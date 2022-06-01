Charles Barkley on Lakers' hiring of Darvin Ham: If your coach is the same age as your players, your team is not gonna be any good

Darvin Ham is the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, and a lot of people are excited about what he’s going to bring to the organization. However, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley seems to think the hire isn’t going to move the needle for L.A. He recently explained his thinking. “Well I’m glad Darvin got an opportunity ’cause he’s paid his dues,” Barkley said. “He’s a nice guy. We’ll have to see what kind of coach he is. But listen, if one of your coaches is close to the same age as your players, your team not gonna be any good anyway. The Lakers, they got a serious dilemma on their hands. Their best player’s gonna be 40. Anthony Davis has never been healthy. Obviously, Russ (Russell Westbrook) is gonna be there one more year, so what’s really bad about the situation — next year is gonna be the same as this year. And then LeBron [James] just gonna be a year older, and then they’ll have Russ off the books.”
Source: Sam Leweck @ Lakers Daily
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry’s career 58.1 eFG% is the second-highest in NBA history by a player with at least 20,000 career points:
58.2% – Shaquille O’Neal
58.1% – Curry
55.9% – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
55.8% – Charles Barkley
54.6% – Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/KLZXuU6rm0 – 12:31 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1993, the @Phoenix Suns Charles Barkley had 43 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over the Sonics in Game 5 of the WCF.
He’s one of four players in NBA history to record at least 40p/15r/10a in a playoff game (Oscar Robertson, Luka Doncic, and Kevin Durant). pic.twitter.com/5WXdqJv00A – 10:01 AM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 67 – The @Los Angeles Lakers have found their new head coach, Darvin Ham. @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants share their thoughts on him.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Lakers #Coach pic.twitter.com/295m7vJBPj – 7:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. We break down the reports of Darvin Ham have actual autonomy as a head coach. What does it mean for him and the Lakers moving forward? @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtube.com/watch?v=pulxav… – 4:23 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss @Marc Stein‘s report of the Lakers giving Darvin Ham more autonomy (and less Rambis) as the Lakers coach. Has the front office learned some lessons? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rep… – 12:44 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
With @Malika Andrews on The NBA Today
Darvin Ham has to have a seat at the table with regards to personnel – B… youtu.be/qFm1wzubiVw via @YouTube – 10:56 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Our CMS isn’t working properly, so for Tuesday’s episode of @LockedOnLakers make sure to check the YouTube channel. How the Lakers are reportedly empowering Darvin Ham, which is a nice change of pace.
youtube.com/watch?v=pulxav… – 2:35 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers reportedly give Darvin Ham autonomy Frank Vogel didn’t have nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/30/lak… – 10:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Some interesting Lakers odds just dropped for next season with Darvin Ham reportedly the new head coach, via @SportsBettingAG pic.twitter.com/RHGrhSoYkC – 4:50 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Unsolicited advice to Darvin Ham: If Russell Westbrook sends you a bottle of champagne to congratulate your new job, for the love of all that is holy, send him a thoughtfully written thank-you note. AK – 3:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ime Udoka’s success is likely to encourage teams to seek first-time head coaches like himself who have played the game and paid their dues as assistants. Darvin Ham may have benefited from this. #Celtics #Lakers – 12:59 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
One of the last things I said to @Eric Nehm on way out of #Bucks exit interviews was something like “we get another year before the crazy ‘where does Giannis go next?’ stuff, right?”
I’ve currently listened to segments of natl radio re “Giannis to LA” because of Darvin Ham. 😑 – 5:29 PM
Main Rumors, Coaching, Anthony Davis, Charles Barkley, Darvin Ham, Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers
