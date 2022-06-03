Juancho Hernangomez on Boston stint: 'There were many super selfish players'

Juan Hernangomez on his Boston stint: “I wasn’t happy there, it was very hard. There was no communication, I didn’t know what was expected of me. There were many super selfish players, no team building. I lost my love for basketball a bit.”
Source: Daniel Arribas @ El Pais
Juancho Hernangomez: “I came from from Boston, where team-wise players were a little selfish, there was a lot of ego involved. Then after changing seven players, they’ve learned how to play and play very well with 7-8 (guys). That was the problem, there was no team-building away from the court.” -via Twitter / May 31, 2022
HoopsHype: What’s the best team you can build? Stan Van Gundy: That’s tough but I’ll go Doncic, Tatum, Bane, Poole and Robert Williams -via Twitter @realStanVG / April 17, 2022
