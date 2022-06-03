Lakers officially announce hiring of Darvin Ham

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Darvin Ham to a multi-year contract as head coach, it was announced today by Vice President, Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. “When someone begins his NBA coaching career at the G League level and goes all the way through playing an integral role on the front bench of an NBA Championship team, it really speaks to a certain strength of character. Our players and fans will immediately identify with Darvin’s no-nonsense and hard-working approach, which we feel will bring toughness and a competitive edge to all we do,” said Pelinka. “When you add that to Darvin’s sophisticated grasp of in-game strategy and deep knowledge of the game of basketball, we have the ideal coach for this next chapter in Lakers history. We could not be more honored and proud to name Darvin Ham as our new head coach.”
Source: NBA.com
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
If the Jazz and Quin Snyder aren’t going to come to a deal, they should do it soon. The longer they wait, the more the highly sought candidates will be gone. Darvin Ham already off the board, sounds like Kenny Atkinson is next. – 2:27 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers Announce Hiring of Darvin Ham as Head Coach
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-anno… – 1:24 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
The Lakers will hold an introductory press conference for Coach Darvin Ham at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, at the UCLA Health Training Center. – 12:59 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on Darvin Ham (1/3): “When someone begins his NBA coaching career at the G League level and goes all the way through playing an integral role on the front bench of an NBA Championship team, it really speaks to a certain strength of character…” – 12:57 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers finally make the hiring of Darvin Ham official: pic.twitter.com/jr3pgeeyC9 – 12:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
🎧 New episode of The Forum Club
🎙Everything you need to know about Darvin Ham w/ Bucks beat writer @Eric Nehm
—What are Ham’s strengths?
— Can he maximize Russ?
— What style/systems will he implement?
🟢 Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/744DxL…
🍎 Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers make official hiring of Darvin Ham. pic.twitter.com/ZXNHWr9QWq – 12:36 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers officially announce the hiring of Darvin Ham, 48, as their 28th head coach. His introductory press conference will be next week. – 12:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Darvin Ham is the 28th head coach in the Lakers history. He’s the guy who gonna lead the team, replacing Frank Vogel. His mission is difficult but he has Rob Pelinka’s and whole Lakers front office confidence, plus LeBron’s. Good first sign. #LakeShow – 12:06 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s official. Darvin Ham is the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/BxOWAoA6sn – 12:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Draymond told @Dan Woike what Darvin Ham brings to the Lakers:
“It’ll be a different toughness that they haven’t seen. And he’s going to command and require a different respect level that they haven’t really have had.”
latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 1:13 PM
The most interesting thing I’ve heard while we wait for Ham’s official introduction is that, according to the latest buzz in league coaching circles, Michigan’s Juwan Howard was the Lakers’ preferred candidate among the various coaches to whom they were linked who were under contract elsewhere and thus ultimately unavailable — ahead of Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers and Utah’s Quin Snyder. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 3, 2022
The Lakers, I’m told, made such strong overtures to Howard that the implication was clear: The job was his if he wanted it. As covered here on May 2, Howard made it clear in turn throughout the Lakers’ 47-day search that — despite his long associations with both James and Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka — he had no interest in leaving behind the college game at Michigan and the opportunity to coach sons Jace and Jett next season. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 3, 2022
The news of Ham’s hiring — which still hasn’t been announced by the Lakers — has been met with endorsements from those who crossed paths with Ham during his career: former coaches, teammates and colleagues lauding the Lakers for handing things over to a first-time coach. “He’s going to be honest as a coach of the Lakers, which is what I think you need in the NBA today — somebody that’s going to be honest but know how to be honest without actually just tearing you down,” former teammate Chauncey Billups, now the coach in Portland said Saturday. “What can you say? He’s won as a player. He’s won as a coach. I mean, this dude is more than qualified for the task at hand. I’m so happy and proud of him. I spoke to him last night and he was so excited.” -via Sun Herald / May 29, 2022
