Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine targets for Portland?

League sources say the Blazers are exploring trades for veterans who can help Damian Lillard lead the team back to the postseason. Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine are potential targets, according to sources. Lillard befriended Beal through their experience with Team USA, and the Wizards star has a player option for next season. So he could make his way to Portland either as a free agent or via trade.
Source: Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Another report Zach LaVine expected to re-sign with Bulls
Daniel Greenberg: "I don't think Zach LaVine wants to leave, that's not my read." – @WindhorstESPN on the Chicago Bulls (Via The Hoop Collective Podcast)
As far as how this might work financially, that part gets a bit more tricky. Per our salary-cap expert Yossi Gozlan, the only real way for the Lakers to successfully sign-and-trade for Zach LaVine is if Russell Westbrook is included in the deal, or he is salary dumped beforehand. This is because sign-and-trading for a free agency like LaVine would subject the Lakers to the $156 million hard cap, which the Lakers would need to stay below with at least 14 players. By replacing Westbrook’s $47.1 million amount with LaVine’s projected $36.6 million starting salary, they can still fill out the rest of the roster around him, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the players currently under contract. -via HoopsHype / May 31, 2022
The only problem is that the Lakers would be limited to signing minimum players the rest of the way, meaning they’ll be looking at another season with 9-10 minimum players on the roster. It’s hard to see the Lakers being contenders with the majority of the roster being minimum players again. -via HoopsHype / May 31, 2022
