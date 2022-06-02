Phil Knight, Alan Smolinisky makes $2 billion-plus offer to purchase Blazers from Paul Allen's trust

Phil Knight, Alan Smolinisky makes $2 billion-plus offer to purchase Blazers from Paul Allen's trust

Main Rumors

Phil Knight, Alan Smolinisky makes $2 billion-plus offer to purchase Blazers from Paul Allen's trust

June 2, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Highkin @highkin
A Blazers sale is going to be more complicated than most team sales are. The team (and the Seahawks) aren’t actually owned by Jody — they’re held in Paul Allen’s trust which she’s the trustee of. A lot more legal stuff that has to be untangled for anything to get done. – 3:32 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have made a $2 billion-plus written offer to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing with the Paul Allen trust that’s overseeing ownership of team. Story soon. – 3:09 PM

More on this storyline

A sitting team president of an NBA franchise told me it’s unlikely that the league’s owners would allow the Trail Blazers to relocate to Seattle after a potential sale. “That’s a no-go,” he said. The prevailing sentiment is that Seattle and Las Vegas have already been unofficially earmarked for NBA expansion and the current owners would prefer to avoid cannibalizing what would be a windfall of $6 billion in combined expansion fees. -via John Canzano / May 26, 2022

, , , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home