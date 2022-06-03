Nuggets promote Calvin Booth to president of basketball operations

Shams Charania: Nuggets have promoted Calvin Booth to President of Basketball Operations.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Happy for Calvin Booth that he actually got promoted to POBO and wasn’t just left working out his prior GM contract with more responsibility. – 2:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Josh Kroenke said he expects some more announcements in the near future regarding more contractual security for Calvin Booth and the front office. – 2:51 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Josh Kroenke says he’s spoken with Michael Malone, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and all are excited about the future with Calvin Booth stepping into Tim Connelly’s position. – 2:37 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Kroenke says Tim Connelly’s departure opens an opportunity for Calvin Booth. Said that he’s spoke to Nikola and Jamal Murray and they’re excited for the future despite being sad to see Connelly leave. pic.twitter.com/vTIz14IR12 – 2:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Lot has happened with the #Nuggets since the last mailbag, and I know you’ve got Qs. Curious about Tim Connelly’s exit? Wondering what it means for Calvin Booth? What about trade options and the draft? Drop me a question ⬇️
Michael Singer: Kroenke: Tim’s departure has given a huge opportunity for Calvin Booth. “I’ve always thought very highly of Calvin.” Said he thinks he’s going to do a great job. -via Twitter @msinger / June 3, 2022
Katy Winge: Nuggets announce Josh Kroenke will speak tomorrow at 12:30pm -via Twitter @katywinge / June 2, 2022
One person who previously worked with Booth and still works in the NBA described him as “detailed,” and extremely prepared. For example, the person cited a mock draft exercise where scouts and executives debated all 60 picks and made note of how Booth always had something to say about each prospect. Those opinions, the person said, were always backed up with player comparisons, sometimes going as far back as 20 years, and data to support his argument. -via Denver Post / May 28, 2022
