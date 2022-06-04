Robert Williams questionable for Game 2

Chris Forsberg: Same injury report for Game 2 for Celtics: Robert Williams is questionable.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics are officially listing Robert Williams (left knee soreness) as questionable for Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Only Robert Williams on the injury report.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams is the only player on the Celtics injury report for NBA Finals Game 2. He’s questionable with left knee soreness. – 7:18 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Same injury report for Game 2 for Celtics: Robert Williams is questionable. – 7:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics list Rob Williams as questionable for Game 2 with his knee soreness. – 7:18 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Rewatching Game 1. Two incredibly likable teams. Rob Williams is what, like the 11th name in this series, and he’s cool as hell. Derrick White, off the bench, is just awesome at basketball. Sunday can’t come fast enough. – 9:16 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Two days off should benefit Boston, which is still trying to get Marcus Smart and Robert Williams closer to full health. – 1:06 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics have spent this fourth quarter trying to figure out how to get Draymond away from the rim so they can get into the paint for floaters/lobs to Rob Williams in the dunker. After a few bad possessions where Brown hit some tough shots, they finally found that oop. 5 pt game. – 11:02 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Warriors go zone with Horford at the 5, then revert to man-to-man with Draymond roaming once Robert Williams returns. Great adjustments in both directions. The key is to keep the lone big as near the hoop as possible. Easier to do when Wiggins and Porter are cracking down – 10:51 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Robert Williams has a Hollywood career waiting for him. Dude is menacing – 10:50 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Robert Williams saw Andrew Wiggins going in for the spike tip and said, ‘Nah, buddy.’ Hacked him – 10:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Robert Williams minutes have been pretty troublesome for the Celtics. – 10:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Another pretty obvious foul on Rob Williams not called on Draymond’s drive. C’s have gotten away with a couple of those now. – 10:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole’s been great in the previous three Game 1s. Went for 30, 31 and 19 points on 9/13, 12/20 and 8/12 FG. But he’s struggling with Boston’s size and physicality in the opener. Two turnovers. Robert Williams pinned his shot at the rim. Two points. Just committed a carry. – 9:57 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
6 assists already for Tatum. Nice feed to Robert Williams there. – 9:50 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Celtics defense has had way too many breakdowns early
Rob Williams got back screened for a layup on a baseline inbounds and Boston lost Steph Curry twice in transition to give up open 3’s
C’s need to communicate better on D to hang with GSW – 9:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston opened with Rob Williams guarding Andrew Wiggins.
Wiggins is the guy the Celtics feel they can help off in this opening Warriors lineup. – 9:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 1:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Robert Williams will start tonight. He can play however minutes are necessary, but that the Celtics will try to keep his minutes down to keep him around 20 minutes for his best impact. – 7:34 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Robert Williams will start, said Ime Udoka. But as far as his usual minutes played, that’ll depend on the flow of the game. – 7:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams will start and can play his normal allotment of minutes. – 7:33 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Robert Williams III will start for the Celtics tonight.
“If need be, he’s on no minutes restriction,” Udoka said. – 7:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Celtics coach Ime Udoka said that Robert Williams III will start tonight in Game 1. Not clear how many minutes. – 7:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Robert Williams has been upgraded to available for Game 1 tonight masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 7:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is available to play for Game 1, per the Celtics. – 7:27 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
gary payton ii can be very important in this series. he’s a capable defensive option on tatum/jaylen. on the other end he gives the celtics someone rob williams can drift off a bit – 11:27 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
11 of the 14 top scorers this Finals were drafted by their team.
Jayson Tatum
Steph Curry
Jaylen Brown
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins*
Marcus Smart
Al Horford*
Grant Williams
Draymond Green
Derrick White*
Robert Williams
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney
Homegrown Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4jkTznGgSc – 9:30 AM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Here in San Francisco at #NBAFinals Media Day ahead of Game 1, the Celtics Robert Williams rocked a 🔥 touuuuuugh shirt 🔥paying respects to the legends of the @WNBA! 🙌🏽🏀💪🏽🏆 #GameRecognizeGame pic.twitter.com/ZCLupdYcir – 11:10 PM
More on this storyline
John Karalis: Robert Williams is going to start. Ime says the extra rest means they can increase his minutes and he’s not under any restrictions, but they’re conscious of how much time he plays. -via Twitter @John_Karalis / June 2, 2022
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Robert Williams is available for tonight’s game. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / June 2, 2022
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Robert Williams is questionable with left knee soreness for Game 1. No one else is on Boston’s injury report. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / June 1, 2022
