Darvin Ham: Russell Westbrook is absolutely a key part of the future

In a recent appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, The Athletic’s Bill Oram thinks there’s some logic behind a hypothetical Westbrook-for-Irving trade. “I don’t think it’s nuts. I don’t know that it’s going to happen, but from a logical standpoint it makes sense. From a logical standpoint, the Nets are absolutely sick of the Kyrie Irving experience. The Lakers are sick of the Russell Westbrook experience. That said, the Nets know they have the better player and the better asset despite all of his idiosyncrasies.” -via Sports Illustrated / June 6, 2022