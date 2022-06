NBA scout on Timberwolves: It's Anthony Edwards' team now

Another scout told HoopsHype, “It’s Ant’s team. It’s not KAT’s team, and KAT knows it. I think that’s the future for them. I wish his basketball IQ was a little better. He’s definitely a competitor and not the nonchalant guy that people thought he was coming out of college. For him to become that bonafide superstar, he has to have the basketball IQ. His defensive commitment has to be better. I think he’s already on his way to becoming a heck of a player. Will he become a top 10 or top 20 guy in the league? It remains to be seen. Playing in the playoffs was a great thing for him. If you play on a losing team, you don’t get that much exposure and chance to rise up to the challenge or taste winning.”Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype