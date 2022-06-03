Nuggets concerned with Michael Porter Jr.'s injuries, not his contract

Nuggets concerned with Michael Porter Jr.'s injuries, not his contract

Nuggets concerned with Michael Porter Jr.'s injuries, not his contract

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Josh Kroenke on Michael Porter Jr. contract:
“We are concerned about his injuries. We are not concerned about his contract.”
Michael Singer @msinger
Josh Kroenke on MPJ's contract:"We're concerned about his injuries. We're not concerned about his contract."
Michael Singer: Michael Malone: “Not expecting Bubble Jamal Murray, not expecting peak MPJ.” Said his expectations are to “take it slow” with them. -via Twitter @msinger / May 4, 2022
Michael Singer: Michael Porter Jr: “I probably could’ve played in the last month. … I definitely would not have been at my best.” Said it’s long-term health vs. short-term thinking at that point. -via Twitter @msinger / April 29, 2022

