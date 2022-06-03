Nuggets concerned with Michael Porter Jr.'s injuries, not his contract

Michael Singer: Josh Kroenke on Michael Porter Jr.’s contract:”We’re concerned about his injuries. We’re not concerned about his contract.” My two cents: (They’re connected).
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone today on his expectations for Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. heading into next season: “Not expecting Bubble Jamal Murray. Not expecting peak Michael Porter right away… Going into next season, I think tempered excitement.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 4, 2022
Michael Singer: Michael Malone: “Not expecting Bubble Jamal Murray, not expecting peak MPJ.” Said his expectations are to “take it slow” with them. -via Twitter @msinger / May 4, 2022
Michael Singer: Michael Porter Jr: “I probably could’ve played in the last month. … I definitely would not have been at my best.” Said it’s long-term health vs. short-term thinking at that point. -via Twitter @msinger / April 29, 2022
