Jalen Brunson, Mavs sharing mutual interest in a return to Dallas

Jalen Brunson isn’t thinking about his upcoming free-agency decision just yet. He said his agent, Drew Morrison of CAA, called him Thursday night after the team’s season ended, and Morrison told him to take time off before they began seriously contemplating his future. I’ve been told there’s mutual interest on both sides to re-sign him, and Mark Cuban told Bally Sports the Mavericks can offer him more money than anyone else. It’s a statement that indicates intent. Kidd, for his part, feels the team’s pitch to stay here had been made not just by the Western Conference finals run but the totality of the season.
Source: Tim Cato @ The Athletic

Bally Sports Southwest: “We can pay him more than anybody…I think he wants to stay and that’s most important.” @mcuban talks to @TheSteinLine about the Mavericks chances of re-signing @jalenbrunson1 this offseason. -via Twitter / May 27, 2022

