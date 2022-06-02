Andre Iguodala keeping an open mind about the future

Yet, Andre Iguodala said he has kept an open mind on whether he would extend his NBA career or retire following his 18th season. “We’ll wait until we see how it ends. It can go either way with wins or losses,” the 38-year-old Iguodala told NBA.com. “I know my answer. But I don’t want to put it out in the world. I don’t want to get in trouble.”
Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I caught up with Warriors forward Andre Iguodala on if this will be his final NBA season. Andre: “We’ll wait until we see how it ends. It can go either way with wins or losses. I know my answer. But I don’t want to put it out in the world.” https://t.co/dpWyskuF3C pic.twitter.com/hJn6Y0E9eK – 11:14 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After each player missed time during the playoffs due to injury, Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. were full participants in a light practice on Tuesday before the NBA Finals. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/31/gar… – 8:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Andre Iguodala on the NBA improving its representation with Black head coaches pic.twitter.com/RnqgmuDFem – 3:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Andre Iguodala says he’s trying to finish the season “walking.” Around-the-clock treatment is part of his plan, and he’s hoping to play in the NBA Finals, but hardly sounds optimistic. – 3:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Andre Iguodala says he is “trying to finish the season walking” when asked how optimistic he feels about playing in the Finals. He says he is doing everything he can around the clock and calls it “an interesting year with my body.” He is doing everything he can to be ready. – 3:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala on his health: “Just trying to finish the season walking on two feet.” He said he’s “doing everything I need to do around the clock” so he can play in the Finals – 3:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Andre Iguodala says it’s really good to see African American coaches get a chance and a chance to stick. He credits Ty Lue as one of the most feared coaches who can succeed without having an analytical background. pic.twitter.com/61gtG0zGXl – 3:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says that Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are all questionable for Game 1 on Thursday. – 3:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kerr said Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. are all questionable for Game 1, but they did practice and go through a full-contact scrimmage on Wednesday. – 3:40 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says the Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II are questionable for tomorrow’s Game 1. But they did participate in the team’s scrimmage today, which Kerr said is a step in the right direction. – 3:39 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr will all be listed as questionable for Game 1, per Steve Kerr – 3:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Kerr said all three of Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. took part in their scrimmage today and took contact. All three will be listed as questionable for Game 1. – 3:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kerr said: Gary Payton II, Otto Porter and Andre Iguodala are questionable for Game 1 and all participated in practice Wednesday. #Warriors #Celtics – 3:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. will all be listed as questionable for Game 1, per Kerr. All went through contact today at practice. – 3:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Just a little Jordan Poole, Andre Iguodala dance-off
Just a little Jordan Poole, Andre Iguodala dance-off
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
live look at Andre Iguodala one day from Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
live look at Andre Iguodala one day from Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter and Andre Iguodala on the court when Finals practice opens up to reporters. Gary Payton II on the sideline chatting with Steve Kerr and Rick Celebrini. pic.twitter.com/1fVOiYGTs0 – 3:06 PM
“I got a couple of weeks left with just cherishing the moments,” Iguodala said. “You get jaded through it all. You’ve seen the good and the bad from both ends. So, I’m trying to enjoy it and make sure the guys are locked in. I’m watching for really small things that I can pick up on and help them.” -via NBA.com / June 2, 2022
