Darvin Ham: Russell Westbrook is absolutely a key part of the future

Bill Herenda @billherenda
Some Darvin Ham tidbits — accountability sacrifice defense facts over feelings stronger as season gets longer rhythm play with the pass force & physicality Ball & body movement AD is key Pelinka says Ham will bring identity of toughness missing last year #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/LC7YNs9GM5 – 3:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham spent a lot of time with Kobe when he as an assistant here. Going back and forth with him on the court in workouts, and in the film room:
“Gave me a wealth of confidence in myself as a coach. Kobe was right at the forefront of that in my development as a coach.” – 3:39 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Darvin Ham calls Anthony Davis “the key” to the Lakers getting back to a championship level. Emphasized the defensive side of the ball – 3:36 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on AD: “I think he’s the key.”
Ham said we’ve seen what happens when AD is playing at a high level, referencing the Lakers’ championship in 2020. – 3:36 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says he is looking for coaches who are hands on in every aspect of running a team — practice, work outs, scouting, film, etc. He did not confirm the hiring of Rasheed Wallace, but said he is a candidate to join his staff. – 3:35 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Darvin Ham talked favorably about his relationship with Kobe during two seasons as a Lakers assistant coach (2011-13).
Ham said his confidence as a coach increased because he could go “back and forth with [Kobe]…and then have him double back and tell me I was right.” – 3:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Darvin Ham on Rasheed Wallace: “That’s an active situation. It’s fluid. He’s definitely a candidate that we’ll take a look at.” – 3:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said he wants assistant coaches who are going to roll up their sleeves and wear multiple hats.
He said the Lakers’ pursuit of Rasheed Wallace is “active” and that the Lakers are “working through that.” – 3:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Darvin Ham on Kobe: “We spent a lot of time together on the practice floor. … If I can go back and forth with him … It just gave me a wealth of confidence.” – 3:33 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Darvin Ham on the pressure of coaching the Lakers: “I grew up in Saginaw, Michigan. I was shot in the face by accident on April 5th, 1988. You go through something like that it’s going to do one of two things, it’s going to make you fearful or fearless. It made me fearless.” pic.twitter.com/0VebrSai6f – 3:32 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Darvin Ham just shared a revealing anecdote when asked if he felt pressure about taking the Lakers job.
He said he was accidentally shot as a teenager in 1988 and had to decide whether he’d be “fearful or fearless” after that.
Safe to say he didn’t choose fearful. – 3:32 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Interesting. Darvin Ham says that ever since he left the Lakers staff and joined Budenholzer’s, the Lakers have been his scouting assignment. So he’s particularly familiar with what they’ve done over the last near decade. AK – 3:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Asked a question about feeling pressure as the new Lakers coach, Darvin Ham cited when he was shot by a stray bullet as a kid, and said that either makes you fearfull or fearless. He’s fearless. Pressure doesn’t come from hoops. It’s a challenge he’s excited about. – 3:29 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Lakers coach Darvin Ham:
“I grew up in Saginaw, Michigan. I was shot in the face by accident … You go through something like that, it’s going to do one of two things. It’s going to make you fearful or fearless. It made me fearless. I don’t feel no pressure. It’s basketball.” – 3:28 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Darvin Ham: “I talked to LeBron in my first day in the gym and I wanted to start training camp the next day.” – 3:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said he had several productive discussions with Russell Westbrook, and he initial operative word is “Sacrifice.”
That extends to LeBron, AD and the rest of the roster as well, and starts defensively. – 3:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
As covered in this NBA Finals preview last week, Darvin Ham interviewed with NINE other teams before the Lakers hired him as head coach:
marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-finals-p…
“I’m good … trust me,” Ham just said, thanking those teams for passing on him so he could land with the Lakers. – 3:24 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Darvin Ham said he’s had conversations with Westbrook, and one of the big themes was “sacrifice,” but noted this isn’t singular to Russ. It applies to LeBron and everyone down the roster. AK – 3:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Darvin Ham on if he’s spoken to Russell Westbrook: “Yes, Russ and I have had some great one-on-one convos.” Said the biggest word to come out of those convos was “sacrifice.” – 3:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says he’s talked with Russell Westbrook already and the biggest thing that’s come up in their conversations is “sacrifice.” – 3:23 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Some Lakers players are here for Darvin Ham’s introductory press conference, including Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel. – 3:23 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Darvin Ham on Russ, with Russ watching. pic.twitter.com/Y6iYykvecp – 3:20 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook: “Don’t get it messed up. Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen. There’s still a ton left in that tank. I don’t know why people tend to try to write him off.” pic.twitter.com/LEctWsCBmo – 3:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham: “The sweet jump shot, the no look passes, that wasn’t a part of my game. (I was a) blue collar contributor. It prepares you, creates a certain type of mentality to where you don’t want to cut any corners. Understand what the details are.” – 3:17 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook: “Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen.” – 3:17 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says that he wants to run a four-out, one-in offense, and that the success of the LeBron/AD/Russ trio will start on the defensive end first.
He said one of his sayings is “facts over feelings” and that he plans on holding the stars as accountable as the role players. – 3:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Darvin Ham says he’ll be implementing a four-out, one-in offense. AK – 3:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Darvin Ham: “Everything has to be a team effort. Together, competitive and accountable.” – 3:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says that he doesn’t view himself as an offensive-minded or defensive-minded coach. He wants to be well-rounded and believes that both sides of the floor play into each other. – 3:14 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Darvin Ham on returning to the Lakers: “This place will always be special to me. … It’s like a homecoming for me in all seriousness.” – 3:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel pic.twitter.com/FQBLQRsxSU – 3:13 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Among the Lakers in the gym for Darvin Harm’s introductory press conference today: Russell Westbrook and Stanley Johnson. – 3:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Darvin Ham choked up briefly while mentioning that leaving Mike Budenholzer’s staff. It’s obvious he has a lot of respect, admiration and affection for that time with Bud. AK – 3:09 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Darvin Ham introductory press conference has begun on @SpectrumSN
“This is an incredibly bright and promising day in Lakers history,” Rob Pelinka said to start it off. pic.twitter.com/Yn6UkZxnGH – 3:09 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Darvin Ham on being the Lakers coach: “It’s like coming back home.” – 3:08 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Russell Westbrook was all smiles as he walked behind Darvin Ham onto the Lakers practice court for Ham’s introductory press conference. – 3:07 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Darvin Ham is here. General manager Rob Pelinka says Ham was the “unanimous choice” of the franchise for their next head coach, citing his experience and character. pic.twitter.com/XicbjFExsl – 3:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Rob Pelinka calls Darvin Ham their “unanimous choice” for the Lakers new head coach. – 3:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Rob Pelinka described Darvin Ham as “the ideal fit” for what the Lakers are looking for in a coach. Noted how Ham “earned his stripes” by starting out as a coach and GM at the G League level. AK – 3:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Darvin Ham presser is officially underway… pic.twitter.com/rrgFlEk2nH – 3:05 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Just ahead of the Darvin Ham’s introductory presser with the Lakers, Frank Vogel’s name shows up for the first time in odds for another job, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/hezK9nsGt0 – 3:00 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham introductory press conference starts at 12 pm today pic.twitter.com/GY0t0vIVwS – 2:20 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Awesome set up for todays broadcast…Lakers will introduce Darvin Ham as new head coach at Noon pic.twitter.com/l8O60J0erS – 12:30 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Rasheed Wallace is joining the Lakers coaching staff as an assistant coach under new head coach Darvin Ham, per @Shams Charania.
Both were teammates in Detroit and part of the 2004 title team. pic.twitter.com/pyqirwyDSV – 11:57 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Ahead of Darvin Ham’s introductory presser today, we discuss what we’re most interested to learn from him and Rob Pelinka. Plus, how can Austin Reaves continue developing? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 11:56 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Four-time NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace has agreed on a deal to be an assistant coach for the Lakers under new head coach Darvin Ham. Both were teammates in Detroit and part of the 2004 title team. Memphis‘ Penny Hardaway hinted today Wallace may join Ham in LA. – 11:45 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Penny Hardaway says Rasheed Wallace ‘might’ join Lakers coaching staff under Darvin Ham
cbssports.com/nba/news/penny… – 11:00 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Press Conference Monday in the NBA just got even newsier: Utah will hold a session tomorrow with new owner Ryan Smith, new CEO Danny Ainge and outgoing coach Quin Snyder … adding to previously scheduled press conferences for Miami’s Pat Riley and new Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 9:52 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
quin snyder making this decision after darvin ham and, seemingly, kenny atkinson are off the board is low-key diabolical – 5:38 PM
