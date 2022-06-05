Kobe Bryant rookie jersey sells for $2.73 million

Kobe Bryant’s game-worn Lakers jersey from his first playoff series — the only one publicly known/available — just sold for a riiiiiiidiculous amount of money … $2,735,546 million, to be exact! The threads were on the block at SCP Auctions … and after 26 bids, the purple and gold Lakers home jersey went for 7 figures.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lucas Williamson: “I grew up a Kobe guy. … It’s a dream. It’s crazy.” Says he’s friends with Talen Horton-Tucker. – 2:35 PM
Lucas Williamson: “I grew up a Kobe guy. … It’s a dream. It’s crazy.” Says he’s friends with Talen Horton-Tucker. – 2:35 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
No one has witnessed more NBA Finals than legendary photog @ADBPhotoInc, my guest on today’s Crossover. We discuss:
* Stories on Magic, Jordan and … Adele!
* New book project on Kobe
* Getting *THE shot* — like Giannis’ block in ’21
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/EwQUMmPnbx – 12:44 PM
No one has witnessed more NBA Finals than legendary photog @ADBPhotoInc, my guest on today’s Crossover. We discuss:
* Stories on Magic, Jordan and … Adele!
* New book project on Kobe
* Getting *THE shot* — like Giannis’ block in ’21
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/EwQUMmPnbx – 12:44 PM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Sometimes there are moments in your life… A federal prison official sent me this shot today of the worn out copy of Showboat, my Kobe bio, from the prison library, so used it has fallen apart and needed to be taped back together. #mambamentality #kobe #…lnkd.in/gxCChKUj – 10:22 AM
Sometimes there are moments in your life… A federal prison official sent me this shot today of the worn out copy of Showboat, my Kobe bio, from the prison library, so used it has fallen apart and needed to be taped back together. #mambamentality #kobe #…lnkd.in/gxCChKUj – 10:22 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“The biggest thing is the advice that MJ gave Kobe: At the end of the day, the only thing that people are going to judge you on is if you get the job done or not.”
Jayson Tatum couldn’t score, so he set an NBA Finals assist record instead to get the win: theathletic.com/3347912/2022/0… – 3:39 AM
“The biggest thing is the advice that MJ gave Kobe: At the end of the day, the only thing that people are going to judge you on is if you get the job done or not.”
Jayson Tatum couldn’t score, so he set an NBA Finals assist record instead to get the win: theathletic.com/3347912/2022/0… – 3:39 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most made three-pointers in the NBA Finals all-time:
1. Steph Curry: 127
2. LeBron James: 101
3. Klay Thompson: 86
4. JR Smith: 59
4. Danny Green: 59
6. Robert Horry: 56
7. Ray Allen: 55
8. Kobe Bryant: 48 – 9:50 PM
Most made three-pointers in the NBA Finals all-time:
1. Steph Curry: 127
2. LeBron James: 101
3. Klay Thompson: 86
4. JR Smith: 59
4. Danny Green: 59
6. Robert Horry: 56
7. Ray Allen: 55
8. Kobe Bryant: 48 – 9:50 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
With 6 assists tonight, Draymond Green would leapfrog Larry Bird and Kobe Bryant into the Top 10 for most assists in the NBA Finals. Here’s the court locations of his first 182 (from pass to catch). Will thread some fun ways we can chop up an assist map like this to find insight. pic.twitter.com/MM6uMwpYby – 5:44 PM
With 6 assists tonight, Draymond Green would leapfrog Larry Bird and Kobe Bryant into the Top 10 for most assists in the NBA Finals. Here’s the court locations of his first 182 (from pass to catch). Will thread some fun ways we can chop up an assist map like this to find insight. pic.twitter.com/MM6uMwpYby – 5:44 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry is one of only five players in NBA Finals history with career averages of at least 25 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG (min. 10 GP):
✅ Michael Jordan, 33.6/6.0/6.0
✅ Jerry West, 30.5/5.0/5.6
✅ LeBron James, 28.4/10.2/7.8
✅ Kobe Bryant, 25.3/5.7/5.1
✅ Curry, 26.5/5.7/6.2 pic.twitter.com/YsNvBcfkkh – 3:31 PM
Stephen Curry is one of only five players in NBA Finals history with career averages of at least 25 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG (min. 10 GP):
✅ Michael Jordan, 33.6/6.0/6.0
✅ Jerry West, 30.5/5.0/5.6
✅ LeBron James, 28.4/10.2/7.8
✅ Kobe Bryant, 25.3/5.7/5.1
✅ Curry, 26.5/5.7/6.2 pic.twitter.com/YsNvBcfkkh – 3:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! What can the Lakers learn from the two teams in the NBA Finals, remembering Kobe’s Finals battles vs. Boston, and a look at the preseason schedule! #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rem… – 10:32 AM
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! What can the Lakers learn from the two teams in the NBA Finals, remembering Kobe’s Finals battles vs. Boston, and a look at the preseason schedule! #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rem… – 10:32 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Young Kobe Bryant Was ‘Frustrated’ With Disorganised Lakers That Was BasedAround Shaquille O’Neal, Reveals Renowned NBA Author essentiallysports.com/nba-basketball… via @es_sportsnews – 10:13 AM
Young Kobe Bryant Was ‘Frustrated’ With Disorganised Lakers That Was BasedAround Shaquille O’Neal, Reveals Renowned NBA Author essentiallysports.com/nba-basketball… via @es_sportsnews – 10:13 AM
More on this storyline
During game 4 on May 10, 1997, L.A. — down two games to one — was defeated 110-95. Mamba, who came off the bench that series, had a down game, scoring 9 points in 28 minutes. It was some of the last losing Bryant — who ultimately won 5 NBA titles — would experience in the postseason. SCP also had a rare — likely one-of-one — signed 1997 Precious Metal Gems Kobe card on the auction block … which sold for over $403K! -via TMZ.com / June 5, 2022
On Saturday, the Celtics wore black t-shirts with an orange print that reads “WE ARE BG.” Jaylen Brown also spoke about the issue and called for authorities to help Griner be released, highlighting that “enough is enough.” After seeing the Celtics’ gesture, James reposted the video on his Instagram Story and captioned it with “#WEAREBG” as the Lakers star tried to bring more awareness to the issue. -via Clutch Points / June 5, 2022
With the Celtics now three wins from No. 18, the rhetoric is likely about to get ramped up again. And, notably, the trash talk. “It always means everything when you’re going up against the Lakers,” says Cedric Maxwell, who won two titles in Boston, including MVP of the 1981 Finals, and is known for tossing barbs at Laker great James Worthy both in the media and in private. “They’re supposedly tied with us,” he said. “People say they’re the standard-bearer of the NBA but the Celtics have been that since the start. And James Worthy, after we win this championship, I want you to smell our ass as we’re going by.” -via ESPN / June 4, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.