Robert Williams will be considered day-to-day throughout the Finals

Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka says that Marcus Smart’s rolled ankle will improve over time, but Rob Williams knee will continue to make him day to day throughout the Finals due to the surgery recovery & the bone bruise form colliding with Giannis. Both will be questionable for Game 1 of the Finals.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will both be listed as questionable for Game 1, per Ime Udoka.
Williams will remain day-to-day throughout The Finals. – 4:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says that Marcus Smart’s rolled ankle will improve over time, but Rob Williams knee will continue to make him day to day throughout the Finals due to the surgery recovery & the bone bruise form colliding with Giannis. Both will be questionable for Game 1 of the Finals. – 4:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics’ NBA Finals injury updates: Robert Williams III day-to-day with knee; Marcus Smart’s ankle good to go
https://t.co/owV3vkDgjb pic.twitter.com/QCJYIIql4c – 4:32 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: The biggest question for Boston in the NBA Finals: How healthy will Robert Williams be?
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/05/31/the… – 3:04 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Rob Williams continues to be day-to-day, BUT, per Udoka: ““Rob’s alright. He’s good. He felt good. His minutes were low, only played 14 (Game 7). Tried to keep him in (low minutes) if we could. Beneficial for him going forward. He should feel better in general.” – 2:25 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Ime Udoka had reason for new optimism about Rob Williams availability today ahead of Game 1 after the Celtics big man was laboring during Game 7 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:51 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams is doing better and “should feel better with time in between, especially with these two days off in between games, as opposed to playing every other day.”
Adds there’s no concern about Marcus Smart – 11:05 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams should be good for Game 1 as Ime Udoka points to him playing just 14 minutes in Game 7, as well as the extra days of rest. He will remain day to day for the Finals.
No concern about Smart per Udoka on his ankle/everything else. – 11:04 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka said Robert Williams is “all right” and “felt good” after playing just 15 minutes in Game 7. Udoka believes Williams should “feel better in general” with a few days off before starting the Finals, but he will still be playing through issues during the series. – 11:04 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: “Rob’s alright. He feels good. We kept his minutes low, and that’s beneficial for him. But the days off going forward too.” – 11:04 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The health of Robert Williams’ knee feels paramount in these Finals. Elite rim protectors can really impact the Warriors’ offense. Go look at Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 15 blocks in the second round. But Williams looked hobbled late in Miami series. theathletic.com/3338007/2022/0… – 12:42 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
UNDERRATED aspect of the NBA Finals: The health and effectiveness of Robert Williams. – 9:19 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams can barely get up off the bench during the timeout. He’s gotta be done for the night. #Celtics #Heat – 10:44 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
I bet Ime Udoka called that timeout to put Al Horford in for Robert Williams
The Timelord is giving all he can but he’s clearly limited and this isn’t a game where you take any chances down the stretch – 10:44 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Rough Rob Williams game. Struggling to move or do much of anything. A little surprised Ime Udoka went back to him to start the fourth. – 10:43 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Rob Williams can’t even move out there, not sure how you could ever put him out there to play. – 10:42 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Robert Williams isn’t right. When he’s right, that’s a slam at one end and a swat at the other. – 10:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Shocked that Rob Williams is back in the game, he hasn’t been able to move all night. – 10:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA just overturned Max Strus’ 3-pointer earlier in this quarter because he was standing out of bounds. So instead of an 8-point game that became a 5-point possession for Boston – 3 points off the board for Miami and 2 Robert Williams FTs. Lead up to 13. – 10:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams is not with it right now. His knee might be part of the issue but his head doesn’t seem to be in this right now – 10:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams is starting the second half. He has stayed in the locker room for extra stretching and therapy each of the last two games.
Guessing with Al Horford and Grant Williams having three fouls each, that necessitated Rob start the second half. – 10:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Boston is back out with its starting five to begin the second half, after Robert Williams didn’t start the third quarter of Games 5 or 6. – 10:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Three fouls on Grant Williams.
That’s huge with Rob Williams looking very limited. – 9:22 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
3 on Grant Williams and Robert Williams III hasn’t been moving great. This is the first possibly not-great news of the night for Boston. – 9:21 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Pritchard into the game for Boston. Robert Williams back on the floor too – 9:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Obviously a lot of game left, but looking early on like Tyler Herro was a decoy, much like Robert Williams in Game 7 against Milwaukee. Victor Oladipo is once again in off the bench in Herro’s customary spot. – 9:07 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Have to keep an eye on Robert Williams. He looked like he was laboring in the opening minutes. That sore knee has been day-to-day for weeks now. Grant Williams — off to a hot start — will play an even bigger role. – 9:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not sure Rob Williams should be out there. He’s so important, but he looks like he was having a hard time getting up and down the floor before Grant Williams came in for him. – 8:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Seriously wonder if we’ll see Robert Williams at all in the final 43 minutes. He was laboring out there. – 8:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams can barely move right now. He was having a new knee brace fitted before Game 6 and played well that night. Right now he looks like he can barely use the knee. Udoka claps at him and gives him a quick talk during this dead ball. – 8:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Starters
Heat: Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo
Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III. – 8:07 PM
Starters
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 7:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Kyle Lowry – 8:05 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 29, 2022 – – Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Rob Williams
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Hauser Miami: None pic.twitter.com/B5gFrjbs7C – 8:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said not starting Robert Williams at the beginning of the last two second halves had nothing to do with strategy. Called it a “physical thing” and said it’s about Williams getting extra treatment and stretching at halftime. – 7:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will start tonight, and neither will have any minute restrictions, per Ime Udoka. – 7:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka says there are no minutes limits for either Marcus Smart or Robert Williams. – 7:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams will play tonight, while Tyler Herro is warming up with the intent to play, per the teams. – 6:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams WILL play for #Celtics. #Heat. – 6:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both available to play in Game 7, per the Celtics. – 6:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will both be available for Game 7 tonight here in Miami. – 6:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are officially available to play tonight – 6:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics announce that Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are available tonight. – 6:40 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the celtics say marcus smart and rob williams are both available tonight – 6:39 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are available for game 7. – 6:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will play in tonight’s Game 7, Celtics say. – 6:39 PM
Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart: “The ankle is a pretty serious injury. I’m thankful to let alone play and still be walking. It hurt, but my mama always told me if you’re gonna play, you can’t make no excuses.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / June 1, 2022
Mark Murphy: Marcus Smart on his physical condition: “My right side is all banged up. The quad injury is pretty bad, the foot injury, the ankle injury. … I just wanted to go out and leave everything on the court.” -via Twitter @Murf56 / May 30, 2022
