Hawks still interested in Jerami Grant

The Hawks, league sources say, continue to register trade interest in Detroit’s Jerami Grant. The Pistons, though, have not firmly declared that they are 100 percent moving him and are known to want a lot in return for Grant, who will soon be eligible for a four-year, $112 million contract extension. It is not yet clear whether the Hawks can outbid other Detroit suitors, most notably Portland, with a trade offer (presumed to include the No. 16 pick in the forthcoming draft) that finally convinces the Pistons to part with Grant. The Trail Blazers hold the No. 7 selection in the draft and a longstanding interest in the two-way forward.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
If Detroit Pistons trade Jerami Grant, here are four potential deals that make sense
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:05 AM
If Detroit Pistons trade Jerami Grant, here are four potential deals that make sense
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:05 AM
More on this storyline
The Hawks certainly need to make some tweaks to get back to where they believe they belong on their timeline. Atlanta showed some form of interest in Grant during the 2021-22 season, per sources, and The Athletic believes that the interest still stands. -via The Athletic / May 31, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.