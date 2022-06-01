Tomas Satoransky in conversations with Spanish club?

Tomas Satoransky in conversations with Spanish club?

Main Rumors

Tomas Satoransky in conversations with Spanish club?

June 1, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The arrival of Tomas Satoransky wouldn’t necessarily mean Nick Calathes leaving Barcelona 👀
Full episode: https://t.co/ML5YlDOMQo pic.twitter.com/wcGibfdbwd7:00 AM

More on this storyline

Lukas Kuba: Tomas Satoransky when asked about the interest from Barcelona: “I won’t officially comment on anything yet, all I can say is that both Europe and the NBA are in play.” Says it’s obviously an important decision. “I’m leaving myself more time for the final decision.” -via Twitter / May 26, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home