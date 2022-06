Derrick White on Draymond Green's shooting comments: He said what he said

Drill down on the series for me and tell me objectively, basketball-wise, do you feel like you were the guy? Andre Iguodala: As I said, I think it was well deserved. I just made the most of the opportunity. The scheme was set up for me to beat (LeBron James). And that doesn’t happen too often in the finals. Normally it’s the guy who’s the favorite, (who has) the odds, those are the guys who always get the NBA Finals MVP. And I think that I just made the most of the opportunity. Knowing the (defensive) attention that Stephen Curry has, knowing the attention that Klay Thompson has, a guy like Draymond Green, Shaun Livingston made sure that I was always just ready and available. Those guys just said, ‘Here, this is what the game says so give him the ball right here and just be ready for it.’ So I think more than anything, it’s just being ready for those moments. If you go back and watch, when the game said ‘shoot’ I shot and I made it. And when it said ‘pass,’ I made it. And then I had to go defend the guy. I didn’t stop him. I didn’t shut him down but just tried to make life hard for him so, in turn, he had to react in other ways. He had to think twice about (decisions). -via The Athletic / June 5, 2022