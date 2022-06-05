Andre Iguodala believes he deserved 2015 Finals MVP

Drill down on the series for me and tell me objectively, basketball-wise, do you feel like you were the guy? Andre Iguodala: As I said, I think it was well deserved. I just made the most of the opportunity. The scheme was set up for me to beat (LeBron James). And that doesn’t happen too often in the finals. Normally it’s the guy who’s the favorite, (who has) the odds, those are the guys who always get the NBA Finals MVP. And I think that I just made the most of the opportunity. Knowing the (defensive) attention that Stephen Curry has, knowing the attention that Klay Thompson has, a guy like Draymond Green, Shaun Livingston made sure that I was always just ready and available. Those guys just said, ‘Here, this is what the game says so give him the ball right here and just be ready for it.’ So I think more than anything, it’s just being ready for those moments. If you go back and watch, when the game said ‘shoot’ I shot and I made it. And when it said ‘pass,’ I made it. And then I had to go defend the guy. I didn’t stop him. I didn’t shut him down but just tried to make life hard for him so, in turn, he had to react in other ways. He had to think twice about (decisions).
Sam Amick
I’ve heard you say that Steph should have received an NBA Finals MVP trophy. But as you know, because of the stage here, folks are talking again about how he doesn’t have one. And I’ll be honest, I voted for you because I still believe it was the right move. Andre Iguodala: Yeah, I think (the discussion) does a disservice to the game. I’ve never said it was the wrong decision. Yeah, I think (Curry) should have won (at some point). But that’s not to say that you guys made the wrong decision. -via The Athletic / June 5, 2022
Tell me your basketball opinion. After three games in 2015, it felt like you guys were in serious trouble. LeBron needed to be slowed down, even if it was just a little bit. You know the story. How do you reflect on it? Andre Iguodala: I don’t reflect on it. It just bothers me that you’ve got a guy of this caliber (in Curry) and they continue to take shots at him. There’s no reason to take a shot at him. Great athletes, that doesn’t happen as often. People tend to appreciate our great athletes more but now that you’re so close to them, you’re just looking for ways to take shots. Like in football, anybody can win MVP of the Super Bowl. You can be a kick returner. Desmond Howard won it, right? (He did indeed, becoming the first and only kick returner to win the award for the Packers in 1997). -via The Athletic / June 5, 2022
Andre Iguodala: But no one takes anything away from (then-Packers quarterback) Brett Favre (who won one Super Bowl and lost another but was never MVP). I just don’t like the way they try to take shots at (Curry). They don’t understand. It’s hard to go to the NBA Finals six times. It’s not normal, and it’s almost as if there’s so much money in sports that people just say outlandish things for the sake of saying outlandish things just to have a conversation about it. And so for me, it’s not even about protecting him. I still think he deserves one. But I don’t know (which one). Pick one. And if I have to be the one that they take, I’m cool with that. But that’s not me saying I don’t deserve it, and that’s not me saying that I don’t think I deserved it. -via The Athletic / June 5, 2022
