Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter, Gary Payton II available for Game 1

Mark Medina: Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II will be available for Game 1
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
We get to watch Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala in another Finals. Savor every second. – 8:14 PM
We get to watch Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala in another Finals. Savor every second. – 8:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors’ Payton, Porter, Iguodala all available for Game 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/02/war… – 8:05 PM
Warriors’ Payton, Porter, Iguodala all available for Game 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/02/war… – 8:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Warriors’ Iguodala, Porter, Payton available for G1 espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:54 PM
Warriors’ Iguodala, Porter, Payton available for G1 espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala has missed the Warriors’ last 12 games to a neck injury. Tonight, he returns for Game 1 of the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/Rip9lTV6UP – 7:43 PM
Andre Iguodala has missed the Warriors’ last 12 games to a neck injury. Tonight, he returns for Game 1 of the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/Rip9lTV6UP – 7:43 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Andre Iguodala warming up and looking spry pic.twitter.com/eZnYXEHcFA – 7:35 PM
Andre Iguodala warming up and looking spry pic.twitter.com/eZnYXEHcFA – 7:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I think all three can contribute, for sure.”
Newser on Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala being available to the Warriors for Game 1 of the NBA Finals nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:32 PM
“I think all three can contribute, for sure.”
Newser on Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala being available to the Warriors for Game 1 of the NBA Finals nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Warriors in 6. Wiggins and Looney continue to be the key for me. They offer too much if those two are still playing at a high level and now GP2 will get in the mix too. If they manage turnovers (and they probably won’t) they’ll cruise. Three-guard monster + Green is too much O. – 7:28 PM
Warriors in 6. Wiggins and Looney continue to be the key for me. They offer too much if those two are still playing at a high level and now GP2 will get in the mix too. If they manage turnovers (and they probably won’t) they’ll cruise. Three-guard monster + Green is too much O. – 7:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II will all be available for tonight’s #NBA Finals Game 1 vs. the #Celtics, according to #Warriors coach Steve Kerr. – 7:27 PM
Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II will all be available for tonight’s #NBA Finals Game 1 vs. the #Celtics, according to #Warriors coach Steve Kerr. – 7:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. are all available to player, per Steve Kerr. – 7:27 PM
Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. are all available to player, per Steve Kerr. – 7:27 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II are available to play tonight. – 7:17 PM
Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II are available to play tonight. – 7:17 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kerr says Gary Payton , Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala will be available. – 7:16 PM
Kerr says Gary Payton , Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala will be available. – 7:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr confirms that Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are all available for the Warriors tonight. Wouldn’t commit to them in rotation, but “all three can contribute.” – 7:16 PM
Steve Kerr confirms that Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are all available for the Warriors tonight. Wouldn’t commit to them in rotation, but “all three can contribute.” – 7:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are all available tonight for the Warriors in Game 1 of the Finals.
Golden State is whole. – 7:16 PM
Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are all available tonight for the Warriors in Game 1 of the Finals.
Golden State is whole. – 7:16 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, and Otto Porter Jr. will all be available for the Warriors tonight in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. They were on GSW’s injury report as ‘questionable’ and none of them played in at least the last two games. – 7:15 PM
Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, and Otto Porter Jr. will all be available for the Warriors tonight in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. They were on GSW’s injury report as ‘questionable’ and none of them played in at least the last two games. – 7:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr: ‘They’re all available – 7:15 PM
Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr: ‘They’re all available – 7:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Payton II, Iguodala and Porter Jr. all available for #Warriors. #Celtics #NBAFinals2022 – 7:15 PM
Payton II, Iguodala and Porter Jr. all available for #Warriors. #Celtics #NBAFinals2022 – 7:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Kerr said Otto Porter, Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II will dress for tonight’s game. – 7:15 PM
Steve Kerr said Otto Porter, Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II will dress for tonight’s game. – 7:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Big news: Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are all available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr says – 7:15 PM
Big news: Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are all available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr says – 7:15 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter will all be available, per Steve Kerr – 7:15 PM
Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter will all be available, per Steve Kerr – 7:15 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steve Kerr says Otto Porter Jr, GP2, and Andre Iguodala are all available for game one. – 7:15 PM
Steve Kerr says Otto Porter Jr, GP2, and Andre Iguodala are all available for game one. – 7:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are all available tonight for Game 1, Steve Kerr says. – 7:14 PM
Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are all available tonight for Game 1, Steve Kerr says. – 7:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II will be available for Game 1 – 7:14 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II will be available for Game 1 – 7:14 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
NBA Finals notes, w/ @Joe Vardon, at @TheAthletic
* How the Celtics and Warriors got here
* The Udoka effect in Boston
* The Gary Payton II subplot
* Why Guillermo from the Jimmy Kimmel show had us all fooled on media day
theathletic.com/3345228/2022/0… – 11:52 AM
NBA Finals notes, w/ @Joe Vardon, at @TheAthletic
* How the Celtics and Warriors got here
* The Udoka effect in Boston
* The Gary Payton II subplot
* Why Guillermo from the Jimmy Kimmel show had us all fooled on media day
theathletic.com/3345228/2022/0… – 11:52 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
gary payton ii can be very important in this series. he’s a capable defensive option on tatum/jaylen. on the other end he gives the celtics someone rob williams can drift off a bit – 11:27 AM
gary payton ii can be very important in this series. he’s a capable defensive option on tatum/jaylen. on the other end he gives the celtics someone rob williams can drift off a bit – 11:27 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. are listed as questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/02/inj… – 9:51 AM
Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. are listed as questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/02/inj… – 9:51 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I caught up with Warriors forward Andre Iguodala on if this will be his final NBA season. Andre: “We’ll wait until we see how it ends. It can go either way with wins or losses. I know my answer. But I don’t want to put it out in the world.” https://t.co/dpWyskuF3C pic.twitter.com/hJn6Y0E9eK – 11:14 PM
I caught up with Warriors forward Andre Iguodala on if this will be his final NBA season. Andre: “We’ll wait until we see how it ends. It can go either way with wins or losses. I know my answer. But I don’t want to put it out in the world.” https://t.co/dpWyskuF3C pic.twitter.com/hJn6Y0E9eK – 11:14 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Notes from Finals media day, w/ @Joe Vardon, at @TheAthletic
* The polar opposite paths the Celtics and Warriors took to get here
* The Ime Udoka effect
* The Gary Payton II experience
* Guillermo from the @JimmyKimmelLive show has an accomplice
theathletic.com/3345228/2022/0… – 10:52 PM
Notes from Finals media day, w/ @Joe Vardon, at @TheAthletic
* The polar opposite paths the Celtics and Warriors took to get here
* The Ime Udoka effect
* The Gary Payton II experience
* Guillermo from the @JimmyKimmelLive show has an accomplice
theathletic.com/3345228/2022/0… – 10:52 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After each player missed time during the playoffs due to injury, Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. were full participants in a light practice on Tuesday before the NBA Finals. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/31/gar… – 8:00 PM
After each player missed time during the playoffs due to injury, Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. were full participants in a light practice on Tuesday before the NBA Finals. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/31/gar… – 8:00 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is on track to dress and be available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston tonight, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. Remarkable return process for Payton after fracturing his left elbow on May 3. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 2, 2022
Anthony Slater: Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. will all be listed as questionable for Game 1, per Kerr. All went through contact today at practice. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / June 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.