Terry Stotts among candidates for Utah's head coaching job

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Initial candidates for the Utah Jazz head coaching job: Johnnie Bryant, Alex Jensen, Terry Stotts, Will Hardy, Adrian Griffin – 7:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Among initial candidates for Utah’s open head coaching job: Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, Celtics assistant Will Hardy and Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin. – 7:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
With Quin Snyder stepping down, Terry Stotts would be an obvious name to look at. But I think the Jazz take their time and conduct a thorough search. I also think they will be open to considering assistants – 6:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
As for candidates for the sixth head coach in team history… my informed speculation might point to Terry Stotts, among others. – 5:39 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Two more Jazz head coaching candidates on the initial list: Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Suns assistant Kevin Young, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. -via Twitter / June 5, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: After losing Snyder — the second winningest coach in franchise history — the Jazz plan to commence on a coaching search immediately, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 5, 2022
