NBA scout on Timberwolves: It's Anthony Edwards' team now

Another scout told HoopsHype, “It’s Ant’s team. It’s not KAT’s team, and KAT knows it. I think that’s the future for them. I wish his basketball IQ was a little better. He’s definitely a competitor and not the nonchalant guy that people thought he was coming out of college. For him to become that bonafide superstar, he has to have the basketball IQ. His defensive commitment has to be better. I think he’s already on his way to becoming a heck of a player. Will he become a top 10 or top 20 guy in the league? It remains to be seen. Playing in the playoffs was a great thing for him. If you play on a losing team, you don’t get that much exposure and chance to rise up to the challenge or taste winning.”
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at whether Timberwolves exec Tim Connelly will offer Karl-Anthony Towns a supermax extension, if D’Angelo Russell will be traded, the upside for Anthony Edwards, NBA Draft and free agent intel and more with @ Jon Krawczynski on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/timberwo… – 11:17 AM
Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_
The hustle premiere was too hard! Love the experience
Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_
It’s up, Jack! @AEBLHOOPS has locked in with @adidas Basketball
I’m so Atlanta, and AEBL is big in the Atlanta community.
Welcome to the Three Stripe fam ///
#teamadidas pic.twitter.com/h4EvowUdlc – 1:27 PM
Krawczynski: I’ve been around him for seven years and around this team for a lot longer than that. One thing you do know is that when you have very high-level players in Minnesota, you’ve got to do whatever you can to keep them. I fully expect that Karl-Anthony Towns will get a max offer from the Timberwolves and that he’ll sign that max offer. -via HoopsHype / June 3, 2022
He likes it here. He likes Minnesota. He wants to be here. He likes Chris Finch a lot. He likes his teammates. He loves playing with Anthony Edwards. He’s been friends with D’Angelo Russell for a long time. This is a situation where the Timberwolves have a player under their control and one who is a very good player and wants to be here. In that case, I think you make that offer. You get him signed for the long term, and then you evaluate as it goes on. -via HoopsHype / June 3, 2022
One executive who spoke with HoopsHype predicted that Connelly will extend KAT (Towns). The executive said, “It’s hard to get players in Minnesota. Maybe he tries to negotiate less than a supermax, but what leverage does he have?” -via HoopsHype / June 3, 2022
