Kenny Atkinson emerges as frontrunner for Hornets job

Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson has emerged as a front-runner for the Charlotte Hornets’ head-coaching job, sources tell The Athletic, and will meet next week with team officials — including owner Michael Jordan — in the next step of his candidacy.
Source: Shams Charania and Sam Amick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
If the Jazz and Quin Snyder aren’t going to come to a deal, they should do it soon. The longer they wait, the more the highly sought candidates will be gone. Darvin Ham already off the board, sounds like Kenny Atkinson is next. – 2:27 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest on Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, who has emerged as a frontrunner for the Hornets’ head-coaching opening: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 1:58 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kenny Atkinson emerges as front-runner for Charlotte head coaching job
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson has emerged as a front-runner for Charlotte’s head coaching job and will meet again next week with Hornets officials, this time including owner Michael Jordan, sources tell me and @Sam Amick.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mike D’Antoni and Kenny Atkinson reportedly front runners for Hornets coaching job
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Mike D’Antoni and Kenny Atkinson closest to the Hornets job
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
More on this storyline
It will mark the third meeting between the Hornets and Atkinson, and the first involving Jordan, sources said. Charlotte has been in no rush to make a hire. Atkinson currently is coaching in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, a series that could last until June 19. -via The Athletic / June 3, 2022
Two-time Coach of the Year Mike D’Antoni and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts are among the other finalists in the Hornets’ coaching search that started in late April when the team fired James Borrego. Neither D’Antoni nor Stotts has so far advanced to the Jordan stage of the process, sources said, but that possibility remains. -via The Athletic / June 3, 2022
James Plowright: Kupchak on the next head coach “I can’t give a timeline, we hope to have a coach in place before the draft but not within the next week” -via Twitter @British_Buzz / May 19, 2022
