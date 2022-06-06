Deandre Ayton done in Phoenix?

Which team will Deandre Ayton play for next season? That’s a question that has gained more credence over the last few weeks, and one that hints at what should be the most interesting storyline heading into this offseason. The Suns’ soon-to-be 24-year-old big man, who was the No. 1 pick in 2018, enters restricted free agency this summer after Phoenix flopped in the postseason. Rumors continue to intensify regarding Ayton and his relationship with the organization that drafted him. We’ll elaborate on this below, but sources tell The Athletic that it’s “more likely than not” that Ayton plays somewhere other than Phoenix next season.
Source: James L. Edwards III, John Hollinger, James L. Edwards III and John Hollinger @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If the Suns would like to match up with the Nuggets with Jakob Poeltl or Jusuf Nurkic instead of Deandre Ayton, I won’t stop them. – 11:48 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Back and forth w/ @KZimmermanAZ on potential sign-and-trades involving Deandre Ayton: arizonasports.com/story/3165453/… – 8:14 PM
More on this storyline
One of those destinations could be Detroit, where the rebuilding Pistons enter free agency with a lot of cap space, a franchise player in Cade Cunningham and one of the league’s more obtainable and attractive trade chips in Jerami Grant. The Pistons are expected to do their due diligence and make a run at Ayton, per sources. However, the extent to which Detroit is willing to go to obtain his services is murky. -via The Athletic / June 6, 2022
How sure are you that his time in Phoenix has come to an end? John Hollinger: I was skeptical until I started talking to a few more people recently. Now, I think it’s more likely than not that he’s in a new destination next season, especially if the Suns can work out a sign-and-trade that brings back some value. For whatever reason, I don’t think Phoenix is totally comfortable going forward with him on a big-money deal, and I think Ayton might be okay with going somewhere else if he can have a bigger offensive role. -via The Athletic / June 6, 2022
Ayton is expected to command a maximum salary, sources said, but there is skepticism among league executives the Suns would match such a lucrative offer. -via Bleacher Report / May 24, 2022
