Stephen Curry breaks NBA Finals record in first quarter against Boston

Tim Reynolds: Most 3’s in a quarter of an NBA Finals game: 6 — Stephen Curry, Warriors, 6/2/22 (1st) 5 — Kenny Smith, Rockets, 6/7/95 (3rd) 5 — Ray Allen, Celtics, 6/6/10 (2nd) 5 — Stephen Curry, Warriors, 6/9/15 (4th) 5 — Stephen Curry, Warriors, 6/3/18 (4th)
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Celtics aren’t yet attacking Steph or Poole like we saw the Mavs do last round. In the first half, they ran only 4 pick-and-rolls vs Poole and 3 vs Curry. Instead, they attacked Kevon Looney 17 times and scored 20 points. They want a Looney switch. Stat via @SecondSpectrum. pic.twitter.com/uaxz42hU65 – 10:17 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Celtics 50% 2 FG%; #Warriors 45% 2FG% Boston more made FTs than GS FT attempts BOS 16 assists on 21 made FGs GS 14 assists on 21 made FGs GS 12-5 2nd chance, 9-5 fast break points All of Curry’s 21 in Q1 BOS 7 TOs (2pts) GS 8 TOs (7 pts) GS +6 3-point differential pic.twitter.com/9TPvA1it8p – 10:17 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
First half ends with Warriors trailing Celtics by 2 (56-54)
-Curry scorching, 21 pts 7/11 FG, 6/9 3p but 3 fouls.
-Rest of Warriors: 40pct FG, 33.3pct 3p
-Porter 9, Thompson/Wiggins 8 each – 10:15 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Celtics carry a 56-54 lead into the half, outscoring Golden State 28-22 in the 2nd period. Jaylen Brown with 12 points for Boston, Stephen Curry gets all of his game high 21 points in the first quarter for his Warriors. – 10:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry sets NBA Finals record with six 3-pointers in historic first quarter of Warriors-Celtics Game 1
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 10:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We deserve that first half after the last 2 weeks of blowouts. Steph Curry started off nuclear, but really impressive response from the Celtics and their defense – 10:13 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Celtics defense clamps down to pull ahead of Golden State 56-54 at the half. Key takeaways…
* Steph Curry (21 pts on 7/9 shooting in the 1Q; zero pts on 0/2 shooting in the second)
*Jaylen Brown 12 pts (8 in the 2Q)
*Bench scoring: Boston 14, GSW 13 – 10:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 56-54 at the half
Brown – 12 points
Smart – 10 points
Tatum – 8/3/7
Horford/White – 8 points each
Celtics – 46.7% FGs
Celtics – 9-21 3Ps
Celtics – 7 TOs
Curry – 21 points
Porter – 9 points
Thompson/Wiggins – 8 points each
GSW – 45.7% FGs
GSW – 11-24 3Ps
GSW – 8 TOs – 10:10 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry is wearing the “International Women’s Day” Curry 9s tonight in the #NBAFinals
The insoles feature Butterfly & Unicorn icons honoring his daughters Ryan & Riley, that he and Ayesha also have tattooed. pic.twitter.com/jux3xojiQ7 – 10:10 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Steph Curry 21 points (all in the first quarter). Otto Porter Jr. has nine points.
Both teams shooting 3-ball at high clip: 45.8% for Ws, 42.9% for Cs.
Jayson Tatum struggling from field at 2-for-8 but has seven assists. Jaylen Brown (12 points), Marcus Smart (10 points) for Cs. – 10:10 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Curry had 21 in the 1st Q. Scoreless in the 2nd Q. Celtics Derrick White should start the 2nd half and be on Steph every second he’s on the floor. – 10:09 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Curry finishes the half with 21 points on 6-9 3-point shooting, but didn’t score in the second quarter with Smart up close. – 10:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
After all that, Boston has a lead. After giving up 32 points in the 1st, they give up 22 in the 2nd. After a 21 point 1st quarter, Steph Curry didn’t score in the 2nd. Smart and Brown combine for 22 – 10:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Warriors were 9-21 FG in 2Q and 4-11 from 3pt. Curry was 0-2 FG. – 10:08 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors trail the Celtics 56-54 at halftime. Golden State led by as many as 10 points. After scoring 21 points in the first quarter, Stephen Curry went scoreless in the second. He’s the only Warrior in double-figures, but Wiggins, Thompson and Porter are close. – 10:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Curry getting 3rd foul with 53 seconds left (and exiting) reminds that in Game 2 of Mavs series and Dallas up by 17, Curry got his 3rd foul with 4:05 left.
Kerr took the risk and left him in. Instead of extending the lead, Dallas led by 14 at half. We know what happened next. – 10:08 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Celtics, 56-54. After going for 21 points in the first quarter, Stephen Curry went scoreless in the second. Warriors seem to be having some trouble with Boston’s strength and physicality. – 10:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 56-54 at halftime
Steph: 21 (all in the first quarter)
Porter: 9
Klay: 8
Wiggins: 8
The Warriors badly need offense from people outside of Curry, especially from Jordan Poole – 10:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steph Curry hit a record-breaking number of 3s in the first quarter and the Celtics take a 56-54 lead into halftime anyway. Great adjustment on their Curry coverages to get the bigs in the right positions, then knowing how to stunt help at him when he puts the ball on the floor. – 10:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Warriors 56-54 at halftime. Brown 12, Smart 10, Tatum 8 (7 assists), Horford 8; Curry 21 (all in 1Q), Porter 9, Wiggins 8, Thompson 8. – 10:07 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Steph Curry at the end of the 1st quarter: 21 points.
Steph Curry at halftime: 21 points.
Celtics battle back from down 10 to lead 56-54. #NBAFinals – 10:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Some notes for the 1st half
-Celtics are completely ready for war. From the very first moment.
-Jayson Tatum has the way to make his teammates happy
-Steph Curry was hot. But the Warriors need something more.
-Rebounds gonna dictate the game AND the whole series.
#NBAFinals – 10:07 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Historically low foul rate player Steph Curry seems to pick up a lot of early fouls h/t @Vincent Goodwill – 10:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Stephen Curry with 7 of the Warriors 11 three’s in this first half, but the Celtics have responded with nine 3’s of their own. And now Curry picks up his 3rd foul – 10:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Stephen Curry picks up his third foul with 54 seconds to go in the first half. – 10:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry picks up his third foul. Exits with 53.8 seconds left in first half. – 10:05 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry has been held scoreless in the second quarter and now has 3 fouls – 10:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart said this mic’d up, then the Celtics bigs started nailing the coverage on Curry: “This isn’t the Heat series. We can’t start back. We have to start up. Especially if they start so high, you start up then drop cause we’re chasing. Now he goes down into the paint.” – 10:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White is basically face-guarding Stephen Curry on the last few possessions. He’s all over Curry wherever he goes. – 10:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Warriors went back to the zone because Boston was hunting Curry for a few possessions in a row. – 10:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry put on a show from beyond the arc at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/02/wat… – 10:00 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
This is Steph Curry… Neglecting to commit this face to memory and maintain close proximity to it while the ball is in play can be hazardous to your chances of winning a basketball game. pic.twitter.com/PK026ztMhb – 9:57 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Boston looks like it’s calmed down. Also helps to play some type of defense on Curry. – 9:57 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Stephen Curry set NBA Finals record with six 3-pointers in first quarter nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/02/wat… – 9:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This has been a tremendous start for Boston. They’ve survived Golden State’s initial burst, and are sitting tied with 5 minutes to go in the second quarter despite already giving up 10 3s – including 6 to Stephen Curry. – 9:56 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most made three-pointers in the NBA Finals all-time:
1. Steph Curry: 127
2. LeBron James: 101
3. Klay Thompson: 86
4. JR Smith: 59
4. Danny Green: 59
6. Robert Horry: 56
7. Ray Allen: 55
8. Kobe Bryant: 48 – 9:50 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Stephen Curry just set the NBA Finals record for three-pointers made in a quarter with six in the first quarter. Previous record was five, shared by Curry, Ray Allen & Kenny Smith. – 9:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Curry sits to open Q2, as per his usual rotation. He’ll be back in midway through the quarter or so. – 9:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Most 3’s in a quarter of an NBA Finals game:
6 — Stephen Curry, Warriors, 6/2/22 (1st)
5 — Kenny Smith, Rockets, 6/7/95 (3rd)
5 — Ray Allen, Celtics, 6/6/10 (2nd)
5 — Stephen Curry, Warriors, 6/9/15 (4th)
5 — Stephen Curry, Warriors, 6/3/18 (4th) – 9:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Finals quarters with 5+ threes:
3 — Steph Curry
2 — Rest of NBA history combined
He made 6 threes in the 1Q, the most ever in a Finals quarter. pic.twitter.com/VYOpSezDxj – 9:39 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
These 21 points are most Steph Curry has ever scored in any one quarter of an NBA Finals game. Had been 17 (G3, 2015; G3, 2019, G5, 2015). It’s 4th-most he’s scored in any one quarter in the playoffs in his career (high is 23 in 4Q of Game 6 vs. Rockets in 2019).
h/t @Basketball-Reference – 9:38 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
I don’t know how many times I’ve heard “Curry hasn’t had one of those monster games” since the playoffs started. – 9:38 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Steph Curry in the 1st qtr: 21pts (7-9 FG), 3reb, 2ast, 6 3PM – 9:38 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
21 first-quarter points in the first quarter for Stephen Curry. He made six 3-pointers — four of which were uncontested. You’ve got to imagine that will be the No. 1 adjustment Boston wants to make. But in doing that, could lead to other Warriros getting going. – 9:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Q1 thoughts:
-Bigs need to be up at the level of the screen. Dropping on Curry is insane.
-Celtics switching was a mess early on. Gotta clean that up.
-Curry had an avalanche and Boston is down 4. All things considered, that’s not too bad. Just gotta clean up the coverages. – 9:38 PM
Q1 thoughts:
-Bigs need to be up at the level of the screen. Dropping on Curry is insane.
-Celtics switching was a mess early on. Gotta clean that up.
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
CURRY. What an insane quarter. There is nobody like him on planet earth when he’s cookin. – 9:38 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Stephen Curry’s postseason career-high for three-pointers is 9, which he did twice: 2018 Finals Game 2 vs. Cavaliers & 2019 West finals Game 1 vs. Blazers.
– Curry is 6-8 from deep through first quarter of Finals Game 1 vs. Celtics. – 9:38 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Stephen Curry has 21 first-quarter points. Celtics have to feel relieved they’re only down four. Maybe don’t leave him open? – 9:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Stephen Curry’s six 3’s in the first quarter are an NBA Finals record — for any quarter. – 9:37 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The team that’s switched the most ball screens this season has been in drop coverage against Stephen Curry.
(And yes, I understand that Williams & Theis have mostly been in drop all season. Still.) – 9:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Curry now with 21 points at end of 1st quarter.
Hit six from 3.
Now he’s on pace for 84.
He’s not getting 84 points, but 30 points appears to be a given.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Steve Francis: “Steph Curry is one of the most fun-to-watch players that I have seen in the last 30 years.”
Nick Van Exel: “Steph’s shooting is unbelievable. I’ve never seen anyone in my life shoot like he does off the dribble, as quick as he does.” basketballnews.com/stories/nick-v… – 9:37 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Boston left Curry open enough to hit 6 threes in the first quarter and somehow, they’re only down 4. – 9:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Warriors lead 32-28 after one
Tatum – 6 points
Smart – 6 points
Horford – 5 points
White – 5 points
Celtics – 44% FGs
Celtics – 5-13 threes
Celtics – 2 TOs
Curry – 21 points
Wiggins – 6 points
Thompson – 5 points
Warriors – 48% FGs
Warriors – 7-13 threes
Warriors – 1 TO – 9:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers took a first quarter like this (not as MJ shrug as this one) from Curry on Valentine’s Day and lived to tell about it… – 9:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry made four 3-pointers over the Warriors’ last two games
He just made six 3s in the first quarter to open the NBA Finals – 9:36 PM
Steph Curry made four 3-pointers over the Warriors’ last two games
He just made six 3s in the first quarter to open the NBA Finals – 9:36 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Running drop coverage against Steph Curry in the #NBAFinals? pic.twitter.com/4zaIQ47JzK – 9:36 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I’m not going to pretend that I know how to put together an NBA gameplan, but not giving Steph Curry open looks from 3pt range seems like a good idea. – 9:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
21 points for Steph Curry, yet somehow the Celtics are only down 32-28. They’ve blown so many off-ball switches, they’re defending up to touch on his screens but not getting a hand up on his shot, just everything that buries you against Steph. – 9:36 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
For a quarter with Steph Curry scoring 21, Celtics down just 32-28 after 1. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each have six for Boston.
Passing pretty solid from both teams — eight assists on 12 buckets for Warriors, nine assists on 11 makes for Celtics. – 9:35 PM
For a quarter with Steph Curry scoring 21, Celtics down just 32-28 after 1. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each have six for Boston.
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Steph Curry on that Double Dribble (Google it kiddos) hotspot fadeaway from behind the backboard energy. – 9:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Stephen Curry’s career Finals high for 3’s is nine.
He has six in the first quarter.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
You know how Stephen Curry has yet to score 40 points in these playoffs? Yeah, well, he has 21 on 7-for-9 shooting (6-for-8 from 3-point range) through one quarter tonight. Putting on an absolute clinic. Celtics seem to have no idea what to do with him. – 9:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry’s first quarter: 21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 7-for-9 from the field, 6-for-8 from 3
He played the entire first quarter. Warriors up 32-28 – 9:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead the Celtics 32-28 after one quarter of play. It’s been the Stephen Curry show so far tonight. He dropped 21 points on 7-9 shooting, and also has 3 rebounds and 2 assists. – 9:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Stephen Curry: 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, 6-of-8 from deep, and that includes a missed shot from halfcourt at end of the 1st Q. Celtics have either left Steph wide open or struggled fighting through a screen. – 9:35 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Told @CoachAvery6 & and the guys on @CBSSportsHQ pregame that Steph Curry would put up two 50-point games this series. That’s looking less and less outlandish with each passing second. – 9:34 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry, who hasn’t had a 40-point performance yet these playoffs, had 21 points in 11 minutes in the first quarter to give the Warriors a 32-28 lead. – 9:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Stephen Curry had three different 17-point quarters in NBA Finals games. Never an 18-point quarter — until tonight. – 9:34 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
21 points in the first quarter for Steph Curry. Hotter than fish grease is right, @MarkJonesESPN… – 9:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Surprised at how ill-prepared the Celtics have looked for Curry. No one near him on screens. – 9:33 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry has 18 on 7 attempts. Boston is blowing its coverages and getting torched. Their adjustments should open up other Warriors – 9:33 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
How do they keep leaving Curry wide open? It’s low-key amazing. – 9:33 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Celtics, may I introduce you to Stephen Curry? Wears No. 30 and likes to shoot the 3-ball and makes a fair amount. – 9:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Celtics continue to lose Stephen Curry and he continues to bury wide open shots. 18 points in the opening period #NBAFinals – 9:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
This is the most detached any defense has been from Steph Curry in these playoffs. Celtics have had several great defensive possessions, but the amount of errors on Curry has been alarming. – 9:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
“They lost him again” isn’t something you want said about defending Steph Curry – 9:31 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
I’m no coach, but leaving Steph Curry wide open behind the 3 point line is not optimal, I’m fairly certain. – 9:31 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
This guy Steph Curry on Golden State is pretty good. Boston should adjust their defense accordingly. – 9:31 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
If you’re going to screw up a coverage on Curry, it probaly shouldn’t be because both guys left him wide open. I’m not sure if this was on the scouting report, but he can shoot it from there – 9:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ime Udoka should have put Stephen Curry in the scouting report. – 9:31 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics obviously haven’t watched Steph Curry shoot threes before. #Warriors – 9:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That’s FIVE 3-pointers for Steph Curry in the first quarter – 9:31 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Steph Curry passed both George Mikan and James Worthy for 13th on the all-time Finals scoring list. – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Stephen Curry 14 in 1st quarter.
On pace for 56.
Does he get 30-plus, 40-plus or 50-plus? #NBAFinals – 9:24 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Steph Curry is in the zone!!! He is not playing around with ya’ll! – 9:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole checks in with 5:55 left in the first quarter. He’s out there with Curry, Thompson, Wiggins and Looney. – 9:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry discovers he tweeted something weird pic.twitter.com/UOsbf9oL21 – 9:21 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
The idea that Steph Curry has to win a Finals MVP to validate or improve his “legacy” is absurd. – 9:21 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
that’s now four times Steph Curry has been able to step into an open three in the first 6 minutes and 5 seconds. – 9:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Defending Curry has to be one of the most frustrating things in basketball – 9:20 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Celtics defense has had way too many breakdowns early
Rob Williams got back screened for a layup on a baseline inbounds and Boston lost Steph Curry twice in transition to give up open 3’s
C’s need to communicate better on D to hang with GSW – 9:20 PM
Celtics defense has had way too many breakdowns early
Rob Williams got back screened for a layup on a baseline inbounds and Boston lost Steph Curry twice in transition to give up open 3’s
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Celtics have a great defense but it’s a whole hell of a lot different to have to defend Steph Curry doing Steph Curry stuff – 9:19 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Curry’s cooking. Big problem for Boston. Game played at Warriors pace. Big problem for Boston – 9:19 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry is making a statement early with 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting (3-for-4 from 3) in six minutes. Most of these playoffs, he has been content to facilitate for three quarters, then become more aggressive offensively in the fourth. That’s not the case tonight. – 9:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brown had Green and didn’t help off him after Smart got picked off. Result was a wide-open Curry three.
That’s the little stuff you can’t miss. Curry will kill you with that. – 9:19 PM
Brown had Green and didn’t help off him after Smart got picked off. Result was a wide-open Curry three.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry is feeling it tonight. He has 11 points on 4-5 shooting over the first six minutes. Looks rested. – 9:19 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
15 of first 25 shots in Game 1 Celtics-Warriors are 3-point attempts.
Steph Curry has three 3s, and Marcus Smart has 2. – 9:19 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Marcus Smart is clearly expecting the screeners man to step out and help on ball screens for Curry and it’s clearly not happening – 9:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Boston has used a drop coverage and not switched that last pick on Curry. Is that nerves to start the game because it’s some odd choices, and it let Curry get locked in. – 9:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry lighting it up from deep (3-of-4). Andrew Wiggins lighting it up closer to the basket (3-of-5). Warriors got both offensive approaches handled nicely so far. – 9:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry’s first 6 minutes: 11 points, 3 3-pointers, 2 assists, 2 rebounds – 9:18 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Think Curry might’ve seen all the talk about Marcus Smart’s defense? – 9:18 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
This is gonna be a short series if the Celtics don’t want to throw a body at Stephen Curry at the 3-point line. – 9:17 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Warriors fans outside the Chase Center celebrate Steph Curry’s three to open the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/3ucQhPzz01 – 9:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chase Center is ALIVE for Game 1
Loud roars for that Steph Curry 3-pointer – 9:10 PM
Chase Center is ALIVE for Game 1
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 1:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 8:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Warriors – Chase Center – June 2, 2022 – NBA Finals Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
OUT: Boston: Hauser Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/fKldLXbuHk – 8:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are starting Game 1 vs Boston as expected
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:33 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
We get to watch Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala in another Finals. Savor every second. – 8:14 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Stephen Curry ready for his sixth NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/zcIcGW8tLH – 7:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Warriors-Celtics Game 1
Andrew Wiggins over 21.5 points + rebounds
Jordan Poole under 21.5 points + rebounds + assists
Steph Curry over 26.5 points
Derrick White over 8 points
Jayson Tatum under 26.5 points – 6:42 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Should Steph Curry move up the Greatest of All-Time list if he and the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Finals?
Die-hard Warriors fan and 5x World Series champion @mroctober tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson about the importance of winning when it comes to legacy. pic.twitter.com/nX6JXgNVzf – 6:41 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Stephen A. Smith believes the Boston Celtics will be the toughest Finals challenge for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/02/ste… – 6:11 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry has a scoring average of 26.5 PPG in the NBA Finals. He’s one of 13 players in Finals history to average at least 25 PPG (min. 10 GP).
He owns the third-highest eFG% and TS% in that group, trailing only Kevin Durant (1st in both) and Shaquille O’Neal (2nd in both). pic.twitter.com/hPSXqgEIyn – 4:31 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry is one of only five players in NBA Finals history with career averages of at least 25 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG (min. 10 GP):
✅ Michael Jordan, 33.6/6.0/6.0
✅ Jerry West, 30.5/5.0/5.6
✅ LeBron James, 28.4/10.2/7.8
✅ Kobe Bryant, 25.3/5.7/5.1
✅ Curry, 26.5/5.7/6.2 pic.twitter.com/YsNvBcfkkh – 3:31 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
When talking with Stephen Curry ahead of #NBAFinals Game 1 about getting to the Finals six times in eight years he said, “we joke with Klay that he’s actually been to 6 straight Finals” 😂 – 2:53 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Curry Brand’s rubberless “Flow Technology” has won top GOLD honors in the @EdisonAwards’ Performance Based Design category, recognizing top innovations across global industries.
@Stephen Curry has worn Flow tech all this season leading into his 6th #NBAFinals appearance. pic.twitter.com/7k2XLfroJk – 12:25 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Will Steph Curry outscore Jayson Tatum? Make your predictions for Game 1 here! warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-fina… – 12:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When I got drafted, I thought I was going to New York, and didn’t really have Golden State on the radar at all. And then there was a lot of drama my rookie year with the potential Phoenix trade at draft night.” Stephen Curry. #Suns #Warriors #NBAFinals https://t.co/RAUgQsIU54 pic.twitter.com/NoLH0tEVwD – 12:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Warriors were so good, it surprised Steph Curry. The Celtics were so bad, it gave Jayson Tatum doubt. Inside the Finals, w/ @Sam Amick theathletic.com/3345228/2022/0… – 9:41 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
11 of the 14 top scorers this Finals were drafted by their team.
Jayson Tatum
Steph Curry
Jaylen Brown
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins*
Marcus Smart
Al Horford*
Grant Williams
Draymond Green
Derrick White*
Robert Williams
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney
Homegrown Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4jkTznGgSc – 9:30 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here’s how the Warriors will try to keep Curry off Tatum, and some counters that the Celtics can use against that strategy.
Sound on: pic.twitter.com/1D0EtFJWXn – 9:13 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry put on a show from beyond the arc at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/02/wat… – 9:06 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
An ESPN analyst stresses the importance of the 2022 Finals for the legacy of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/01/esp… – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Stephen A. Smith says Steph Curry hasn’t changed the game with his prolific 3-point shooting. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/01/ste… – 1:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
A #Knicks‘ dagger: Stephen Curry thought he was ‘going to New York’ in draft #nyk #warriors #nba nypost.com/2022/06/02/ste… via @nypostsports – 12:27 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green was right: Stephen Curry got double-teamed way more than Kevin Durant in NBA Finals nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/02/dra… – 12:06 AM
