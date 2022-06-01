Draymond Green: No one has ever beaten the Warriors when whole... Ever

Why did you always believe during the last two down seasons that the Warriors could make it back to the Finals? Draymond Green: Because nobody had beat us. No one has ever beaten us whole. Ever. Has not happened yet. In 2016, I got suspended from a game [in the Finals]. In 2019, Kevin Durant goes down [during the Finals]. But then you follow that over to Cleveland, no one has ever beat us whole. So just say, ‘Oh, you’re done,’ but no one has proven that yet. So, even more so than my belief, there was no reason not to believe, because no one had done it. Still happened. I just didn’t believe that people had us figured out. We just had some unfortunate things happen. That happens. That happens to everybody. But I just didn’t think because of that we were done. Like I thought, ‘All right, we’ll get back out there, and we’ll be fine.’
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green trades barbs with Kevin Durant over specific aspect of Warriors’ title runs
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 2:09 PM
Draymond Green trades barbs with Kevin Durant over specific aspect of Warriors’ title runs
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 2:09 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Jeremy Sochan draft profile
🏀 Is he the next Draymond Green or Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
🏀 Defensive potential too important for the Pelicans to ignore
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/yMkfzFa9hx – 12:59 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Jeremy Sochan draft profile
🏀 Is he the next Draymond Green or Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
🏀 Defensive potential too important for the Pelicans to ignore
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/yMkfzFa9hx – 12:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant and Draymond Green disagreed about something and NBA Twitter ran with it nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/01/kev… – 11:42 AM
Kevin Durant and Draymond Green disagreed about something and NBA Twitter ran with it nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/01/kev… – 11:42 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Jeremy Sochan draft profile
🏀 Is he the next Draymond Green or Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
🏀 Defensive potential too important for the Pelicans to ignore
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/uDCZH2YNnw – 11:30 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Jeremy Sochan draft profile
🏀 Is he the next Draymond Green or Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
🏀 Defensive potential too important for the Pelicans to ignore
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/uDCZH2YNnw – 11:30 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Does Steph need a Finals MVP to validate his career? Building a title team versus buying one, KD’s Twitter beef with Draymond & more! Guests: @Robert Horry @EphraimSalaam @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:16 AM
Does Steph need a Finals MVP to validate his career? Building a title team versus buying one, KD’s Twitter beef with Draymond & more! Guests: @Robert Horry @EphraimSalaam @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:16 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Jeremy Sochan draft profile
🏀 Is he the next Draymond Green or Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
🏀 Defensive potential too important for the Pelicans to ignore
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/wtUAWOdbdp – 9:22 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Jeremy Sochan draft profile
🏀 Is he the next Draymond Green or Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
🏀 Defensive potential too important for the Pelicans to ignore
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/wtUAWOdbdp – 9:22 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Draymond Green gets reflective with @Andscape as he talks about appreciating his 6th #NBAFinals appearance, the Warriors’ legacy, sharing these moments with his son, why losing to Lakers in the play-in was a “dark moment,” the #Celtics and much more. bit.ly/3akbZ9G #nba – 9:06 AM
Draymond Green gets reflective with @Andscape as he talks about appreciating his 6th #NBAFinals appearance, the Warriors’ legacy, sharing these moments with his son, why losing to Lakers in the play-in was a “dark moment,” the #Celtics and much more. bit.ly/3akbZ9G #nba – 9:06 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Make sure you lock in to another special episode of @kron4news’ HoopSession tonight. We’ll have exclusive practice video from today, hear from Steve Kerr and Draymond. And I go one on one with @MHershgordon talking Celtics/dubs matchup. Tonight at 10:45. LFG!!!🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Wg1HQtGPl – 1:28 AM
Make sure you lock in to another special episode of @kron4news’ HoopSession tonight. We’ll have exclusive practice video from today, hear from Steve Kerr and Draymond. And I go one on one with @MHershgordon talking Celtics/dubs matchup. Tonight at 10:45. LFG!!!🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Wg1HQtGPl – 1:28 AM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
On the phone with my brotha @BennieFowler123 talking Football goats and Hoop goats…. Moss name came up… that man Had 23 TDs with a safety lined up over the top. He ran pass the safety every time 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 A 🐐 – 11:15 PM
On the phone with my brotha @BennieFowler123 talking Football goats and Hoop goats…. Moss name came up… that man Had 23 TDs with a safety lined up over the top. He ran pass the safety every time 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 A 🐐 – 11:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As he preps to face the Celtics and DPOY Marcus Smart, Draymond Green says he took being voted to the All-Defensive second team as a “slight” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:43 PM
As he preps to face the Celtics and DPOY Marcus Smart, Draymond Green says he took being voted to the All-Defensive second team as a “slight” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:43 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
From the archives: January 3, 2019. Down two in Cali, #Rockets James Harden hits the game-winning three in OT right in the mugs of Dray and Klay. I overlayed the radio call on the video back then — @ca_rockets threw out his back on the call. pic.twitter.com/Zs28JTR6wi – 6:02 PM
From the archives: January 3, 2019. Down two in Cali, #Rockets James Harden hits the game-winning three in OT right in the mugs of Dray and Klay. I overlayed the radio call on the video back then — @ca_rockets threw out his back on the call. pic.twitter.com/Zs28JTR6wi – 6:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green on the Celtics and the reasoning for his belief that they’d beat the Heat even before series ended pic.twitter.com/PHjBcwf4R9 – 5:31 PM
Draymond Green on the Celtics and the reasoning for his belief that they’d beat the Heat even before series ended pic.twitter.com/PHjBcwf4R9 – 5:31 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Knowing Draymond’s hope to earn DPOTY, I asked if he felt like All-Defensive 2nd Team was a compliment or a slight. Draymond said, “It’s a slight. I think when I look at the first team, I’m not sure I can pinpoint definitely five guys that had a better defensive season than me.” – 5:29 PM
Knowing Draymond’s hope to earn DPOTY, I asked if he felt like All-Defensive 2nd Team was a compliment or a slight. Draymond said, “It’s a slight. I think when I look at the first team, I’m not sure I can pinpoint definitely five guys that had a better defensive season than me.” – 5:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond: “You have to embrace your path for what it is, and that’s what [Jordan Poole] has done.” – 5:20 PM
Draymond: “You have to embrace your path for what it is, and that’s what [Jordan Poole] has done.” – 5:20 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green on making All-Defensive Second Team: “For me, it’s a slight. … When I look at the First Team, I’m not sure I can pinpoint five guys who had a better defensive season than me.” – 5:17 PM
Draymond Green on making All-Defensive Second Team: “For me, it’s a slight. … When I look at the First Team, I’m not sure I can pinpoint five guys who had a better defensive season than me.” – 5:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green sees Second-Team All-Defensive as a slight. Doesn’t see five guys who were better at defense than him this season – 5:16 PM
Draymond Green sees Second-Team All-Defensive as a slight. Doesn’t see five guys who were better at defense than him this season – 5:16 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Why won’t they trade for a big man? They’re too small. Why won’t they scour the buyout market? Through the relentless questions, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green didn’t blink. Neither did Kevon Looney. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:46 PM
Why won’t they trade for a big man? They’re too small. Why won’t they scour the buyout market? Through the relentless questions, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green didn’t blink. Neither did Kevon Looney. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:46 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
There are 99 players in NBA history who have appeared in at least 25 conference finals games.
The top three by winning percentage are the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, all of whom are 24-8 (.750). pic.twitter.com/QtHEzFRSqV – 3:01 PM
There are 99 players in NBA history who have appeared in at least 25 conference finals games.
The top three by winning percentage are the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, all of whom are 24-8 (.750). pic.twitter.com/QtHEzFRSqV – 3:01 PM
More on this storyline
Are the Warriors a legacy team now like the San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics? Draymond Green: Yeah, but we were that before this year. This didn’t change nothing. It just amplified it. But we were already that. -via Andscape / June 1, 2022
Draymond Green was undoubtedly appreciative and ecstatic to advance to his sixth NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors. What brought him more joy and helped him reminisce and put it all into perspective, however, was seeing the adulation of teammates who had made it for the first time just like he did in 2015. -via Andscape / June 1, 2022
“It’s happened multiple times for me now,” Green told Andscape after the Warriors’ practice on Monday. “You go through these moments, and you feel like you put all the work in to get through, and then you get to the moment, and the only two things I can think about once you get to the moment: No. 1, is the feeling of appreciation that I get for seeing guys that have not done it before. That first-time feeling, and just sitting there and watching them, and how they react, and how they smile, and how they appreciate that first-time feeling. “You go through it, and you like, ‘Man, I got to feel that again.’ And the reality is you never feel it again. You go through it that first time, you never feel that way again. … And so, I think for me, I get to that space and then you just start to look around, and it just brings joy to see guys go through it for their first time.” -via Andscape / June 1, 2022
Main Rumors, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.