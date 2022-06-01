Tomas Satoransky in conversations with Spanish club?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The arrival of Tomas Satoransky wouldn’t necessarily mean Nick Calathes leaving Barcelona 👀
Full episode: https://t.co/ML5YlDOMQo pic.twitter.com/wcGibfdbwd – 7:00 AM
Donatas Urbonas: By the way, if Micic is leaving there’s a rumor that Tomas Satoransky could join (Anadolu Efes). -via Spotify / May 28, 2022
Tomas Satoransky and Sarunas Jasikevicius having dinner together following speculations on potential return to Barcelona 🍽️🤔 📸 rtecanfuste/Instagram -via Twitter / May 27, 2022
Lukas Kuba: Tomas Satoransky when asked about the interest from Barcelona: “I won’t officially comment on anything yet, all I can say is that both Europe and the NBA are in play.” Says it’s obviously an important decision. “I’m leaving myself more time for the final decision.” -via Twitter / May 26, 2022
