Phil Knight, Alan Smolinisky makes $2 billion-plus offer to purchase Blazers from Paul Allen's trust

Adrian Wojnarowski: Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have made a $2 billion-plus written offer to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing with the Paul Allen trust that’s overseeing ownership of team. Story soon.
Sean Highkin @highkin
A Blazers sale is going to be more complicated than most team sales are. The team (and the Seahawks) aren’t actually owned by Jody — they’re held in Paul Allen’s trust which she’s the trustee of. A lot more legal stuff that has to be untangled for anything to get done. – 3:32 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Paul Allen died in October 2018. His luxury yachts and some real estate holdings have already been liquidated. But the fate of his NBA and NFL franchises still hang in the balance. Insiders expect the Blazers to be positioned for auction in the next 6-18 months. The Seahawks could follow shortly after, but sources say Jody Allen may be wrangling to keep a piece of the NFL franchise. -via John Canzano / May 27, 2022
A sitting team president of an NBA franchise told me it’s unlikely that the league’s owners would allow the Trail Blazers to relocate to Seattle after a potential sale. “That’s a no-go,” he said. The prevailing sentiment is that Seattle and Las Vegas have already been unofficially earmarked for NBA expansion and the current owners would prefer to avoid cannibalizing what would be a windfall of $6 billion in combined expansion fees. -via John Canzano / May 26, 2022
