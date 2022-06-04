Heat interested in Patrick Beverley?

To that end, an NBA executive just namechecked one of the league’s ultimate lockdown defenders — who also happens to be a career 38% three-point shooter — as a player Miami has designs on prying from his current team. “The Heat would love to get Patrick Beverley. The Timberwolves, obviously, they love what he brought last year, but if they could sell high, they might be willing to give him up. They have a new regime [ex-Nuggets president Tim Connelly] there, so they can look at things a little more realistically.”
Source: Ryan Aston @ Heavy.com
Source: Ryan Aston @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pat Beverley on SVP reminding the people that the Clippers had a big comeback in Golden State back in 2019… – 11:36 PM
Pat Beverley on SVP reminding the people that the Clippers had a big comeback in Golden State back in 2019… – 11:36 PM
More on this storyline
The Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley appeared this week on JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and The Three” podcast. In the episode, Beverley revealed that he felt that the Clippers made him a “disrespectful” contract offer before his departure. “We in the Western Conference Finals, something the team has never done,” he said. “Me being there from the beginning, I’m thinking that this contract extension, I’m thinking it’s going to be easy. I walk in and they throw me a number that I felt was borderline disrespectful.” -via Larry Brown Sports / March 11, 2022
Beverley did add though that he had an honest conversation with Clippers executive Lawrence Frank (whom Beverley called “my guy” and said that he loves to death) and that Frank told him to provide a list of teams he wanted to go to. Beverley said that Minnesota was among his top three destinations. The two-time All-Defensive Teamer Beverley was first traded to Memphis but eventually made his way to Minnesota where he is now a key cog for the No. 7-seeded Timberwolves. The Clippers did pretty well for themselves too, getting Eric Bledsoe in the Beverley trade, then flipping Bledsoe and Justise Winslow to Portland for Norman Powell and Robert Covington. -via Larry Brown Sports / March 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.