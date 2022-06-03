Juan Hernangomez: “I can’t picture myself returning (to Europe). It’s no disrespect to the ACB or the Euroleague, very much the opposite, I don’t see it as a step back in my career. But when they talk about Madrid, Barça, CSKA… I don’t care. I’m no supporter of any basketball team. I have spoken to nobody or signed any offer.”
Source: Daniel Arribas @ El Pais
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
What Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah said about Juancho Hernangomez’s performance in ‘Hustle’ https://t.co/AulIWyAYKr pic.twitter.com/HetOIKXjVh – 3:30 PM
What Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah said about Juancho Hernangomez’s performance in ‘Hustle’ https://t.co/AulIWyAYKr pic.twitter.com/HetOIKXjVh – 3:30 PM
