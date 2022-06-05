Robert Williams available for Celtics despite knee soreness

Robert Williams available for Celtics despite knee soreness

Main Rumors

Robert Williams available for Celtics despite knee soreness

June 5, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jay King @ByJayKing
Another Daniel Theis stint here for the Celtics, who have made it clear they would prefer to limit Robert Williams’s minutes. – 8:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Yeah, Robert Williams is a problem – 8:12 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
How did Robert Williams get to that?! – 8:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 2:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: “The days off have been beneficial. Part of it is keeping him minutes in that 20-25 range. The low minutes, the days off, it’s got him feeling better and he’s got a little pep in his step.” – 6:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Boston Celtics announce that Robert Williams III will be available to play in Game 2. – 6:32 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
No surprise but Robert Williams is officially upgraded to available for Game 2 – 6:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics now say Robert Williams (left knee soreness) is available for tonight’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals. – 6:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Robert Williams is available again for Game 2. Andre Iguodala is out for the Warriors. – 6:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams will play tonight, per Celtics. – 6:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams has been upgraded to available for Game 2, per the Celtics. – 6:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors currently listing Gary Payton II (left elbow) and Otto Porter Jr (left knee) as questionable for Game 2. Celtics also listing Robert Williams III (left knee) as questionable. – 5:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics are officially listing Robert Williams (left knee soreness) as questionable for Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com7:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Only Robert Williams on the injury report.
Questionable – left knee soreness, which will just be the case the rest of the Finals – 7:18 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams is listed as questionable for Game 2. He said today, “I’m feeling good. Taking it day-by-day, step-by-step. Getting all the treatment I can. Doing everything I need to make sure I’m ready.” – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams is the only player on the Celtics injury report for NBA Finals Game 2. He’s questionable with left knee soreness. – 7:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics list Rob Williams as questionable for Game 2 with his knee soreness. – 7:18 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home