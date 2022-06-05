Andre Iguodala out for Game 2

Dalton Johnson: Andre Iguodala is listed as OUT with right knee inflammation for Game 2 of the NBA Finals
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Robert Williams is available again for Game 2. Andre Iguodala is out for the Warriors. – 6:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Iguodala’s knee swelled up on Saturday. He’ll be considered day-to-day going forward. – 6:18 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Andre Iguodala is out. Per Kerr, Andre’s knee swelled up and he’s “day to day.” – 6:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“His knee swelled up on him yesterday afternoon,” Steve Kerr says about Andre Iguodala being out for Game 2 of the NBA Finals
Kerr says Iguodala is day-to-day – 6:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala’s knee swelled up. That’s what has him out tonight, and Iguodala will be day-to-day. – 6:17 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kerr said that Andre Iguodala’s knee swelled up on him so he is out tonight. Is day-to-day for future games. – 6:17 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Iguodala is out tonight and day to day after his knee swelled up yesterday, Kerr said. – 6:17 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala: “His knee swelled up on him yesterday afternoon. So he’ll be out tonight. Day to day.” – 6:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andre Iguodala will miss tonight’s Game 2 due to knee swelling, Steve Kerr says. The swelling started yesterday afternoon. He’s considered day-to-day. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:16 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Andre Iguodala is out for the Warriors again, this time with knee inflammation. Game 2 of the Finals starts in less than two hours, @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/warriors-… – 6:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors list Andre Iguodala as out for Game 2 because of right knee inflammation – 5:46 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andre Iguodala won’t play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals because of right knee inflammation. – 5:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Andre Iguodala is listed on the most recent injury report as OUT with right knee inflammation. Steve Kerr said yesterday he anticipates Gary Payton II will be available for more than just special circumstances after not playing in Game 1. – 5:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala is listed as OUT with right knee inflammation for Game 2 of the NBA Finals – 5:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala listed as out on latest Game 2 injury report. So a spot in the Warriors rotation has opened up. – 5:33 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors‘ Andre Iguodala is listed out for Game 2 vs. Boston. – 5:31 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
All this talk about Steph Curry’s lack of a Finals MVP trophy got me wondering: Does Andre Iguodala think we made a mistake when we voted for him in 2015?
Our convo about the controversial pick, and why he agrees that we got it right, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3349592/2022/0… – 1:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You could be overconfident thinking ‘we’ll get it back next game’…you really gotta go take it”
Andre Iguodala knows the Warriors have their work cut out for them tonight in Game 2 #NBAFinals
@termineradio | @Eddie Johnson | @Andre Iguodala pic.twitter.com/X4SjISJfBR – 11:02 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“He’s watching a lot of film. He’s trying to learn as much as he can. You love to see that from a young guy.”
Wrote about Andre Iguodala’s mentorship of Jordan Poole, with exclusive quotes from Kenny Atkinson nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are keeping the questionable tags on Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II for the Game 2 injury report. – 7:07 PM
More on this storyline
Jay King: Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala’s knee swelled up on him yesterday. After missing tonight’s game he is expected to be day to day moving forward. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / June 5, 2022
Mark Medina: Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II will be available for Game 1 -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / June 2, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Andre Iguodala says he is “trying to finish the season walking” when asked how optimistic he feels about playing in the Finals. He says he is doing everything he can around the clock and calls it “an interesting year with my body.” He is doing everything he can to be ready. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / June 1, 2022
