Bobby Portis a lock to stay in Milwaukee?

Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis can become a free agent this offseason if he bypasses a $4.6 million player option for 2022-23, but there is already tangible resignation from some interested teams that they won’t have any shot at luring Portis away from the Bucks. The expectation already in circulation is that Portis will re-sign with Milwaukee on a multi-year deal even if he does opt for free agency.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Massive Bucks offseason mailbag, part 2
– Should the Bucks trade Brook Lopez?
– What happens with Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton?
– Will it be a busy summer?
– How about the draft?
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3337347/2022/0… – 11:37 AM
Bobby Portis @BPortistime
Nobody gonna feel sorry for you! Got to get up and go get it. Time waits for nobody kings and queens! Stay locked in. – 2:18 PM
Jim Owczarski: Bobby Portis has a player option to make a decision on, but said that he doesn’t discuss such things publicly. He reiterated how much Milwaukee and the #Bucks have meant to him personally & professionally the last two seasons. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / May 16, 2022
It means Bobby Portis and Connaughton will be able to shop their services on the open market, with the Bucks being able to match any offer extended to them. Whether the Bucks will match any offers thrown their way, though, is the big question. Portis was clearly underpaid this season and will receive a hefty raise. Connaughton is also in line for a pay bump. Portis’s salary this season is a paltry $4.37 million — a real bargain for the Bucks. The forward-center started 59 games (he played in 72) while averaging 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds. “He’s going to get, I believe, a contract for about $12 million, maybe $13 million a year,’’ an NBA executive said of Portis. “Now, whether that’s for three years or four years, I don’t know.’’ Another NBA official concurred. -via Woelfel’s Press Box / May 15, 2022
“There has been talk he’ll get that amount ($12-13M),’’ the official said. “I think when he (Portis) signed last summer and took a low salary, they had a verbal agreement in place that he (Portis) would get lot more money and more than two years on his next contract.’’ While those officials agreed on Portis’ projected annual salary, another NBA official contends that figure may be low. “We have him rated as a higher-priced player,’’ he said, referring to his team. “We have him as a $15 million (a year) player.’’ -via Woelfel’s Press Box / May 15, 2022
