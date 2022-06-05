Quin Snyder on the Jazz: 'I strongly feel they need a new voice'

David Locke: Quin Snyder ” I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After 8 years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision”
Source: Twitter @DLocke09
Source: Twitter @DLocke09
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge and Quin Snyder will address the media tomorrow morning – 9:54 PM
Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge and Quin Snyder will address the media tomorrow morning – 9:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder, Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, and owner Ryan Smith will address the media tomorrow at 11 am MT. – 9:53 PM
Quin Snyder, Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, and owner Ryan Smith will address the media tomorrow at 11 am MT. – 9:53 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Press Conference Monday in the NBA just got even newsier: Utah will hold a session tomorrow with new owner Ryan Smith, new CEO Danny Ainge and outgoing coach Quin Snyder … adding to previously scheduled press conferences for Miami’s Pat Riley and new Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 9:52 PM
Press Conference Monday in the NBA just got even newsier: Utah will hold a session tomorrow with new owner Ryan Smith, new CEO Danny Ainge and outgoing coach Quin Snyder … adding to previously scheduled press conferences for Miami’s Pat Riley and new Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 9:52 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz are hosting a press conference tomorrow at 11 AM. Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge, and Quin Snyder will speak. – 9:52 PM
Jazz are hosting a press conference tomorrow at 11 AM. Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge, and Quin Snyder will speak. – 9:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I mean if the Jazz are going to try and steal Kevin Young away, they have to give the Suns Quin Snyder in return, it’s only fair – 8:14 PM
I mean if the Jazz are going to try and steal Kevin Young away, they have to give the Suns Quin Snyder in return, it’s only fair – 8:14 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Quin Snyder stepping down makes way for a new voice in the Utah Jazz locker room https://t.co/ueCDdJiuCG pic.twitter.com/7jsl7zLfyQ – 7:49 PM
Quin Snyder stepping down makes way for a new voice in the Utah Jazz locker room https://t.co/ueCDdJiuCG pic.twitter.com/7jsl7zLfyQ – 7:49 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
With Quin Snyder resigning, imagine Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant gets courtesy interview but Danny Ainge doesn’t really know him. If he’s seriously considered, Donovan Mitchell is influencing the hire. – 7:30 PM
With Quin Snyder resigning, imagine Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant gets courtesy interview but Danny Ainge doesn’t really know him. If he’s seriously considered, Donovan Mitchell is influencing the hire. – 7:30 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Tomorrow is the eight-year anniversary of news breaking that the Jazz had hired Quin Snyder – 6:22 PM
Tomorrow is the eight-year anniversary of news breaking that the Jazz had hired Quin Snyder – 6:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Quin Snyder stepping down as Utah Jazz head coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/05/qui… – 6:19 PM
Quin Snyder stepping down as Utah Jazz head coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/05/qui… – 6:19 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I think this move makes a ton of sense for the @Utah Jazz and Quin Snyder.
Jazz have a pathway to try something new without starting a full rebuild.
For Snyder, there’s a real chance Philly, Atlanta, San Antonio, and potentially even Vegas and Seattle have open jobs next year. – 6:14 PM
I think this move makes a ton of sense for the @Utah Jazz and Quin Snyder.
Jazz have a pathway to try something new without starting a full rebuild.
For Snyder, there’s a real chance Philly, Atlanta, San Antonio, and potentially even Vegas and Seattle have open jobs next year. – 6:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
With Quin Snyder stepping down, Terry Stotts would be an obvious name to look at. But I think the Jazz take their time and conduct a thorough search. I also think they will be open to considering assistants – 6:09 PM
With Quin Snyder stepping down, Terry Stotts would be an obvious name to look at. But I think the Jazz take their time and conduct a thorough search. I also think they will be open to considering assistants – 6:09 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Quin Snyder: “I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve.” ksl.com/article/504177… – 6:01 PM
Quin Snyder: “I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve.” ksl.com/article/504177… – 6:01 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
That’s big news! Quin Snyder stepped down as Utah Jazz head coach. After 8 years and 6 Playoff appearances Snyder terminated his journey at Jazz. He’s one of the most respectable coaches in this league. Interesting how gonna effect this move. #TakeNote
sdna.gr/mpasket/973139… – 6:01 PM
That’s big news! Quin Snyder stepped down as Utah Jazz head coach. After 8 years and 6 Playoff appearances Snyder terminated his journey at Jazz. He’s one of the most respectable coaches in this league. Interesting how gonna effect this move. #TakeNote
sdna.gr/mpasket/973139… – 6:01 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Quin Snyder: “I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After 8 years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision.” pic.twitter.com/CRd277ttX8 – 5:58 PM
Quin Snyder: “I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After 8 years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision.” pic.twitter.com/CRd277ttX8 – 5:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Quin Snyder thinking about taking over after Pop retires pic.twitter.com/GtO9G0Pj0S – 5:55 PM
Quin Snyder thinking about taking over after Pop retires pic.twitter.com/GtO9G0Pj0S – 5:55 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Quin Snyder remains eager to coach but felt that it was time for a change, both for himself and the Jazz, sources told @SInow. The question any incoming coach is going to have: Does Utah plan to build or are the Jazz headed for a rebuild? – 5:55 PM
Quin Snyder remains eager to coach but felt that it was time for a change, both for himself and the Jazz, sources told @SInow. The question any incoming coach is going to have: Does Utah plan to build or are the Jazz headed for a rebuild? – 5:55 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Quin Snyder ” I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After 8 years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision” – 5:53 PM
Quin Snyder ” I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After 8 years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision” – 5:53 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Thanks Quin Snyder for an incredible ride. As a basketball junkie, watching you work was amazing. The hoops conversations always went to another level. Being able to call the games of your teams was an absolute honor. Wishing you only the best. – 5:49 PM
Thanks Quin Snyder for an incredible ride. As a basketball junkie, watching you work was amazing. The hoops conversations always went to another level. Being able to call the games of your teams was an absolute honor. Wishing you only the best. – 5:49 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Quin Snyder stepping down as head coach of the Utah Jazz https://t.co/tRvdGvgRmT pic.twitter.com/x1rnyn3ZS7 – 5:48 PM
Quin Snyder stepping down as head coach of the Utah Jazz https://t.co/tRvdGvgRmT pic.twitter.com/x1rnyn3ZS7 – 5:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder steps down as Utah Jazz coach after eight seasons: “I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:46 PM
Quin Snyder steps down as Utah Jazz coach after eight seasons: “I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m guessing Quin Snyder takes a year off and then replaces Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. This is a thought I’ve shared on recent episodes of @FrontOfficeShow. – 5:44 PM
I’m guessing Quin Snyder takes a year off and then replaces Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. This is a thought I’ve shared on recent episodes of @FrontOfficeShow. – 5:44 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Team confirms that Quin Snyder is stepping down. ““Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years,” said Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith. “The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is.” – 5:44 PM
Team confirms that Quin Snyder is stepping down. ““Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years,” said Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith. “The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is.” – 5:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Quote from Ryan Smith: “Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years. The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision.” – 5:43 PM
Quote from Ryan Smith: “Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years. The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision.” – 5:43 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Jazz announce resignation of coach Quin Snyder. pic.twitter.com/fcjXAQZtoT – 5:42 PM
Jazz announce resignation of coach Quin Snyder. pic.twitter.com/fcjXAQZtoT – 5:42 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Quin Snyder has officially stepped down as head coach of the Jazz. Full statement from team owner Ryan Smith: pic.twitter.com/trtAObS0vJ – 5:39 PM
Quin Snyder has officially stepped down as head coach of the Jazz. Full statement from team owner Ryan Smith: pic.twitter.com/trtAObS0vJ – 5:39 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
quin snyder making this decision after darvin ham and, seemingly, kenny atkinson are off the board is low-key diabolical – 5:38 PM
quin snyder making this decision after darvin ham and, seemingly, kenny atkinson are off the board is low-key diabolical – 5:38 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jobs that may be open for quin snyder next year: philly, brooklyn, detroit, san antonio, several others because the league is ridiculous and unpredictable – 5:36 PM
jobs that may be open for quin snyder next year: philly, brooklyn, detroit, san antonio, several others because the league is ridiculous and unpredictable – 5:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down, sources tell ESPN. – 5:29 PM
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down, sources tell ESPN. – 5:29 PM
More on this storyline
Joe Ingles: Coach Q was the only NBA coach to believe in me & give me a chance 8 years ago. He will be back & I can’t wait for it.. His dedication & care is hard to find. I’ll forever have so much time for Q as a coach & as a friend. Thanks coach! -via Twitter @Joeingles7 / June 5, 2022
Joe Ingles: And let’s be honest, Q didn’t wanna coach without me apart of it.. 🫣😎 -via Twitter @Joeingles7 / June 5, 2022
Shams Charania: Two more Jazz head coaching candidates on the initial list: Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Suns assistant Kevin Young, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. -via Twitter / June 5, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.