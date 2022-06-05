Terry Stotts among candidates for Utah's head coaching job

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Terry Stotts among candidates for Utah's head coaching job

Main Rumors

Terry Stotts among candidates for Utah's head coaching job

June 5, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Initial candidates for the Utah Jazz head coaching job: Johnnie Bryant, Alex Jensen, Terry Stotts, Will Hardy, Adrian Griffin – 7:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Among initial candidates for Utah’s open head coaching job: Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, Celtics assistant Will Hardy and Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin. – 7:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
With Quin Snyder stepping down, Terry Stotts would be an obvious name to look at. But I think the Jazz take their time and conduct a thorough search. I also think they will be open to considering assistants – 6:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
As for candidates for the sixth head coach in team history… my informed speculation might point to Terry Stotts, among others. – 5:39 PM

More on this storyline

, , , , , Main Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home