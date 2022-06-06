Bulls interested in Rudy Gobert?

Bulls interested in Rudy Gobert?

Main Rumors

Bulls interested in Rudy Gobert?

June 6, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Chicago Bulls have interest in Rudy Gobert nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/06/rum…8:59 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Just thinking about some big Quin Snyder decisions/moments, feel free to add your own:
– Essentially believing in Rudy Gobert, who seemed so raw under Corbin, to be a transformational starting center in year 2
– Finding 1,000 ways to attack Carmelo’s defense in the OKC series – 12:47 AM

More on this storyline

Rudy Gobert: There’s a lot of teams and a lot of people that would love for us to to break apart. They would love to get a Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell in their team and there’s a lot of bigger markets who would love to get that and we are aware of that. -via YouTube / April 9, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home