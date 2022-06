Kevin Durant: Guys like Stephen A. Smith, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe changed the game for the worse

For Poole, it’s an arrival. Years ago, as he toiled in the G League, Golden State executives wondered whether the first-round pick would ever find his place in the league. But the same self-confidence that got him to the NBA, the one born in the rec centers of Milwaukee, has now allowed him to reach once-unthinkable heights. “I knew it was going to happen,” he says. “Not everybody can come in and be a starter and get all the shots and be able to play through the mistakes and stuff. But the opportunity will present itself. You just don’t know when, so your job is to be ready whenever it does.” -via The Ringer / June 2, 2022