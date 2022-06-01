Jayson Tatum: There have been times where I questioned if I'm the right person to lead the team

Mark Murphy: Tatum on questioning himself: “I’ll be honest, for myself, there have been times where I questioned, am I the right person to kind of lead a group like this. You know, never like doubted myself, but just moments after some of those losses and the tougher parts of the season.”
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Tatum on questioning himself: “I’ll be honest, for myself, there have been times where I questioned, am I the right person to kind of lead a group like this. You know, never like doubted myself, but just moments after some of those losses and the tougher parts of the season.” – 8:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4Q points this playoffs:
1. Jaylen on 63/67% (!!!) shooting
2. Tatum on 54/48% shooting
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on his relationship with Jaylen Brown and all the talk of splitting them up: “We’re two young guys who want to win at all costs. That’s made us closer, for sure. I don’t want to say we want to prove people wrong, but we want to prove that we can win together.” – 5:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum: “I walk in and see this backdrop and I’m like ‘Damn. I’m in The Finals.'” – 5:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jayson Tatum has played 3-plus more hours than Steph Curry in these playoffs. How much will that catch up to the Celtics?
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Klay Thompson on #Celtics: “You’ve got to give that organization credit. It seems like Brown Tatum and Smart have been there for 10 years. It’s going to be a dogfight.” #Celtics – 4:20 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are just the third teammates in NBA history to each record at least 400p/100r/50a through the conference finals.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Not comparing playing styles, but in terms of two very talented, athletic wings coming together on a team on rookie deals, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown might be the modern day version of “What if T-Mac and Vince stayed together?” – 2:39 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
There are 4 Celtics (Tatum, Jaylen, Horford, Smart) who are averaging more minutes per game than the leading Warrior (Klay- 35.1 mpg). Steph is actually averaging less minutes per game in the playoffs (33.6) than in the reg season (34.5). – 10:49 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Does Jayson Tatum cement top-5 status with a Celtics title?
Is Tatum actually the best player in this series?
Come for the Tatum talk, stay for some scorching Tatum takes.
👇👇👇
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
First possession vs Derrick White in last matchup: Mike Brown hops off the bench and screams at Jonathan Kuminga to leave White and double Jayson Tatum. Warriors spent rest of game giving White open 3s. He missed all five. Gotta assume Boston is preparing for similar strategy. pic.twitter.com/rZqz7zajA3 – 7:27 PM
Jayson Tatum @jaytatum0
We’re getting closer and closer to my 4th annual Youth Basketball @ProCamps! Registration has been filling up quickly. Lock in your spot while you still can! Visit https://t.co/SnEae81JpK pic.twitter.com/cwyM1gmi0i – 5:29 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
KD’s definitely going to be watching the Finals with a Tatum jersey on rooting hard against Steph and the Warriors 😂 – 5:20 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jayson Tatum’s grandmother had never been to an NBA game before JoJo White invited her to see the Celtics face the Bulls in Chicago on her 21st birthday in 1971.
She & JoJo’s cousin stayed at the Cs’ hotel, and she still calls it the best birthday ever.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Most career points in the NBA Playoffs by a player before his 25th birthday:
2,155 – Kobe Bryant (22.2 PPG)
1,761 – LeBron James (29.4 PPG)
1,564 – Jayson Tatum (23.0 PPG)
1,547 – Tony Parker (17.2 PPG)
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Check out the latest lines and prop bets for the NBA Finals with @betonline_ag. I like the over for Tatum in most categories except assists where the over/under is 5.5. Those odds and much, much more at @betonline_ag. – 12:17 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart have each scored at least 20 points in the same game five times this postseason.
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum is 1 of 4 players in NBA history to reach the NBA Finals averaging 25/5/5 before turning 25. pic.twitter.com/Pp0w1JhEgk – 4:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the third pair of teammates aged 25 years or younger to reach the NBA Finals averaging 20 PPG each.
— Tatum & Brown (2022)
— Durant & Westbrook (2012)
— DJ & Gus Williams (1979)
StatMuse @statmuse
All-NBA Playoff Team
G: Steph Curry
G: Luka Doncic
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum @jaytatum0
Boston we going to the finals☘️😁!! A kid from St. Louis… playing for the Celtics with chance to win a championship… dreamed of moments like this 🙏🏽 – 12:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum is the youngest player in NBA history with
400 PTS
100 REB
100 AST
50 3PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Miami Game 7 are up for @celticsblog:
-Finals bound
-Tatum’s scoring
-Brown’s scoring
-Stars as playmakers
-Pushing pace
-Smart being Smart
-Al was awesome
-D White & Grant stepped up
-Making Butler earn it
-2022 NBA Finals next
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Ranking top 15 players in NBA Finals
1. Curry (GS)
2. Tatum (BOS)
3. Brown (BOS)
4. Draymond (GS)
5. Wiggins (GS)
6. Smart (BOS)
7. Poole (GS)
8. Klay (GS)
9. Horford (BOS)
10. Timelord (BOS)
11. Looney (GS)
12. Williams (BOS)
13. White (BOS)
14. Porter (GS)
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jayson Tatum wore Kobe Bryant armband as inspiration in Game 7 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/30/jay… – 10:01 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
One of Ime Udoka’s introductory press conference promises was that the Celtics would move and share the ball.
In Game 7:
Boston – 22 assists on 35 baskets, led by 12 from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
First few minutes on Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown and if there is a sense of bitterness watching Boston reach the NBA Finals.
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
I understand people wanting Jayson Tatum to be more assertive, especially down the stretch (and I agree to an extent), but arguably his biggest growth area this season has been his passing, decision-making and trust in his teammates. – 9:15 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Three @Boston Celtics recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists last night:
✅ Jayson Tatum (26/10/6)
✅ Marcus Smart (24/9/5)
✅ Jaylen Brown (24/6/6)
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum are favorites for #NBAFinals MVP. Everyone else is at least 11-1. Handicapping the field: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 8:37 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
This week on https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i: Deep dive Finals previews from the mind of @David Thorpe and “sum of all models” in the betting markets from @JeffFogle.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
A lot of folks screaming that Jimmy Butler should have won the EC Finals MVP and he was great in Games 6 & 7. But those folks have short memories. Banged up, but Games 3, 4 & 5: 9 ppg, 25% FG, 14.3% from 3. Tatum pick was fine. – 7:48 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Jayson Tatum
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With 26 tonight, the inaugural Larry Bird ECF MVP Jayson Tatum passed Kevin Durant and Tony Parker into 3rd on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list for players under the age of 25.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I really thought the Celtics were going to the 2018 NBA Finals to play the Golden State Warriors after this play, followed by Jayson Tatum hitting a step-back three on the next trip.
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Tatum on winning the first ever Bird award: “To be the first person to win this award, obviously after Larry Bird, it still hasn’t like sunk in yet. I’m going to take it home and show Deuce tomorrow and enjoy it.” – 1:05 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum wears armband with Kobe Bryant’s number in Game 7 win over Heat
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jayson Tatum on his Kobe armband: “Today before I took my nap, I was watching some film and some moments from him and his career. This is the biggest game of my career thus far, and I wanted to wear that arm band to honor him and kind of share that moment in a way.” – 12:56 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum: “I came in with the mindset today that I was willing to do whatever it takes to win this game. No matter how it looked.” – 12:43 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum asked if Celtics ever got close to falling apart early on: “I never felt that. I knew what a good group essentially feels like and I felt that all along. Everybody believed and I think that’s half the battle, everybody believing and wanting to for the right reasons.” – 12:43 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum: “I came in with the mindset today that I was willing to do whatever it takes to win this game, no matter how it looked.” – 12:41 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum: “I think it’s alright to be proud of ourselves today and to enjoy this. We’re not satisfied. We’ve got a long way to go. This wasn’t the goal all season. This was just a step in getting to where we want to get to.” – 12:41 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on the Celtics coming together, especially him, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart: “All those things we went through. That got us here. We all talked and said ‘We’re gonna be here for a while, let’s do this together.’ It’s great doing it with those guys.” – 12:40 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on the Celtics early struggles: “I just kept thinking, it can’t rain forever. There’s gonna be good days. I kept feeling like we were one step from clicking.” – 12:38 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum on the early season and 18-21 start: “It can’t rain forever, good times had to come.” #Celtics #Heat – 12:38 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on turning the season around earlier this year: “It can’t rain forever. Good days is coming. I felt we were, whatever it was, one step away from clicking throughout the season. Once we did, we haven’t looked back.” – 12:38 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on the Larry Bird trophy and being in Bird’s company with Boston: “It feels great. I’m just extremely happy and grateful. For all of us. (looks at the trophy) I still feel like a kid living out my dream…But I’m gonna take it home, show Deuce tomorrow, enjoy it.” – 12:37 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on wearing the Kobe arm band: “This was the biggest game of my career so far, so I wanted to wear that armband to honor him and share that moment.” – 12:36 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum on the Larry Bird trophy: I’m gonna take it home and show it to Deuce – 12:36 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum; “Yeah it feels good. I’m just extremely happy and grateful for all of us” #Celtics #Heat pic.twitter.com/dWwHl1o9P5 – 12:35 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
After chasing so many Larry Bird records for his early postseason success, Jayson Tatum takes the podium with his Larry Bird ECF MVP trophy. pic.twitter.com/SOwt9C0w6G – 12:32 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum and the Larry Bird trophy pic.twitter.com/aVUjscBKcq – 12:31 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy on Tatum: “He’s a superstar .. he’s one hell of a player. That’s for sure.” – 12:23 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
One big takeaway I have from the two teams playing in the NBA Finals: Their cores have been together forever. Tatum, Brown, Smart, Horford have been together since 2017 with Horford leaving for a couple of years. Curry Thompson, Green have played together since 2012 – 12:13 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum: “Even when his stats are good, that’s an average game for him now…He’s only 23 and hasn’t even touched his ceiling yet.” – 12:03 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum: “He’s only 24 and hasn’t even touched his ceiling.” – 12:02 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
With Jayson Tatum’s tribute to his hero Kobe I feel this on so many levels. pic.twitter.com/CYNDQHyMSR – 12:02 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jayson Tatum talked about why he wore a Kobe Bryant armband during Game 7 after leading the Celtics to the win: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum wins first-ever Larry Bird Eastern Conference finals MVP award
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
From March reporting @BR_NBA: How Boston’s league-best defense and the Celtics’ trade deadline maneuvers unlocked the partnership of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, creating an unquestioned title contender: bleacherreport.com/articles/10031… – 11:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Al Horford jokes he “didn’t know how to act” when the game ended. Said he’s proud to see guys like Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart grow. – 11:45 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
On December 3rd Boston Celtics came to Utah and lost 137-130 and the number one topic around the Celtics which player Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown Boston should keep and which they should trade. Now to the Finals. – 11:43 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
CONFERENCE FINALS
Official MVPs: Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum
Best players: Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Jayson Tatum is the premiere small forward in the NBA. 1st Team All-NBA, All-Star, Conference Finals MVP. On the way to the Finals. Just turned 24. – 11:34 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Game 7 Hell in a Cell
– Jayson Tatum MVP
– Jimmy Butler’s heroics
– Kyle Lowry/Marcus Smart
– Looking ahead to The Finals
– 5 Big Questions, Celtics vs. Warriors
– Jimmy’s 3
Talking about it all night ⬇️
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 100-96. Win ECF 4-3
Tatum – 26/10/6/1/2
Brown – 24/6/6
Smart – 24/9/5/2
Horford – 5/14/3/1/2
Celtics – 41.2% FGs
Celtics – 11-32 threes
Celtics – 13 turnovers
Butler – 35 points
Adebayo – 25/11/4
Lowry – 15/7/3
Heat – 42% FGs
Heat – 6-30 threes
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
tatum has toppled kd, giannis, and jimmy butler. next up: steph curry. what a run – 11:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum has won vs KD, Giannis and Jimmy this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/S8U999DW77 – 11:27 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Jayson Tatum wins the inaugural Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP. – 11:26 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum gets the first Larry Bird Conference Finals MVP trophy pic.twitter.com/7Q5C66oPom – 11:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jayson Tatum named as 2022 Eastern Conference Finals MVP.
Tatum averaged 25 points, 8,3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 46.2% FG and 35.3% 3P in 7 games.
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum wins the first-ever Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP award. Pretty cool. – 11:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The winner of the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP is Jayson Tatum. – 11:25 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Celtics will target Steph Curry in the Finals like they did against the Heat defense. But the Warriors did such a good job hard hedging with Steph last round against Luka. Big challenge for Tatum and Brown to playmake out of those situations. – 11:23 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jimmy Butler outplayed Jayson Tatum in the series. Jayson Tatum hit the star shots when Boston needed them most. – 11:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum is 4-1 in Game 7s.
Jayson Tatum is 4-1 in Game 7s.
Jaylen Brown is 5-1 in Game 7s. pic.twitter.com/jEzJ2WaJcH – 11:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
All-NBA First Team this season:
Luka — Eliminated
Booker — Eliminated
Giannis — Eliminated
Jokic — Eliminated
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy and Tatum share a big hug and some kind words at center court. The Heat and Celtics showing a lot of respect towards each other — they saw each other as equals throughout the series and there was appreciation on both sides for the intensity each group showed. – 11:20 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Man tatum was awesome creating shots out of doubles down the stretch – 11:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston has made two adjustments against the doubles on Tatum:
-A guy is flashing middle at the top of the key.
-A guy is staying way deep out near halfcourt.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics adjusting to Miami’s Tatum doubles by having Smart flare out to half court for the outlet just out of Butler’s reach, then Smart can drive deep on him since Butler isn’t in position to wall him off. Great job by Smart using the Butler jump stop and upfake in the paint. – 11:05 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Those last two late shot clock jumpers by Tatum to stretch this lead have been huge. He’s coming up big at the biggest time – 11:04 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Two huge shot from Tatum and now Jaylen draws the foul to get two free throws. Lead is 11 and Miami is in the penalty on the next foul – 11:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Those are two absolutely massive shots by Jayson Tatum to keep the Heat at bay. – 11:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum very clearly got fouled by Strus. Then Butler did the move Tatum got called for in Game 6. – 11:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum finally has his big shot, hitting a step back over Strus as Miami has been great making sure he can’t take advantage of those mismatches with the way they are doubling him as he attacks. But Boston can’t string a run together and Butler claps back in transition as always. – 11:01 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
That’s a horrible charging call on Tatum. Lowry was moving. – 10:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Four fouls on Jayson Tatum.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum picks up his fourth foul on a charge taken by Lowry on the break. – 10:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Idk man Tatum has made all the right reads tonight. Mark might need to chill lol. – 10:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This has to be Tatum time right now. If he’s guarded by Strus or Vincent he has to score. If he draws two, other guys need to make shots. – 10:47 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
82-79 10:56 left — this is a Jayson Tatum “let’s see it” moment if there ever was one. He came through last time in Milwaukee. – 10:46 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Heat down by 3 but it should be tied. Can’t get over how the NBA took away 3 Heat points after the fact. Where does it end? Can they also review that nonexistent Strus foul on that Tatum drive and take away those 2 free throws too? – 10:46 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics need Tatum to be Tatum to put this thing away. 7 for 18 right now. – 10:45 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Miami bringing a late double on these Tatum screens – he has to go a little quicker or he’s going to consistently get doubled out of the action.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Boston leads 82-75 going into the 4Q. Key takeaways…
* Jimmy Butler (31 pts) leads all scorers
*Jayson Tatum working on a double-double (19 pts, 8 assists)
*Jaylen Brown scoring high (23 pts) and efficient (8-for-14), turnovers low (1). – 10:40 PM
Boston leads 82-75 going into the 4Q. Key takeaways…
* Jimmy Butler (31 pts) leads all scorers
*Jayson Tatum working on a double-double (19 pts, 8 assists)
*Jaylen Brown scoring high (23 pts) and efficient (8-for-14), turnovers low (1). – 10:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 82-75 after three
Brown – 23/5/5
Tatum – 19/8/5
Smart – 18 points
Grant – 9 points
Celtics – 43.5% FGs
Celtics – 10-27 threes
Celtics – 8 turnovers
Butler – 31 points
Adebayo – 21/10/3
Lowry – 11 points
Heat – 44.3% FGs
Heat – 5-20 threes
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Big defining moment here for Tatum imo – he was almost invisible in the 4Q of G6 – didn’t do much in the 3Q here of G7 either.. – 10:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Heat 82-75 after 3Q. Brown 23, Tatum 19, Smart 18, GWilliams 9; Butler 31, Adebayo 21, Lowry 11. – 10:37 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Tatum continues his off ball assault with the sharpest cuts you’ll ever see. Such a diverse offensive threat. – 10:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great cut by Tatum and even better pass by Horford.
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Bam is a pretty good defender, not sure being defended by him is a big embarrassment if you are Tatum. – 10:29 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics come out of the timeout with a garbage ATO followed by more nothingness as they can’t execute whatever they were doing off that Tatum down screen, but they get bailed out with a few foul calls to end up at the line. Not a good sign coming out of the timeout that stifled. – 10:28 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
boston’s defense is not good when tatum misses point-blank bunnies – 10:24 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Is it bad that I think Tatum, a Celtic, wearing a Kobe armband is lame? – 10:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Some big time passing from Tatum and Brown tonight. They’re getting theirs, but also trusting their teammates too. They’ve each got five assists and have set up a bunch of good looks off misses too. – 10:19 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Lowry grifts like a demon but him pushing Strus’ body back into Tatum as Tatum tried to shoulder an opening is genius. – 10:12 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
If Bill Russell can wear a Kobe Bryant jersey to a Lakers-Celtics game & regularly be spotted in a Kobe cap, Jayson Tatum can wear a purple armband with No. 24 in a Game 7. The rivalry ain’t as intense but we’ve come a long way from shaming Joe Forte for wearing a Magic throwback – 9:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 55-49 at the half
Brown – 15/5/3
Tatum – 13/7/4
Smart – 9 points
Celtics – 44.7% FGs
Celtics – 8-20 threes
Celtics – 5 TOs
Celtics – 5-8 FTs
Butler – 24 points
Adebayo – 11 points
Lowry – 5 points
Heat – 42.1% FGs
Heat – 3-13 threes
Heat – 8 TOs
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Heat finish the half on an 11-2 run and cut Boston’s lead to 55-49.
Miami shot 63.6% on free throws in the first half. Game could be even closer.
Jimmy Butler with 24 points; Jaylen Brown with 15, Jayson Tatum with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one block, one steal. – 9:53 PM
Heat finish the half on an 11-2 run and cut Boston’s lead to 55-49.
Miami shot 63.6% on free throws in the first half. Game could be even closer.
Jimmy Butler with 24 points; Jaylen Brown with 15, Jayson Tatum with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one block, one steal. – 9:53 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jayson Tatum Field Goal Attempts:
Game 6: 12
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Heat 55-49 at half, MIA scores 12 of its 32 2Q points on FTs. Brown 15, Tatum 13, Smart 9, White 8; Butler 24, Adebayo 11.
FTS
MIA 14-22
BOS 5-8 – 9:51 PM
#Celtics lead #Heat 55-49 at half, MIA scores 12 of its 32 2Q points on FTs. Brown 15, Tatum 13, Smart 9, White 8; Butler 24, Adebayo 11.
FTS
MIA 14-22
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Big first half for Butler, Tatum and the refs – who backed up every single flop. – 9:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum takes a bad 3 over Bam instead of trying to attack and pull up, then Horford tries to switch Tatum off Bam in transition and nobody picks up Butler for the open 3. Of course Jimmy drains it because he’s on a heater for the ages. 9 point game. – 9:44 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum’s had some uncharacteristically ugly misses in this one. – 9:44 PM
Thon Maker @ThonMaker14
That Heat trap on Tatum is weak which causes the low man to not be there. Have to communicate it and be aggressive in executing it.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
That’s the offensive foul they’ve been calling on Tatum. Instead he got an and-1. – 9:31 PM
