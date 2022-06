Nuggets promote Calvin Booth to president of basketball operations

Michael Singer: Kroenke: Tim’s departure has given a huge opportunity for Calvin Booth. “I’ve always thought very highly of Calvin.” Said he thinks he’s going to do a great job. -via Twitter @msinger / June 3, 2022

Lot has happened with the #Nuggets since the last mailbag, and I know you’ve got Qs. Curious about Tim Connelly’s exit? Wondering what it means for Calvin Booth? What about trade options and the draft? Drop me a question ⬇️

Kroenke says Tim Connelly’s departure opens an opportunity for Calvin Booth. Said that he’s spoke to Nikola and Jamal Murray and they’re excited for the future despite being sad to see Connelly leave. pic.twitter.com/vTIz14IR12

Josh Kroenke says he’s spoken with Michael Malone, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and all are excited about the future with Calvin Booth stepping into Tim Connelly’s position. – 2:37 PM

Josh Kroenke said he expects some more announcements in the near future regarding more contractual security for Calvin Booth and the front office. – 2:51 PM

Happy for Calvin Booth that he actually got promoted to POBO and wasn’t just left working out his prior GM contract with more responsibility. – 2:55 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.