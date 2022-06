Nuggets concerned with Michael Porter Jr.'s injuries, not his contract

Josh Kroenke on MPJ’s contract:”We’re concerned about his injuries. We’re not concerned about his contract.”My two cents: (They’re connected). – 2:55 PM

