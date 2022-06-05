Robert Williams available for Celtics despite knee soreness

Marc Stein: The Celtics now say Robert Williams (left knee soreness) is available for tonight’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 2:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: “The days off have been beneficial. Part of it is keeping him minutes in that 20-25 range. The low minutes, the days off, it’s got him feeling better and he’s got a little pep in his step.” – 6:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Boston Celtics announce that Robert Williams III will be available to play in Game 2. – 6:32 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
No surprise but Robert Williams is officially upgraded to available for Game 2 – 6:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics now say Robert Williams (left knee soreness) is available for tonight’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals. – 6:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Robert Williams is available again for Game 2. Andre Iguodala is out for the Warriors. – 6:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams has been upgraded to available for Game 2, per the Celtics. – 6:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors currently listing Gary Payton II (left elbow) and Otto Porter Jr (left knee) as questionable for Game 2. Celtics also listing Robert Williams III (left knee) as questionable. – 5:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics are officially listing Robert Williams (left knee soreness) as questionable for Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Only Robert Williams on the injury report.
Questionable – left knee soreness, which will just be the case the rest of the Finals – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams is the only player on the Celtics injury report for NBA Finals Game 2. He’s questionable with left knee soreness. – 7:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics list Rob Williams as questionable for Game 2 with his knee soreness. – 7:18 PM
Jay King: Ime Udoka said the time off between games has been “beneficial” for Robert Williams. Also thinks it’s beneficial to keep holding down his minutes. Thought Williams had “a little more pop in his step” last game. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / June 5, 2022
Chris Forsberg: Same injury report for Game 2 for Celtics: Robert Williams is questionable. -via Twitter @ChrisForsberg_ / June 4, 2022
John Karalis: Robert Williams is going to start. Ime says the extra rest means they can increase his minutes and he’s not under any restrictions, but they’re conscious of how much time he plays. -via Twitter @John_Karalis / June 2, 2022
