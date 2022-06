Bulls interested in Rudy Gobert?

Just thinking about some big Quin Snyder decisions/moments, feel free to add your own:– Essentially believing in Rudy Gobert, who seemed so raw under Corbin, to be a transformational starting center in year 2– Finding 1,000 ways to attack Carmelo’s defense in the OKC series – 12:47 AM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.