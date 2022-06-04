Gary Washburn: Jayson Tatum: “Al Horford is the best teammate ever, just a consummate professional.” #Celtics #NBAFinals
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
A @YahooSports exclusive with Celtics center Al Horford on individual who told him to start shooting 3s in his second year, why it took nine years, why he was concerned about reactions, and why he’s Warriors’ problem now. sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-why… – 8:30 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors, who led by 12 going into the final quarter, completely combusted in the game’s closing minutes en route to a 12-point defeat, squandering a night on which Tatum wasn’t at … warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-observ… – 6:00 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Here’s Marcus Smart busting Horford’s balls for being delayed… Then a long video of a huddle where nothing really happens pic.twitter.com/2PU4y1ZRDn – 5:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum: “Al (Horford) is the best teammate ever, just a consummate professional.” #Celtics #NBAFinals – 4:55 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum jokes Ime “is a much better coach than he was as a player. I think he knows that as well” – 4:52 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“When you’re a Celtic, the expectation is to win a championship.” – Al Horford – 4:46 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most Win Shares in the 2022 playoffs
5. Jayson Tatum: 2.1
4. Bam Adebayo: 2.2
3. Stephen Curry: 2.2
2. Al Horford: 2.7
1. JIMMY BUTLER: 3.8
He’s going to lead the playoffs in Win Shares without making the Finals ❗ – 2:35 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking injuries, coach quotes, lineup combos, adjustments, Steph’s minutes, Poole’s rough Finals start, Jaylen Brown driving, Tatum’s passing, wide-open Al Horford, basically every player, bets to make and more in a stat-packed 3 Ball to preview Game 2!
Talking injuries, coach quotes, lineup combos, adjustments, Steph’s minutes, Poole’s rough Finals start, Jaylen Brown driving, Tatum’s passing, wide-open Al Horford, basically every player, bets to make and more in a stat-packed 3 Ball to preview Game 2!
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I wanted to be with the Celtics specifically…I really prayed a lot about that specifically”
Al Horford is grateful to be in the Finals with the @Boston Celtics after his last few years with multiple teams
“I wanted to be with the Celtics specifically…I really prayed a lot about that specifically”
Al Horford is grateful to be in the Finals with the @Boston Celtics after his last few years with multiple teams
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Last night – for the first time this postseason – 11 different players had 3 or more assists: Tatum (13), Brown (5), Curry (5), Green (5), Looney (5), Smart (4), Horford (3), Iguodala (3), Thompson (3), White (3), and Williams (3). pic.twitter.com/VqFpF0xHD3 – 7:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Anyone have the full defensive posession after Horford’s 3-pointer that made it 109-103 clipped? The whole posssession that ended with Draymond’s late-clock 3? – 6:25 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Boston’s leaders in eFG% on wide-open shots in this postseason (min 10 wide-open shots). Al Horford at 75.3 eFG% on his 75 wide-open shots. Probably shouldn’t leave him open. pic.twitter.com/uiZfsLcTey – 5:13 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Here’s @YourManDevine on the Celtics going with Al Horford at the 5, unlocking everything on offense: theringer.com/2022/6/3/23152… – 5:09 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Al Horford’s looks on his 3PMs in the second half. pic.twitter.com/IJW68hL4Ba – 4:43 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Al Horford was amazing in Game 1 for the Celtics. From today’s @theherd: pic.twitter.com/Qm7RFILqqE – 4:38 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors, who led by 12 going into the final quarter, completely combusted in the game’s closing minutes en route to a 12-point defeat, squandering a night on which Tatum wasn’t at … warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-observ… – 4:00 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Jayson Tatum’s 13 dimes accounted for 35 points in Game 1 (nine 3-pointers, four 2-pointers). He had 19 potential assists.
Most of ’em were #MakingTheRightPlay without much flair, but some sweet ones.
Jayson Tatum’s 13 dimes accounted for 35 points in Game 1 (nine 3-pointers, four 2-pointers). He had 19 potential assists.
Most of ’em were #MakingTheRightPlay without much flair, but some sweet ones.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Al Horford should revive the old Pete Newell big man camp.
He’s got everything you want in a modern big.
He can shoot.
He can body up.
He can switch and move laterally.
He can offer enough rim protection.
He can pass to shooters in pockets.
Al Horford should revive the old Pete Newell big man camp.
He’s got everything you want in a modern big.
He can shoot.
He can body up.
He can switch and move laterally.
He can offer enough rim protection.
He can pass to shooters in pockets.
Israel Gutierrez @IzGutierrez
We’ll celebrate Al Horford by having an average show.
@debatable
@Foxworth24 @edsbs
We’ll celebrate Al Horford by having an average show.
@debatable
@Foxworth24 @edsbs
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Al Horford waited 15 years to play in a Finals game.
When the moment finally arrived, he made the most of it.
Al Horford waited 15 years to play in a Finals game.
When the moment finally arrived, he made the most of it.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Famous birthdays today …
Rafael Nadal
Al Horford
Jill Biden
Anderson Cooper
Otto Porter
Jalen Suggs
Javonte Smart
Famous birthdays today …
Rafael Nadal
Al Horford
Jill Biden
Anderson Cooper
Otto Porter
Jalen Suggs
Javonte Smart
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Possible Game 2 adjustment mentioned within here: Put Draymond Green on Jaylen Brown instead of Al Horford. Brings Draymond more into the mix instead of roaming off a stretch big. theathletic.com/3347497/2022/0… – 11:09 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Was curious, so checked it out. Nope, Al Horford had never made six 3-pointers in any game, regular season or playoffs, before Game 1. That said, he made 5 of 7 in a playoff win vs. Bucks and has made 38 3s in 82 tries in this postseason … 46 percent. Can’t leave him that open. – 11:04 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Thinking about Al Horford’s game last night. He’s a good example a player isn’t done developing 3-4 yrs into the league. Significantly increased his range & became a willing 3pt shooter mid-career.
1st 8 yrs total: 21/65 on 3s.
Thinking about Al Horford’s game last night. He’s a good example a player isn’t done developing 3-4 yrs into the league. Significantly increased his range & became a willing 3pt shooter mid-career.
1st 8 yrs total: 21/65 on 3s.
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Warriors were beat by three role players – Horford, White and Smart – drilling 3s at a high rate. Like in Mavs series, Kerr is willing to bet they cant do it 4 times to beat them. Goal is the keep the star (Tatum) in check. That’s why Brown is the X factor. #DubNation #NBAFinals – 10:25 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jayson tatum had a career-high 13 assists last night. a couple months ago i broke down why his evolution as a playmaker should scare the league: si.com/nba/2022/04/07… – 10:21 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Happy 36th Birthday, Al Horford.
Happy 36th Birthday, Al Horford.
StatMuse @statmuse
Al Horford has been a two-way force this playoffs.
— 1st in shots contested
— 1st in FG% allowed
— 2nd in 3P%
— 2nd most efficient 4Q scorer
Al Horford has been a two-way force this playoffs.
— 1st in shots contested
— 1st in FG% allowed
— 2nd in 3P%
— 2nd most efficient 4Q scorer
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
How about this hedge by Horford to take away what should have been open Curry 3 … followed by hedges by Tatum and White that take away any shot at all.
How about this hedge by Horford to take away what should have been open Curry 3 … followed by hedges by Tatum and White that take away any shot at all.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum dished out a postseason career-high 13 assists last night.
It’s the most assists ever recorded by a player in his NBA Finals debut:
13 – Tatum, 2022
12 – Isiah Thomas, 1988
12 – Michael Jordan, 1991
The @Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum dished out a postseason career-high 13 assists last night.
It’s the most assists ever recorded by a player in his NBA Finals debut:
13 – Tatum, 2022
12 – Isiah Thomas, 1988
12 – Michael Jordan, 1991
Michael Dugat @mdug
Can you imagine the Mavs winning a deep playoff game where Luka went 3-17 from the floor, as Boston did with Tatum?
Can you imagine the Mavs winning a deep playoff game where Luka went 3-17 from the floor, as Boston did with Tatum?
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum Finals debut:
— 13 assists, the most ever in a Finals debut
Jayson Tatum Finals debut:
— 13 assists, the most ever in a Finals debut
StatMuse @statmuse
The most efficient scorers in the 4Q this playoffs:
1. Jaylen Brown — 76.4 eFG%
The most efficient scorers in the 4Q this playoffs:
1. Jaylen Brown — 76.4 eFG%
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Jayson Tatum assisted on 9 3-pointers in Game 1, the most by any player in a Finals game all-time.
Jayson Tatum assisted on 9 3-pointers in Game 1, the most by any player in a Finals game all-time.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Al Horford was 🔥 last night:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 9-12 FG
✅ 6-8 3P
Horford set an NBA record for most 3P made by a player in his Finals debut.
Al Horford was 🔥 last night:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 9-12 FG
✅ 6-8 3P
Horford set an NBA record for most 3P made by a player in his Finals debut.
StatMuse @statmuse
Good morning.
Good morning.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 36th birthday to Al Horford!
📊 950 GP, 13.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 3.3 APG
🎯 51.5 FG%, 36.0 3P%, 75.9 FT%
⭐️ 5x (2010, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018)
🎂 Happy 36th birthday to Al Horford!
📊 950 GP, 13.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 3.3 APG
🎯 51.5 FG%, 36.0 3P%, 75.9 FT%
⭐️ 5x (2010, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018)
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
What shouldn’t be overlooked in the #Celtics epic 4Q comeback win is that Tatum (13 ast) was a dominant playmaker despite 3/17 FG. Assisted on 35 points. Also, BOS now 17-2 when he records at least 7 assists. Major impact player who trusted his teammates. #NBAFinals – 7:49 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Al Horford
MVP of the Night: Al Horford
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jayson Tatum found the way to make his teammates happy in Game 1 vs the Warriors. He passed the ball. He assisted 35 points and he contributed 47 of 120 Celtics points. Leading proof! #NBAFinals #AllAbout18
Jayson Tatum found the way to make his teammates happy in Game 1 vs the Warriors. He passed the ball. He assisted 35 points and he contributed 47 of 120 Celtics points. Leading proof! #NBAFinals #AllAbout18
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2022 NBA Finals Game 1 stories at @SdnaGr
Celtics 4th quarter: https://t.co/FvqGgMPf6O
Warriors-Celtics 5 observations: https://t.co/B8cE8ApSrE
Jayson Tatum’s playmaking: https://t.co/zeKJcEpOZ9
2022 NBA Finals Game 1 stories at @SdnaGr
Celtics 4th quarter: https://t.co/FvqGgMPf6O
Warriors-Celtics 5 observations: https://t.co/B8cE8ApSrE
Jayson Tatum’s playmaking: https://t.co/zeKJcEpOZ9
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“The biggest thing is the advice that MJ gave Kobe: At the end of the day, the only thing that people are going to judge you on is if you get the job done or not.”
“The biggest thing is the advice that MJ gave Kobe: At the end of the day, the only thing that people are going to judge you on is if you get the job done or not.”
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Finally watching the game. All I saw on the timeline is how badly Jay Tatum played. Prime example of why you shouldn’t tie effectiveness to shot making. Tatum was great. Controlled every inch of that game in the fourth quarter – 3:29 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Celtics’ Al Horford dominates after lengthy #NBA Finals wait nypost.com/2022/06/03/cel… via @nypostsports – 3:06 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
What an NBA Finals debut by Al Horford. With all the Portland connections it’s hard not to root for the Celtics, but it’s also hard not to root for Horford – 2:43 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Finally in Finals, Al Horford looks right at home nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/03/fin… – 2:26 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
For @BDCCeltics: 10 takeaways from Game 1, including Al Horford’s pristine debut, the defense against Jordan Poole, Jaylen Brown’s huge fourth quarter run and more. boston.com/sports/boston-… – 1:38 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “15-for-23 (from 3). My math right? 8, 7 and 8. Yeah, that’s 23. Yeah, 15-for-23 from (White, Horford and Smart). Ehh, you know, so we’ll be fine.” pic.twitter.com/Jr66zvs0jw – 1:34 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Al Horford shines in NBA Finals debut, leads Boston comeback with career night
Al Horford shines in NBA Finals debut, leads Boston comeback with career night
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors, who led by 12 going into the final quarter, completely combusted in the game’s closing minutes en route to a 12-point defeat, squandering a night on which Tatum wasn’t at … warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-observ… – 12:56 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Tatum impressive. Impacted game even though couldn’t make shot. 13 assists, just 2 TOs. And love he didn’t overshoot, with 17 shots in 42 minutes. – 12:50 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on Al Horford stepping up: “Phenomenal. That’s what we need. We need that veteran approach.” – 12:44 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Score in the 4Q
97-101: Al Horford checks in
Score in the 4Q
97-101: Al Horford checks in
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jayson Tatum says the message to start the fourth was “we’ve been here before.” Jaylen Brown says “we’re battle tested … we know what it takes to win.” – 12:39 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on Derrick White: “Derrick is such a smart basketball player. He could fit in anywhere. I’m glad we got him.” – 12:36 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on his passing: “It’s as simple as; you draw two, find someone open. That’s all I was trying to do.” – 12:35 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum: “The message at the start of the fourth was: we’ve been here before. We know what it takes to overcome a deficit like that.” – 12:35 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum: “I won’t expect to shoot that bad again, but if we win, I’ll take it.’ – 12:34 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum: “I don’t expect to shoot that bad again, but if we win, I’ll take it.” #Celtics #Warriors – 12:33 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on how he feels with the Celtics winning while he struggled shooting: “I feel great. I mean, we’re in the championship. All I was worried about was trying to get a win. And we did.” – 12:33 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jasyon Tatum asked how he feels walking away from a bad shooting night: “Ecstatic, right? 40 points in the frouth quarter…We in the championship, we in the Finals. All I was worried about was getting the win and we did.” – 12:33 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on Ime Udoka challenging him to be more than a scorer: “He wanted me to be the best player I can be. We watched a lot of film to see where I could be better when I draw attention. Ime’s been great about challenging me and the whole group.” – 12:32 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
-Steph Horford, Steph Smart & Steph White combine to hit 15 of 23 3’s.
-Jayson Tatum shoots 3-17 but has 13 assists.
-The team that played a Game 7 Sunday and flew from Miami to Boston to SF had more 4th quarter energy than the rested team.
-Steph Horford, Steph Smart & Steph White combine to hit 15 of 23 3’s.
-Jayson Tatum shoots 3-17 but has 13 assists.
-The team that played a Game 7 Sunday and flew from Miami to Boston to SF had more 4th quarter energy than the rested team.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Warriors did hold Jayson Tatum to 12 points and 3-17 shooting. Tatum did have 13 assists. Tatum was 1-7 with Andrew Wiggins as primary defender. Was 0-5 off passes from Marcus Smart (In previous 3 rounds, Tatum shot 24-45 (53%) off Smart’s passes) per @ESPNStatsInfo – 12:28 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Horford’s shooting 46.3% from 3 in the playoffs after shooting 33.6% from 3 during the regular season. – 12:25 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Four of Al Horford’s six made 3s were basically uncontested. Two had a late contest. Horford is making 46.3 percent of his 3s in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/oH36eyZEEP – 12:22 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Al Horford turns 36 years old on Friday, but the veteran @Boston Celtics big man had a serious pep in his step in the fourth quarter in leading a Celtics fourth-quarter comeback. fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/an-early-birth… – 12:21 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum’s playmaking: “All year we’ve been grooming and preparing Jayson for these moments when teams are going to key in on you…He’s had a lot of practice at it and for us, it’s to just make sure he stays confident on it.” – 12:19 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart on Al Horford: “We were ecstatic for him. Al’s the OG. He puts in the work. We knew it was only a matter of time before he had a big game and kept having a big game.” – 12:16 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford on Jayson Tatum: “It’s such a challenge for guys like him, those top players in the league that are expected to score, to play make, to defend, and Jayson does all those things. His playmaking has gotten better steadily and tonight it was just brilliant.” – 12:12 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick Whtie recently said he was on “tiptoes” when he first got to the Celtics about trying to find his way.
Al Horford was asked about that and said: “I wasn’t aware of that We love Derrick. I’ll make sure I address it because we love him and we need him.” – 12:10 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford on the Celtics mentality right now: “It’s a great group of guys. And we’re all totally bought into what we have to do.” – 12:09 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford on guarding the Warriors: “It’s a huge challenge. Something we haven’t seen. They are really tough. It’s a big adjustment. We were there and he’s (Curry) just making shot after shot.” – 12:08 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Years ago, I saw Al Horford buying neonatal vitamins at a Whole Foods in Atlanta and now he’s doing Finals pressers with his kid. pic.twitter.com/7aIWyNSUav – 12:08 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford: “JB finding Rob for that lob dunk. That got us started. We found something there.” – 12:06 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond Green counted the 3’s made by Derrick White, Marcus Smart and Al Horford (15). Pretty clear what the strategy is. And it backfired – 12:06 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Al Horford and his son address the media. “Just continue to play, that was our message throughout the whole game.” #Celtics #Warriors. pic.twitter.com/BUMRmhrbc7 – 12:05 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford: “For us, it was just continue to play no matter what and our guys, that’s what we did. It wasn’t our best game, but we continued to fight and find different ways to get this win.” – 12:05 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford: “We have to better next game. We need to stop giving up so many second-chance points and putting ourselves in bad positions.” – 12:05 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford on the Celtics hitting shots: “It was the way we were moving the ball. The guys just kept finding me. Derrick White hit shots too. We were just setting them up and knocking them down.” – 12:04 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics had 12(!) assists in the fourth quarter.
The Celtics had 12(!) assists in the fourth quarter.
Dan Favale @danfavale
jayson tatum may have gone 3-of-17 in game 1 but his passing was absolutely massive pic.twitter.com/u77VTGDEUN – 12:01 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Al Horford waited 15 years to play in a Finals. He made the most of it, and then sum. Stunning Boston win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, paced by the Celtics’ eldest statesman @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-w… – 12:00 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Steve Kerr: “It’s going to be tough to beat Boston if they are making 21 threes and they are getting combined 11 from Horford and White.” – 11:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Draymond Green says Warriors will watch the film to figure out how to not let Al Horford get so many open 3’s. – 11:57 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
This is the 5th game in Jayson Tatum’s career he has shot 3-17 or worse. Including tonight, he has had a dbl-dbl in 3 of them and a Triple-dbl in 1. To his credit, he found a way to help his team when he couldn’t make anything. – 11:55 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Jayson Tatum created or assisted on 38 points with his passes in Game 1 of the #NBAFinals. – 11:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Celtics 21-of-41 from 3 in Game 1 win at #Warriors.
This is with Jayson Tatum 1-of-5 on 3s (3-of-17 FGs) and Jaylen Brown 2-of-8 on 3s (10-of-23 FGs)
Al Horford 6-of-8 on 3s.
Derrick White 5-of-8 on 3s.
Marcus Smart 4-of-7 on 3s.
Payton Pritchard 2-of-3 on 3s.
#Celtics 21-of-41 from 3 in Game 1 win at #Warriors.
This is with Jayson Tatum 1-of-5 on 3s (3-of-17 FGs) and Jaylen Brown 2-of-8 on 3s (10-of-23 FGs)
Al Horford 6-of-8 on 3s.
Derrick White 5-of-8 on 3s.
Marcus Smart 4-of-7 on 3s.
Payton Pritchard 2-of-3 on 3s.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka: “This is a confidence builder because we didn’t play our best at all.”
Udoka went on to talk about the poor rebounding early, the turnovers and added “I don’t Jayson Tatum is going to shoot that poorly again.” – 11:49 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The 4th quarter box score.
I don’t know what’s more surprising.
The 4th quarter box score.
I don’t know what’s more surprising.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What a comeback by the Celtics. A 3/17 scoring night for Tatum but his playmaking was outstanding. Massive Derrick White minutes in that fourth quarter. Dad energy. pic.twitter.com/Qy5IRAe7lx – 11:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players shooting 50 FG% and 45 3P% this playoffs:
1. Al Horford
Players shooting 50 FG% and 45 3P% this playoffs:
1. Al Horford
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Al Horford and Jaylen Brown combined to score 21 points in the fourth quarter
The Warriors scored 16 as a whole – 11:44 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Those who say ‘Horford and White won’t go 11-14 from 3 again’ are absolutely correct
Those who say ‘Horford and White won’t go 11-14 from 3 again’ are absolutely correct
StatMuse @statmuse
Al Horford and Jaylen Brown combined for 21 points in the 4Q.
If you took all those points off the board, the Celtics would’ve still won the quarter.
Al Horford and Jaylen Brown combined for 21 points in the 4Q.
If you took all those points off the board, the Celtics would’ve still won the quarter.
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Kemba for Horford is the type of move that would make a fantasy basketball title look tainted. – 11:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum’s passing in Game 1: “I’ve talked to him all year about impacting the game when his shot’s not falling. That’s what it was all about. He’s still defending. Still impacting the game on that end too.” – 11:40 PM
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
Sheesh Celtics win with tatum shooting 3-17. I had them losing game 1 and winning the series. . Shocked. That fourth quarter was a masterpiece – 11:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Curry hits 7 3s
Tatum goes 3/17 FGs
Warriors led by 15 with 14 minutes left
Curry hits 7 3s
Tatum goes 3/17 FGs
Warriors led by 15 with 14 minutes left
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Boston outscored Golden State 40-13 in the fourth quarter with zero points from Jayson Tatum – 11:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
You can’t say enough about Jayson Tatum basically becoming a prime playmaker tonight when his shot wasn’t falling. He was unbelievable as a passer tonight.
And the best part? He always bounces back with his shot after a bad shooting game. – 11:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Al Horford looking to shut up everyone who says he needs a Finals MVP on his resume to be considered an all-time great – 11:37 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Game 1
– Steph’s 21 1Q/0 2Q
– Jaylen Brown holding down fort
– Al Horford/Derrick White do it again
– Warriors 3Q Avalanche
– The 4Q clapback for the ages
– Obi Wan Ep. 3 therapy session
Join us!⬇️
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Game 1
– Steph’s 21 1Q/0 2Q
– Jaylen Brown holding down fort
– Al Horford/Derrick White do it again
– Warriors 3Q Avalanche
– The 4Q clapback for the ages
– Obi Wan Ep. 3 therapy session
Join us!⬇️
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Al Horford, who will celebrate his 36th birthday tomorrow, becomes the oldest player in NBA history to knock down more than 5 three-pointers in a Finals game.
(record was previously held by LeBron) – 11:33 PM
Al Horford, who will celebrate his 36th birthday tomorrow, becomes the oldest player in NBA history to knock down more than 5 three-pointers in a Finals game.
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Finals MVP Race: 1. Al Horford 2. Steph Curry 3. Derrick White 4. Jaylen Brown 5. Andrew Wiggins – 11:33 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Al Horford didn’t make a single 3 in his three-year college career at Florida.
He made a total of 21 3-pointers in his first 8 seasons in the NBA. – 11:32 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. Warriors score: Jaylen Brown, Al Horford lead Boston to upset victory in Game 1 vs. Golden State
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 11:32 PM
JaVale McGee @JaValeMcGee
Al Horford put on a show tonight !!!! I know the DR is going crazy right now! – 11:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC got a 1st for trading for Al Horford.
OKC got a 1st for trading away Al Horford.
OKC traded that 1st for two more 1sts.
Trade summary
OKC: 3 1st rounders, Micic, Maledon
Boston: 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals
OKC got a 1st for trading for Al Horford.
OKC got a 1st for trading away Al Horford.
OKC traded that 1st for two more 1sts.
Trade summary
OKC: 3 1st rounders, Micic, Maledon
Boston: 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Horford had a magic fourth quarter, but it was Brown that really got things going. They really need GP II for him. No one else can handle him. – 11:31 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Derrick White, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were all a +27 in the 4th quarter.
Derrick White, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were all a +27 in the 4th quarter.
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Al Horford, Derrick White and Marcus Smart combined to shoot 15-23 from 3. Wild. – 11:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 120-108. Lead Finals 1-0
Horford – 26 points
Brown – 24 points
White – 21 points
Smart – 18 points
Tatum – 13 assists
Celtics – 50.6% FGs
Celtics – 21-41 3Ps
Curry – 34 points
Wiggins – 20 points
GSW – 44.3% FGs
GSW – 19-45 3Ps
GSW – 14 TOs – 11:29 PM
Celtics win 120-108. Lead Finals 1-0
Horford – 26 points
Brown – 24 points
White – 21 points
Smart – 18 points
Tatum – 13 assists
Celtics – 50.6% FGs
Celtics – 21-41 3Ps
Curry – 34 points
Wiggins – 20 points
Thompson – 15 points
GSW – 44.3% FGs
GSW – 19-45 3Ps
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
If I told you Steph Curry would score 34 points and Jayson Tatum score 12 points (on 3-17 shooting), you prob wouldn’t have guessed this outcome… – 11:29 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Steph Curry & GS did everything they wanted to do against Jayson Tatum & Celtics for three full quarters … and still lost double-digits at home in Game 1. #NBAFinals2022 – 11:29 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Losing the Jayson Tatum disaster game seems problematic for the Warriors – 11:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum shot 3-17 tonight.
Jayson Tatum shot 3-17 tonight.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
An incredible 40-16 fourth quarter from the Celtics and they lead the NBA Finals. They hit some amazing shots, but this was a product of Tatum making great passing reads, Derrick White pushing the pace while hitting everything, and some incredible defense, as always. – 11:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum made 1 basket in the last 3 quarters.
Jayson Tatum made 1 basket in the last 3 quarters.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics take Game 1 over #Warriors 120-106 after a 40-16 4Q. Horford 26, Brown 24, White 21, Smart 18, Tatum 12; Curry 34 (13 after 1Q), Wiggins 20, Thompson 15, Porter 12. – 11:27 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Al Horford taking me back to the NCAA championship game vs Ohio State – 11:27 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Jayson Tatum shot 3-17 tonight.
The Celtics won by double digits.
Jayson Tatum shot 3-17 tonight.
The Celtics won by double digits.
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Wow!!!!! Boston out Warriored the Warriors in the fourth quarter. Respect to Tatum, shot not falling so he became a playmaker. 13 dimes. Young man is a special talent. #NBAFinals – 11:27 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
trailed by as many as 15. steph went kaboom in the first quarter. tatum shot 3-of-17.
truly an incredible win for the celtics—one of the most impressive, and unlikely, ever over these dubs. (non-2016 finals division.) – 11:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s a 40-16 fourth quarter for the Celtics to rip away Game 1 in SF. Warriors lose homecourt. Eight made jumpers from Al Horford. Derrick White stung them for 21 bench points. Celtics hit 21 3s. – 11:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Horford (33.6%), Smart (33.1%) and White (30.6%) all shoot poorly from 3 and combined to make 15.
Warriors can feel good about that but they’ve got a whole lot to figure out offensively. Green and Poole have to be much better or they have almost no margin for error anymore. – 11:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Celtics up 15 late in 4th with Jayson Tatum only scoring 12 points.
Wow. #NBAFinals – 11:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
In his first NBA Finals appearance Al Horford was outstanding
26 points (11 points in 4th)
9/12 FG
6 rebounds
3 assists
1 steal
32 minutes
Celtics lead the series 1-0. 3 wins from the 18th NBA title! #NBAFinals – 11:26 PM
26 points (11 points in 4th)
9/12 FG
6 rebounds
3 assists
1 steal
32 minutes
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
If I told you this morning that Jayson Tatum was going to go 3-for-17, I’m going to go out on a limb and say you wouldn’t have had the Celtics winning by double digits. – 11:26 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Brad Stevens’ Acquisitions of Al Horford and Derrick White:
47 points
Brad Stevens’ Acquisitions of Al Horford and Derrick White:
47 points
StatMuse @statmuse
Al Horford Finals debut:
26 PTS
6 REB
9-12 FG
The most threes in a Finals debut ever. pic.twitter.com/DiKdwXsX4F – 11:25 PM
Al Horford Finals debut:
26 PTS
6 REB
9-12 FG
6-8 3P
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Al Horford is going to mess around and make the Hall of Fame after winning Finals MVP. – 11:25 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Al Horford returned to Boston, hooked back up with Big Papi, found that dope spot for mofongo & ain’t looking back. – 11:25 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
11 4th q points for Horford. 10 for Brown. Boston is 9-12 from 3 in the 4th quarter – 11:24 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
I’ll admit it: Did not have Celtics winning by double digits with Jayson Tatum going 3-of-17 on the Bingo card. – 11:24 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Big props to Al Horford in his finals debut after all these years. Celtics pull off an upset victory in game 1 with monster fourth quarter. – 11:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kudos to Tatum for continuing to make the right reads at the right time and not trying to force his way into the scoring column. Don’t think many young stars would do that in their first Finals trip. – 11:24 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Game ball for G1 goes to the Celtics front office:
2. Al Horford for Kemba Walker
3. Derrick White
4. Traded Kanter and Schroder – 11:24 PM
Game ball for G1 goes to the Celtics front office:
1. Hired Ime Udoka
2. Al Horford for Kemba Walker
3. Derrick White
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Jayson Tatum played pretty badly, Jaylen Brown did so for three quarters, the defense gave up an uncharacteristically high number of open jumpers, and yet the Celtics won by double digits in truly deflating style. Those things won’t happen again. Be afraid, cause that was scary. – 11:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
25 points for Al Horford. Monster night in his first Finals game ever. – 11:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum has more assists than points tonight, but he is having one of the most important games of his career. Knew the Warriors would box & 1 or straight blitz him tonight and he has been luring them where he wants and finding his teammates. 40-13 fourth quarter for Boston. – 11:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
That was the most animated and-1 celebration of Al Horford’s career – 11:23 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Horford with the icing on the cake, fouling out Draymond with 48.3 left. #Celtics up 14. – 11:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Celtics gonna run away with this one, fans exiting the building. Now it’s Al Horford flexing. 119-105, Green team – 11:23 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Celtics are going to win by double digits with Jayson Tatum going 3/17 FG.
Didn’t see that coming. – 11:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Al Horford with a Draymond Green-like flex after drawing the And1 on Draymond – 11:23 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Warriors have 13 points in 11 4th quarter minutes. They just dropped 38 in the 3rd.
Celtics defense… and Al Horford. He’s built for this – 11:23 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Boston’s response to that third quarter haymaker … with zero NBA Finals experience and Tatum struggling beyond words … can’t overstate how impressive this fourth quarter has been.
Golden State was 9-0 at home in the playoffs. – 11:22 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
This Celtics team is a lot like the 2019 Raptors too. Horford/Gasol. Brown & Tatum/Siakam & Kawhi. Smart/Lowry. Extremely tough matchup. – 11:22 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Game 1 is done. The Al Horford demolition. Nobody called that. – 11:21 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Brad Stevens acquired Derrick White & Al Horford in his first 6 months of being a GM.
They’ve combined for 44 points and 12 3s in their first career Finals games. – 11:21 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
When Draymond said the Warriors were going to play the Celtics in the #NBAFinals, guessing he wasn’t thinking Al Horford was then going to outplay him so badly. – 11:21 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Al Horford is gonna be the first 55 year-old Finals MVP. AK – 11:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
First Finals game of Al Horford’s career and he comes out and sets a new playoff career-high with 6 three-pointers. – 11:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not only should the Celtics guarantee Al Horford’s contract for next season, but he should get a lifetime max deal fully guaranteed.
(This is not CBA legal, but do it anyway.) – 11:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
In our weekly PBT Extra video, @CRobinsonNBC said Al Horford would be the x-factor in this series. That is one wise man.
nbcsports.com/video/who-are-… – 11:19 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Regarding Al Horford: Never underestimate the heart of a wanna-be first-time champion. – 11:19 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Warriors lost some juice when Steph tried/was forced to do too much on his own. Celtics found their flow once Tatum stopped trying to do too much on his own. Hero ball is being inverted before our eyes. – 11:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
12 assists for Jayson Tatum.
That ties Tatum’s career-high for regular season or playoffs. – 11:18 PM
12 assists for Jayson Tatum.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
76ers really gave OKC a 1st round pick, Theo Maledon and Vasilije Micic to dump Al Horford. – 11:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Sure, MJ beat up on plumbers but Al Horford is out here stomping on podcasters like he’s Godzilla. – 11:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Al Horford is doing literally everything in this game. Scoring inside & outside, defending, facilitating, you name it. – 11:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Al Horford’s six 3-pointers are the most in his career, regular season or playoffs per @ESPNStatsInfo – 11:17 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Al Horford and Derrick White are a combined 11 for 15 from three. Wild. – 11:17 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Derrick White and Al Horford have been through some rough shooting stretches lately. But they are absolutely lights out tonight – 11:17 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
The looks Boston is creating are just so much better as of late. Goes back to that first quarter: Even tho Tatum’s struggled badly in trying to score it, he was facilitating looks for everyone else from the start. Every one else has made up for his poor shooting – 11:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Al Horford not only gets his hands on that patented Warriors basketball telepathy backcut ATO but hits them with a Punish 3 trailing the fast break. Gargantuan sequence there. – 11:16 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Completely blown away by this Celtics comeback. The way it’s happening, not really much from Tatum, the Pritchard importance. The Finals are weird lol. Let’s do this – 11:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jayson Tatum only has 12 points and the Warriors are down by 6 with 3:47 to go – 11:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford has hit the turbo button, folks. This man wants some jewelry – 11:14 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Al Horford’s 6th 3-pointer. Again the Warriors turn the ball over out of the timeout and again the Celtics answer with points – 11:14 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Horford, Pritchard and White a combined 12 for 16 from 3. Seriously. – 11:13 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
How do you get back into a game? Celtics are 10-for-13 from the field, including 6-for-6 on 3s in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown and Derrick White each have two 3s and Payton Pritchard and Al Horford each one 3. – 11:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
That Curry miss before the Horford 3 stopped a streak of both teams combining to score on 10 straight possessions – 11:11 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Celtics just needed one of Tatum and Brown to start making shots they usually make to get back in the game. – 11:11 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jayson Tatum is 3-17 … and the Celtics lead on the road with 5 minutes left. – 11:11 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Al Horford drills the Celtics’ 18th 3-pointer of the night, his 5th. Boston’s season high for 3’s is 22 on May 15th vs. Milwaukee. 106-103 Celtics lead the Warriors with 5:08 to go. #NBAFinals – 11:11 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Tatum and Brown: 11-35 from the floor
Celtics getting outrebounded
Warriors have made 17 3’s.
Tatum and Brown: 11-35 from the floor
Celtics getting outrebounded
Warriors have made 17 3’s.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jaylen Brown hit his first 3 early in the fourth. Jayson Tatum and Brown are a combined 2-for-12 from 3 so far. But Celtics only down 92-87. – 11:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jayson Tatum, much-of-the-time star, but too-often-still an enigma: 3-for-16. – 11:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tatum/Brown with 26 points on 31 shots through 3 quarters is bad, but getting outscored 23-9 on second chances is a bigger problem.
Tatum/Brown with 26 points on 31 shots through 3 quarters is bad, but getting outscored 23-9 on second chances is a bigger problem.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 3: Warriors 92, Celtics 80
-GSW 38-24 adv in the quarter
-BOS starting to sag a bit, and Tatum/Brown 9/31 FG, 1/10 3p
After 3: Warriors 92, Celtics 80
-GSW 38-24 adv in the quarter
-BOS starting to sag a bit, and Tatum/Brown 9/31 FG, 1/10 3p
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics other guys have done well.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have really struggled to find their shots. – 10:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Warriors lead 92-80 after three
Horford – 15 points
White – 15 points
Smart – 12 points
Tatum/Brown – 9-31 FGs
Celtics – 44.4% FGs
Celtics – 12-29 3Ps
Celtics – 12 TOs
Curry – 30 points
Wiggins – 20 points
Porter – 12 points
GSW – 44.4% FGs
GSW – 17-37 3Ps
Warriors lead 92-80 after three
Horford – 15 points
White – 15 points
Smart – 12 points
Tatum/Brown – 9-31 FGs
Celtics – 44.4% FGs
Celtics – 12-29 3Ps
Celtics – 12 TOs
Curry – 30 points
Wiggins – 20 points
Porter – 12 points
GSW – 44.4% FGs
GSW – 17-37 3Ps
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Jayson Tatum vacillates between superstar and totally ordinary more than any supremely talented player I can remember. – 10:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics get pounded in 3Q (24-38), trail #Warriors 92-80. Horford 15, White 15, Brown 14, Tatum 12, Smart 12.
Tatum/Brown: 9-31 FG – 10:55 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I feel like Jayson Tatum is due for one complete stinker in every series. So odd for a guy as talented as him. – 10:52 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Warriors go zone with Horford at the 5, then revert to man-to-man with Draymond roaming once Robert Williams returns. Great adjustments in both directions. The key is to keep the lone big as near the hoop as possible. Easier to do when Wiggins and Porter are cracking down – 10:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Wrote that Derrick White could be the X-factor to this series. He’s up to 13 points off the bench, one more than Jayson Tatum – 10:50 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Dynamic Duo update:
Tatum/Brown 8-27 24 pts
Curry/Wiggins 18-31 50 pts
Dynamic Duo update:
Tatum/Brown 8-27 24 pts
Curry/Wiggins 18-31 50 pts
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Horford has dended well on isos and drives. He has not defended well in the PNP – 10:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Tatum/Brown a combined 8-of-27 is certainly not what I would describe as it – 10:47 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Tatum is fabulous but after Jokic, Morant and Doncic he at least seems mortal. – 10:45 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It’s a wonder Boston is even in the game with Tatum being 3 for 12. Gotta wake up – 10:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors going 1/3/5 with Tatum making him get over the screen instead of Smart – 10:43 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Warriors doing an excellent job on Tatum. Bringing so much smart late help on him that the less than ideal matchups that switching breeds are a lot less meaningful – 10:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tatum 2/11 FGs… I guess Game 1 didn’t fit the narrative to leave the armband on… – 10:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Combined 7-for-24 FG for Tatum and Brown. #Celtics #Warriors – 10:33 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Kevon Looney now has three assists right off of offensive rebounds. Made sense when it was him just reaching over Smart, but that was just a weak box out by Horford. – 10:33 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Celtics getting crushed on the offensive boards isn’t great given that both Horford and Rob have played significant minutes. Horford just got beat on that last one. – 10:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph, Klay and Wiggins: 52 points. Tatum, Brown and Smart: 36 points. – 10:32 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tatum HAS to start scoring. Boston had no chance if he’s not giving them 25+ – 10:31 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum should be realizing he has paths to get into the paint and attack more – 10:31 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Yes, Tatum’s been good as a distributor, but the Celtics just need more than 2 for 10 from him. – 10:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Horford has to make a better pass to Tatum when he’s that open at the rim. That was way too soft. – 10:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Celtics have to feel GREAT being up at half with Tatum/Brown combining for a shaky 20 points on 22 shots… Tatum having 7 dimes without a turnover is massive – 10:16 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
White on Poole to end the quarter. Brown switches – no advantage generated. Horford switches – no advantage generated. Poole hits the top of the backboard. pic.twitter.com/8VH1EAFE5i – 10:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 56-54 at the half
Brown – 12 points
Smart – 10 points
Tatum – 8/3/7
Horford/White – 8 points each
Celtics – 46.7% FGs
Celtics – 9-21 3Ps
Celtics – 7 TOs
Curry – 21 points
Porter – 9 points
Thompson/Wiggins – 8 points each
GSW – 45.7% FGs
GSW – 11-24 3Ps
Celtics lead 56-54 at the half
Brown – 12 points
Smart – 10 points
Tatum – 8/3/7
Horford/White – 8 points each
Celtics – 46.7% FGs
Celtics – 9-21 3Ps
Celtics – 7 TOs
Curry – 21 points
Porter – 9 points
Thompson/Wiggins – 8 points each
GSW – 45.7% FGs
GSW – 11-24 3Ps
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Steph Curry 21 points (all in the first quarter). Otto Porter Jr. has nine points.
Both teams shooting 3-ball at high clip: 45.8% for Ws, 42.9% for Cs.
Jayson Tatum struggling from field at 2-for-8 but has seven assists. Jaylen Brown (12 points), Marcus Smart (10 points) for Cs. – 10:10 PM
Both teams shooting 3-ball at high clip: 45.8% for Ws, 42.9% for Cs.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Warriors 56-54 at halftime. Brown 12, Smart 10, Tatum 8 (7 assists), Horford 8; Curry 21 (all in 1Q), Porter 9, Wiggins 8, Thompson 8. – 10:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Some notes for the 1st half
-Celtics are completely ready for war. From the very first moment.
-Jayson Tatum has the way to make his teammates happy
-Steph Curry was hot. But the Warriors need something more.
-Rebounds gonna dictate the game AND the whole series.
Some notes for the 1st half
-Celtics are completely ready for war. From the very first moment.
-Jayson Tatum has the way to make his teammates happy
-Steph Curry was hot. But the Warriors need something more.
-Rebounds gonna dictate the game AND the whole series.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics caught a break that Tatum missed that layup. If it went in they weren’t calling that foul on Steph, but now it’s his third. – 10:05 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Marcus Smart with a trust fall. Followed by a Horford three – 10:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I saw Jackie Moon in that arena just three months ago, and Tatum/Smart pretty much re-enacted a Semi-Pro possession … successfully – 9:56 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jayson tatum has been pretty great reading the floor so far. 6 assists and 0 turnovers. – 9:53 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Midway through the second quarter, the Warriors have held Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to six points apiece. Boston’s leading scorer is Derrick White with eight. Have a feeling Steve Kerr feels pretty good about that. – 9:52 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Tatum has six assists already. Take away that early airball for aesthetic purposes, and it’s hard to ask for a better start offensively. – 9:52 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
If you are gonna play Horford and R Williams vs this GSW lineup you better make some gains on the O glass. – 9:50 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
6 assists already for Tatum. Nice feed to Robert Williams there. – 9:50 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Celtics playing with fire riding that Tatum and four bench players lineup. – 9:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is making some outstanding reads.
Warriors on fire and Celtics are hanging in there because their offense has been pretty good. – 9:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Tatum has evolved so much as a playmaker for others, man. Been so fun to watch his growth there. – 9:43 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
Tatum really has it all. The passing in these playoffs has been on point. – 9:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Warriors lead 32-28 after one
Tatum – 6 points
Smart – 6 points
Horford – 5 points
White – 5 points
Celtics – 44% FGs
Celtics – 5-13 threes
Celtics – 2 TOs
Curry – 21 points
Wiggins – 6 points
Thompson – 5 points
Warriors – 48% FGs
Warriors – 7-13 threes
Warriors lead 32-28 after one
Tatum – 6 points
Smart – 6 points
Horford – 5 points
White – 5 points
Celtics – 44% FGs
Celtics – 5-13 threes
Celtics – 2 TOs
Curry – 21 points
Wiggins – 6 points
Thompson – 5 points
Warriors – 48% FGs
Warriors – 7-13 threes
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
For a quarter with Steph Curry scoring 21, Celtics down just 32-28 after 1. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each have six for Boston.
Passing pretty solid from both teams — eight assists on 12 buckets for Warriors, nine assists on 11 makes for Celtics. – 9:35 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Got major regular-season vibes from this “Tatum + 4 bench guys” lineup but Celtics making it work. – 9:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Daniel Theis and Payton Pritchard both in for Boston.
Both had fallen out of the rotation, for the most part, as the ECF went along.
Daniel Theis and Payton Pritchard both in for Boston.
Both had fallen out of the rotation, for the most part, as the ECF went along.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tatum and Brown are so in sync with each other that they both airmailed 3s from the same spot on the floor – 9:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Derrick White and Grant Williams in. Tatum and RWilliams out. #Celtics #Warriors – 9:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay Thompson has been annoying Jaylen Brown a lot so far. Wiggins has gotten the assignment on Tatum, but Klay holding his own against the Celtics’ other star so far – 9:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins is guarding Jayson Tatum to start, and Klay Thompson is on Jaylen Brown. Celtics are hunting Kevon Looney on ball screens. – 9:12 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Celtics looking shaky in the opening minute or so. Tatum has shot it every time he’s touched it – 9:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Andrew Wiggins’ first contest on Jayson Tatum resulted in an airball. Kevon Looney contested on the first shot. – 9:10 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
And Tatum airballs a 3 by a foot. Steph said first-time Game 1 nerves are real. – 9:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I tried my first same-game parlay tonight.
– Steph under 8.5 points in the first quarter.
– Horford under 1.5 3’s/under 10.5 points
– Jaylen over 20 points. – 9:08 PM
– Steph under 8.5 points in the first quarter.
– Horford under 1.5 3’s/under 10.5 points
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 1:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 8:34 PM
Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 1:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 8:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Warriors – Chase Center – June 2, 2022 – NBA Finals Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
Celtics at Warriors – Chase Center – June 2, 2022 – NBA Finals Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Adam Silver described Jayson Tatum as “an up-and-coming superstar.” – 8:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum getting shots up ahead of Game 1 of his first NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/J8HSxqGABF – 7:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Celtics coach Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum: “I never met a young at his age that takes care of his body the way he does.” – 7:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Warriors-Celtics Game 1
Andrew Wiggins over 21.5 points + rebounds
Jordan Poole under 21.5 points + rebounds + assists
Steph Curry over 26.5 points
Derrick White over 8 points
Jayson Tatum under 26.5 points – 6:42 PM
Andrew Wiggins over 21.5 points + rebounds
Jordan Poole under 21.5 points + rebounds + assists
Steph Curry over 26.5 points
Derrick White over 8 points
Michael Cunningham @MCunninghamAJC
With NBA title, Al Horford will stand alone among Atlanta-era Hawks draft picks ajc.com/sports/mike-ch… – 2:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I wanted to be with the Celtics specifically…I really prayed a lot about that specifically”
Al Horford is grateful to be in the Finals with the @Boston Celtics after his last few years with multiple teams
“I wanted to be with the Celtics specifically…I really prayed a lot about that specifically”
Al Horford is grateful to be in the Finals with the @Boston Celtics after his last few years with multiple teams
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Our friends at @FDSportsbook did a special @ringer Finals parlay boost for us
—Boston wins the 2022 title
—Tatum averages at least 25 PPG in the Finals
Boosted from +200 to +250 pic.twitter.com/bugF3rTDoD – 1:09 PM
—Boston wins the 2022 title
—Tatum averages at least 25 PPG in the Finals
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“When a kid sees that a dream is real, it’s easier, but not easy, to chase that dream. I was glad that he was able to see that making the NBA was possible. I’m hoping he earns his award,”ex-NBA guard Larry Hughes on about godson, Celtics star Jayson Tatum. bit.ly/3aj1YJv – 12:30 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: Danny Ainge is gone but his fingerprints are all over the Celtics roster. On the eve of the Finals, Ainge talked to @SInow about the Tatum trade, Marcus Smart’s evolution and Brad Stevens work as a top exec https://t.co/4qGIzDLY34 pic.twitter.com/wHNneYDAq0 – 12:22 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Will Steph Curry outscore Jayson Tatum? Make your predictions for Game 1 here! warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-fina… – 12:06 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
gary payton ii can be very important in this series. he’s a capable defensive option on tatum/jaylen. on the other end he gives the celtics someone rob williams can drift off a bit – 11:27 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 2022 NBA Finals Primer w/ @Kungu_NBA
🔘 Celtics O (23:53)
🔘 Jaylen (28:18)
🔘 Tatum (33:49)
🔘 Lineups (37:01)
🔘 Steph (42:08)
🔘 X-factors (54:55)
🎧 https://t.co/IjItQ40z6O
🍎 https://t.co/fFwIYK1x81
✳️ https://t.co/kkRmHXlsxu
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 2022 NBA Finals Primer w/ @Kungu_NBA
🔘 Celtics O (23:53)
🔘 Jaylen (28:18)
🔘 Tatum (33:49)
🔘 Lineups (37:01)
🔘 Steph (42:08)
🔘 X-factors (54:55)
🎧 https://t.co/IjItQ40z6O
🍎 https://t.co/fFwIYK1x81
✳️ https://t.co/kkRmHXlsxu
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Warriors were so good, it surprised Steph Curry. The Celtics were so bad, it gave Jayson Tatum doubt. Inside the Finals, w/ @Sam Amick theathletic.com/3345228/2022/0… – 9:41 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Looking back at the Al Horford trade — a transactional win for OKC and a transformational win for Boston: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 9:40 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
11 of the 14 top scorers this Finals were drafted by their team.
Jayson Tatum
Steph Curry
Jaylen Brown
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins*
Marcus Smart
Al Horford*
Grant Williams
Draymond Green
Derrick White*
Robert Williams
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney
11 of the 14 top scorers this Finals were drafted by their team.
Jayson Tatum
Steph Curry
Jaylen Brown
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins*
Marcus Smart
Al Horford*
Grant Williams
Draymond Green
Derrick White*
Robert Williams
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here’s how the Warriors will try to keep Curry off Tatum, and some counters that the Celtics can use against that strategy.
Sound on: pic.twitter.com/1D0EtFJWXn – 9:13 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: Danny Ainge is gone but his fingerprints are all over the Celtics roster. On the eve of the Finals, Ainge talked to @SInow about the Tatum trade, Marcus Smart’s evolution and Brad Stevens work as a top exec si.com/nba/2022/06/02… – 9:04 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I talked to a good friend who grew up in the Dominican Republic. She said “Everyone is so excited for Al Horford and the Celtics. Usually, the NBA is whatever, because it’s all about baseball. But my whole family is watching every Celtics game because of Al. Everyone loves him!” – 8:15 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The @tabcomau NBA TIP OFF show with @BenyamKidane, @ChrisAnstey13 and I is here to preview the NBA Finals!
We dove deep on the Celtics and Warriors, including how Jayson Tatum has potential for a big series.
The @tabcomau NBA TIP OFF show with @BenyamKidane, @ChrisAnstey13 and I is here to preview the NBA Finals!
We dove deep on the Celtics and Warriors, including how Jayson Tatum has potential for a big series.
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Tatum on questioning himself: “I’ll be honest, for myself, there have been times where I questioned, am I the right person to kind of lead a group like this. You know, never like doubted myself, but just moments after some of those losses and the tougher parts of the season.” – 8:06 PM
