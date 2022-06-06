Jazz have rebuffed all trade inquiries for Donovan Mitchell

And right now, the roster has a lot of questions without a lot of ready-made answers. League sources say multiple teams have called the Jazz to inquire about the trade availability of Mitchell, only to be given a firm no. The Jazz have made it clear they intend on building a roster around Mitchell. The only thing that could possibly pry Mitchell from the Jazz at this point is a monstrous offer. They simply don’t have the intention of trading him.
Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic
Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quin Snyder’s abrupt #Jazz exit adds more intrigue to Donovan Mitchell’s #Knicks pursuit #NBA nypost.com/2022/06/05/qui… – 9:12 AM
Quin Snyder’s abrupt #Jazz exit adds more intrigue to Donovan Mitchell’s #Knicks pursuit #NBA nypost.com/2022/06/05/qui… – 9:12 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Donovan Mitchell unsettled and unnerved with Jazz coach Quin Snyder resigning nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/06/rep… – 9:01 AM
Report: Donovan Mitchell unsettled and unnerved with Jazz coach Quin Snyder resigning nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/06/rep… – 9:01 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quin Snyder’s Jazz exit leaves Donovan Mitchell “disappointed” but may not help #Knicks pursuit #NBA nypost.com/2022/06/05/qui… – 12:24 AM
Quin Snyder’s Jazz exit leaves Donovan Mitchell “disappointed” but may not help #Knicks pursuit #NBA nypost.com/2022/06/05/qui… – 12:24 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From last week: how a hypothetical Donovan Mitchell trade would work with Heat and how he and Herro compared this season: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:54 PM
From last week: how a hypothetical Donovan Mitchell trade would work with Heat and how he and Herro compared this season: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:54 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Donovan Mitchell reportedly ‘surprised and disappointed’ after Quin Snyder’s resignation https://t.co/wqXwjnsOlO pic.twitter.com/AvXcuyjDcD – 8:34 PM
Donovan Mitchell reportedly ‘surprised and disappointed’ after Quin Snyder’s resignation https://t.co/wqXwjnsOlO pic.twitter.com/AvXcuyjDcD – 8:34 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The 2023 All-Star Game in Utah is going to be awkward when the Jazz are 12-40 and Donovan Mitchell is wearing a Knicks jersey. – 8:01 PM
The 2023 All-Star Game in Utah is going to be awkward when the Jazz are 12-40 and Donovan Mitchell is wearing a Knicks jersey. – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The internet is fast at work with Donovan Mitchell jersey photoshops tagged with “Soon”. – 7:36 PM
The internet is fast at work with Donovan Mitchell jersey photoshops tagged with “Soon”. – 7:36 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
With Quin Snyder resigning, imagine Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant gets courtesy interview but Danny Ainge doesn’t really know him. If he’s seriously considered, Donovan Mitchell is influencing the hire. – 7:30 PM
With Quin Snyder resigning, imagine Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant gets courtesy interview but Danny Ainge doesn’t really know him. If he’s seriously considered, Donovan Mitchell is influencing the hire. – 7:30 PM
More on this storyline
Amid the reverberations of Quin Snyder’s departure after eight seasons as the Utah Jazz coach, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is described as “unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future,” sources told ESPN on Sunday. Mitchell considered Snyder a significant part of his reasoning for committing to a five-year maximum contract extension in 2020, and Snyder’s decision to step away on Sunday has left Mitchell “surprised and disappointed,” sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / June 5, 2022
League sources regularly mention New York’s main offseason focus is to improve at the point guard position, but acquiring Utah’s other All-Star, Donovan Mitchell, remains highly unlikely. -via Bleacher Report / May 31, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.