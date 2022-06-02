Knicks to hire Rick Brunson, father of free-agent target Jalen Brunson, as assistant coach

The Knicks are finalizing a contract with Rick Brunson, the father of Jalen Brunson, to become an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau’s staff, SNY has learned. Brunson, a nine-year NBA veteran, has been an assistant coach under Thibodeau in Chicago and Minnesota. The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days, per people familiar with the matter. The 49-year-old fills a spot on the Knicks bench created when former assistant Kenny Payne left to become head coach at the University of Louisville.
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The Knicks getting ready to overpay Jalen Brunson feels like a 2003-17 Knicks move. – 4:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
The Knicks are finalizing a contract with Rick Brunson to become an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau’s staff, SNY has learned: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 3:12 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The word surrounding OG Anunoby’s trade candidacy, featuring Portland and Utah; New York’s options at point guard if they do strike out on Jalen Brunson, latest coaching intel from Charlotte, and more @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10037… – 8:59 AM
Current NBA fans may know Brunson as the father of Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, whom the Knicks had been interested in prior to the trade deadline. Brunson is an unrestricted free agent. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and general manager Nico Harrison have said that the team wants to re-sign Brunson. -via SportsNet New York / June 2, 2022
Jalen Brunson isn’t thinking about his upcoming free-agency decision just yet. He said his agent, Drew Morrison of CAA, called him Thursday night after the team’s season ended, and Morrison told him to take time off before they began seriously contemplating his future. I’ve been told there’s mutual interest on both sides to re-sign him, and Mark Cuban told Bally Sports the Mavericks can offer him more money than anyone else. It’s a statement that indicates intent. Kidd, for his part, feels the team’s pitch to stay here had been made not just by the Western Conference finals run but the totality of the season. -via The Athletic / June 1, 2022
