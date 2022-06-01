Stephen Curry: We still have a lot left in tank

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jayson Tatum has played 3-plus more hours than Steph Curry in these playoffs. How much will that catch up to the Celtics?
My NBA Finals series preview nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:46 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Stephen A. Smith says Steph Curry hasn’t changed the game with his prolific 3-point shooting. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/01/ste… – 4:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on his optimism last summer that Warriors would be back in Finals this season pic.twitter.com/JIK7dFgrl1 – 4:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on his leadership approach with the young guys pic.twitter.com/wLM26IMSZV – 4:11 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry: “It’s cool to be the old-head and pass that wisdom on to the younger guys.” – 4:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry: “I think we still have a lot left in tank. That’s why we’re here.” – 4:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stephen Curry twists the knife on Knicks fans: “When I got drafted, I thought I was going to New York. I didn’t even have Golden State on my radar.” – 4:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on comparing this year’s Finals run to the other five appearances pic.twitter.com/ysBgUHyvy7 – 4:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stephen Curry on why this Finals run is different for the Warriors than others: “Just the context of the last four years. From Game 6 of the 2019 Finals to now.” – 4:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry is one of 35 players in NBA history to score at least 20,000 points in the regular season and 2,000 points in the postseason.
Curry and Reggie Miller are the only players in that group to record a true-shooting percentage of at least 60% in both seasons. pic.twitter.com/miA4pbG4Ih – 4:01 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Stephen Curry from halfcourt at NBA Finals media day pic.twitter.com/75j54bThBr – 3:23 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
How superstar Stephen Curry inspired Warriors to ‘chase greatness’ foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 1:20 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors vs. Celtics: Five NBA Finals matchups to watch, including Stephen Curry on both ends of the floor
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 12:45 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry’s career 58.1 eFG% is the second-highest in NBA history by a player with at least 20,000 career points:
58.2% – Shaquille O’Neal
58.1% – Curry
55.9% – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
55.8% – Charles Barkley
54.6% – Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/KLZXuU6rm0 – 12:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
ICMYI: Before the All-Star break, Stephen Curry reflected on breaking the NBA’s 3-point record, overcoming a sluggish shooting stretch, evolving as a playmaker & improving as a defender. Steph: “Embracing the opportunity to get rid of some narratives.” https://t.co/XqgbPXm6Vh pic.twitter.com/LG1px7WqLr – 12:30 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Prediction: Steph Curry wins Finals MVP – win or lose in the Finals.
He’s generally performed well at this stage and there’s going to be a huge push for him to win this from a voter pool that already loves Steph. – 11:47 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry when defended by Marcus Smart in the last 5 seasons:
— 30 points in 6 games
— 37% shooting, 30% from three
— 3 assists, 7 turnovers pic.twitter.com/jgjMHzAxgA – 10:45 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry has made (121) and attempted (314) more 3P than any other player in NBA Finals history.
Teammate Klay Thompson ranks third on both lists, with 86 makes on 209 attempts. pic.twitter.com/dCqjvRW4aj – 9:31 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Marcus Smart spoke candidly to @YahooSports upon landing in SF on the Steph Curry task, how he’ll be greeted for inadvertently injuring the star, why Boston’s ready and why he’s a target that’ll never alter his style: ‘First one on the floor gets the ball’ sports.yahoo.com/marcus-smart-k… – 9:27 AM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
This is the top 10 players from the #NBA75 list. Steph Curry was No. 16. IF he is to become a top 10 player, who do you take out? 🤔
Michael Jordan
LeBron James
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Magic Johnson
Wilt Chamberlain
Bill Russell
Larry Bird
Tim Duncan
Oscar Robertson
Kobe Bryant – 9:09 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Key to #NBA Finals will be how Steph Curry fares versus Marcus Smart. #Celtics #Warriors nypost.com/2022/06/01/nba… via @nypostsports – 12:30 AM
More on this storyline
Gary Washburn: Stephen Curry just said he thought he was going to the #Knicks with the eighth pick in 2009, so he said he didn’t think much or even consider Golden State when the #Warriors took him seventh. New York eventually drafted Jordan Hill eighth. -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / June 1, 2022
Melissa Rohlin: Draymond Green, who is 32, on 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga: “He look at me like I may look at a 55-year-old man.” -via Twitter @melissarohlin / June 1, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Andre Iguodala explained he would watch African American coaches who were former players get a shot earlier but if things didn’t work out, there was a negative narrative that kept them from getting another shot. Many of these coaches felt they had to be perfect first time around. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / June 1, 2022
