Collin Sexton has fans in the Spurs front office

The Spurs, who sources say have some Collin Sexton fans in their front office, fit those same parameters — if they’re looking for a new Dejounte Murray running mate.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Report: Pacers, Pistons have interest in Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/01/rep… – 9:00 AM
