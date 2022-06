Charles Barkley on Lakers' hiring of Darvin Ham: If your coach is the same age as your players, your team is not gonna be any good

Darvin Ham is the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, and a lot of people are excited about what he’s going to bring to the organization. However, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley seems to think the hire isn’t going to move the needle for L.A. He recently explained his thinking. “Well I’m glad Darvin got an opportunity ’cause he’s paid his dues,” Barkley said. “He’s a nice guy. We’ll have to see what kind of coach he is. But listen, if one of your coaches is close to the same age as your players, your team not gonna be any good anyway. The Lakers, they got a serious dilemma on their hands. Their best player’s gonna be 40. Anthony Davis has never been healthy. Obviously, Russ (Russell Westbrook) is gonna be there one more year, so what’s really bad about the situation — next year is gonna be the same as this year. And then LeBron [James] just gonna be a year older, and then they’ll have Russ off the books.”Source: Sam Leweck @ Lakers Daily