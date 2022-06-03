CJ McCollum on Zion Williamson: I took him under my arms, I'm gonna make sure he's right

Magic Johnson asks CJ McCollum what he’s gonna do with Zion – “I took him under my arms, I’m gonna make sure he’s right.” He then asks Magic for pointers – “I need some pointers on how to run the show, gotta make sure big fella’s happy, gotta feed BI, gotta take it to the next level.”
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
We need to talk about our democracy. I’m excited to participate in @WhenWeAllVote’s first-ever #CultureOfDemocracy Summit this June. I’m looking forward to our conversation on protecting and strengthening our democracy in 2022 and beyond.
Join me! https://t.co/jydorlFwpa pic.twitter.com/oYqOaft69P – 4:42 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lucas Williamson: “I grew up a Kobe guy. … It’s a dream. It’s crazy.” Says he’s friends with Talen Horton-Tucker. – 2:35 PM
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
Sheesh Celtics win with tatum shooting 3-17. I had them losing game 1 and winning the series. . Shocked. That fourth quarter was a masterpiece – 11:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Interesting group of prospects working out for Lakers tomorrow with Loyola Chicago’s Lucas Williamson, Davidson’s Hyunjung Lee, Notre Dame’s Paul Atkinson Jr., Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr., Oakland’s Jamal Cain and Missouri State’s Gaige Prim. – 8:25 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers will hold predraft workout Friday with:
Lucas Williamson – Loyola Chicago
Hyunjung Lee – Davidson
Paul Atkinson Jr. – Notre Dame
Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
Jamal Cain – Oakland
Gaige Prim – Missouri State – 6:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
The Lakers will hold a draft workout with the following participants on Friday, June 3:
Lucas Williamson – Loyola Chicago
Hyunjung Lee – Davidson
Paul Atkinson Jr. – Notre Dame
Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
Jamal Cain – Oakland
Gaige Prim – Missouri State – 6:15 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
12 different players working out for the Jazz tomorrow.
Group 1:
Adonis Arms, Texas Tech
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
Julian Champagne, St. John’s
Kellan Grady, Kentucky
Stanley Umude, Arkansas
Lucas Williamson, Loyola-Chicago – 9:42 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 67 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the contract extension offered to Zion Williamson by the Pelicans.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/j6z2HVZkq8 – 8:12 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Hey guys! Here is the first episode of From The Wing, a podcast about the Pelicans. We talked Zion news and the draft. New eps every week. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fro… – 6:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lucas Williamson is working out for the Utah Jazz on Thursday morning, League Sources tell The Athletic. He was one of the best perimeter defenders in the country last season at Loyola….he has already worked out for the Bucks, Celtics and Grizzlies, among other teams – 6:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I talked Celtics-Warriors #NBAFinals, OG Anunoby trade interest, Lakers going Ham, Zion’s next deal and more. Watch, like & subscribe below. TONS of free agency and offseason content coming soon! Don’t miss out!
youtu.be/pORdON7qHdw – 5:51 PM
Jake Madison: The New Orleans Pelicans are bringing in Dyson Daniels for a pre-draft workout this weekend -via Twitter @NOLAJake / June 3, 2022
As fate would have it, the Ingram family and Blankinship were able to meet. “It just so happened Brandon came home on Mother’s Day,” Donald Ingram said. “I reached out to [Joshua] and told him he was here and he came over to see him.” “Brandon’s family reaching out, inquiring about the piece is much more than I expected,” Blankenship said. -via MyFox8.com / May 30, 2022
A Tennessee artist who recently moved to Kinston got a crash course in the city’s rich basketball history. It all started with a painting. It’s the reason he’s now in some way connected with Kinston native Brandon Ingram and his family. “I’m actually a huge sports fan. Brandon Ingram was actually one of my favorite players,” artist Joshua Blankinship said. -via MyFox8.com / May 30, 2022
