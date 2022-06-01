Marcus Smart on ankle injury: I'm thankful to let alone play and still be walking

Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart: “The ankle is a pretty serious injury. I’m thankful to let alone play and still be walking. It hurt, but my mama always told me if you’re gonna play, you can’t make no excuses.”
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Marcus Smart says he’s thankful he can walk. He’s one of several key players listed as ‘questionable’ for Game 1 of the NBA FINALS, @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-w… – 5:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart, on if he agrees with the comparisons to Draymond Green: “I do.” – 4:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Celtics guard Marcus Smart described his ankle injury as “serious.” Smart: “Thankful to be playing, let alone walking.” – 4:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart said his ankle injury was “pretty serious” and that he’s thankful to be playing. Added: “My mom always told me ‘If you’re on the court, no excuses. Otherwise, sit your tail down.’ So, I’m out here working.” – 4:56 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart: “The ankle is a pretty serious injury. I’m thankful to let alone play and still be walking. It hurt, but my mama always told me if you’re gonna play, you can’t make no excuses.” – 4:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will both be listed as questionable for Game 1, per Ime Udoka.
Williams will remain day-to-day throughout The Finals. – 4:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Draymond Green on Marcus Smart: “He thinks the game. You can see it on the floor…And he’s a great leader. And he’s grown so much. It’s been really good to watch.” – 3:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Kerr says that Marcus Smart is the guard version of Draymond Green: “He’s a great, great defender and probably an underrated offensive player as well.” – 3:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry when defended by Marcus Smart in the last 5 seasons:
— 30 points in 6 games
— 37% shooting, 30% from three
— 3 assists, 7 turnovers pic.twitter.com/jgjMHzAxgA – 10:45 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Marcus Smart spoke candidly to @YahooSports upon landing in SF on the Steph Curry task, how he’ll be greeted for inadvertently injuring the star, why Boston’s ready and why he’s a target that’ll never alter his style: ‘First one on the floor gets the ball’ sports.yahoo.com/marcus-smart-k… – 9:27 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
NEW Locked On NBA w/@John Karalis
🏀 Marcus Smart the biggest X-Factor in the series?
🏀 Warriors offense v. Celtics defense
🏀 What role with Gary Payton II play?
https://t.co/hQy7BwayU7 pic.twitter.com/NRBXBx2vqv – 9:24 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Key to #NBA Finals will be how Steph Curry fares versus Marcus Smart. #Celtics #Warriors nypost.com/2022/06/01/nba… via @nypostsports – 12:30 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As he preps to face the Celtics and DPOY Marcus Smart, Draymond Green says he took being voted to the All-Defensive second team as a “slight” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:43 PM
More on this storyline
Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka says that Marcus Smart’s rolled ankle will improve over time, but Rob Williams knee will continue to make him day to day throughout the Finals due to the surgery recovery & the bone bruise form colliding with Giannis. Both will be questionable for Game 1 of the Finals. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / June 1, 2022
Mark Murphy: Marcus Smart on his physical condition: “My right side is all banged up. The quad injury is pretty bad, the foot injury, the ankle injury. … I just wanted to go out and leave everything on the court.” -via Twitter @Murf56 / May 30, 2022
