels about playing in the Finals. He says he is doing everything he can around the clock and calls it “an interesting year with my body.” He is doing everything he can to be ready. – 3:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala on his health: “Just trying to finish the season walking on two feet.” He said he’s “doing everything I need to do around the clock” so he can play in the Finals – 3:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Andre Iguodala says it’s really good to see African American coaches get a chance and a chance to stick. He credits Ty Lue as one of the most feared coaches who can succeed without having an analytical background. pic.twitter.com/61gtG0zGXl – 3:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says that Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are all questionable for Game 1 on Thursday. – 3:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kerr said Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. are all questionable for Game 1, but they did practice and go through a full-contact scrimmage on Wednesday. – 3:40 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says the Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II are questionable for tomorrow’s Game 1. But they did participate in the team’s scrimmage today, which Kerr said is a step in the right direction. – 3:39 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr will all be listed as questionable for Game 1, per Steve Kerr – 3:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Kerr said all three of Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. took part in their scrimmage today and took contact. All three will be listed as questionable for Game 1. – 3:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kerr said: Gary Payton II, Otto Porter and Andre Iguodala are questionable for Game 1 and all participated in practice Wednesday. #Warriors #Celtics – 3:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Just a little Jordan Poole, Andre Iguodala dance-off
Andre kills me 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q7dh1YEQMn – 3:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
live look at Andre Iguodala one day from Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Iguodala is hopeful he can make his comeback for the Finals. Looks good pic.twitter.com/hWX8WVLd6d – 3:11 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Warriors-Celtics predictions fairly evenly split. Warriors seem a bit deeper and have home court. Status of Porter and Payton could be key, less so Iguodala. Will be curious to see how Green is utilized defensively. Game 1 will tell a lot, we’ll see how tired Boston might be. – 8:09 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says the Warriors will know more about the Game 1 status’ of Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala after Wednesday’s full-contact practice. – 4:56 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala fully participated in practice today. It was a light practice, but the Warriors will have a full-contact one tomorrow. We should know more about the status of Payton, Porter and Iguodala tomorrow. – 4:56 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr were full participants today in practice. Availability for Game 1 tbd. Steve Kerr tells NBC Bay Area that he is ‘optimistic’ they can play at some point in the series. – 4:56 PM
