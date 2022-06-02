Robert Williams will be available for Boston

Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Robert Williams is available for tonight’s game.
Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 1:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 8:34 PM
Ime Udoka said Robert Williams will start tonight. He can play however minutes are necessary, but that the Celtics will try to keep his minutes down to keep him around 20 minutes for his best impact. – 7:34 PM
Robert Williams will start, said Ime Udoka. But as far as his usual minutes played, that’ll depend on the flow of the game. – 7:34 PM
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams will start and can play his normal allotment of minutes. – 7:33 PM
Robert Williams III will start for the Celtics tonight.
“If need be, he’s on no minutes restriction,” Udoka said. – 7:33 PM
Robert Williams III will start for the Celtics tonight.
Celtics coach Ime Udoka said that Robert Williams III will start tonight in Game 1. Not clear how many minutes. – 7:32 PM
Robert Williams has been upgraded to available for Game 1 tonight masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 7:28 PM
Robert Williams is available to play for Game 1, per the Celtics. – 7:27 PM
The Celtics say Robert Williams is available for tonight’s game. – 7:24 PM
gary payton ii can be very important in this series. he’s a capable defensive option on tatum/jaylen. on the other end he gives the celtics someone rob williams can drift off a bit – 11:27 AM
11 of the 14 top scorers this Finals were drafted by their team.
Jayson Tatum
Steph Curry
Jaylen Brown
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins*
Marcus Smart
Al Horford*
Grant Williams
Draymond Green
Derrick White*
Robert Williams
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney
Homegrown Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4jkTznGgSc – 9:30 AM
Here in San Francisco at #NBAFinals Media Day ahead of Game 1, the Celtics Robert Williams rocked a 🔥 touuuuuugh shirt 🔥paying respects to the legends of the @WNBA! 🙌🏽🏀💪🏽🏆 #GameRecognizeGame pic.twitter.com/ZCLupdYcir – 11:10 PM
Robert Williams is the only Celtic on the injury report for Game 1 right now. He’s questionable – 7:52 PM
Only player on Boston’s Game 1 injury report: Robert Williams (questionable). – 7:32 PM
Celtics list Robert Williams as questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Marcus Smart is no longer on the injury report. – 7:32 PM
Robert Williams is the only player on the Celtics injury for Game 1. He’s questionable, as was expected. – 7:31 PM
John Karalis: Robert Williams is going to start. Ime says the extra rest means they can increase his minutes and he’s not under any restrictions, but they’re conscious of how much time he plays. -via Twitter @John_Karalis / June 2, 2022
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Robert Williams is questionable with left knee soreness for Game 1. No one else is on Boston’s injury report. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / June 1, 2022
Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka says that Marcus Smart’s rolled ankle will improve over time, but Rob Williams knee will continue to make him day to day throughout the Finals due to the surgery recovery & the bone bruise form colliding with Giannis. Both will be questionable for Game 1 of the Finals. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / June 1, 2022
