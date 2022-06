Andre Iguodala keeping an open mind about the future

Yet, Andre Iguodala said he has kept an open mind on whether he would extend his NBA career or retire following his 18th season . “We’ll wait until we see how it ends. It can go either way with wins or losses,” the 38-year-old Iguodala told NBA.com. “I know my answer. But I don’t want to put it out in the world. I don’t want to get in trouble.”Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com