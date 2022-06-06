Jazz have rebuffed all trade inquiries for Donovan Mitchell

Main Rumors

And right now, the roster has a lot of questions without a lot of ready-made answers. League sources say multiple teams have called the Jazz to inquire about the trade availability of Mitchell, only to be given a firm no. The Jazz have made it clear they intend on building a roster around Mitchell. The only thing that could possibly pry Mitchell from the Jazz at this point is a monstrous offer. They simply don’t have the intention of trading him.
Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quin Snyder’s abrupt #Jazz exit adds more intrigue to Donovan Mitchell’s #Knicks pursuit #NBA nypost.com/2022/06/05/qui…9:12 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Donovan Mitchell unsettled and unnerved with Jazz coach Quin Snyder resigning nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/06/rep…9:01 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quin Snyder’s Jazz exit leaves Donovan Mitchell “disappointed” but may not help #Knicks pursuit #NBA nypost.com/2022/06/05/qui…12:24 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From last week: how a hypothetical Donovan Mitchell trade would work with Heat and how he and Herro compared this season: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…8:54 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Donovan Mitchell reportedly ‘surprised and disappointed’ after Quin Snyder’s resignation https://t.co/wqXwjnsOlO pic.twitter.com/AvXcuyjDcD8:34 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The 2023 All-Star Game in Utah is going to be awkward when the Jazz are 12-40 and Donovan Mitchell is wearing a Knicks jersey. – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The internet is fast at work with Donovan Mitchell jersey photoshops tagged with “Soon”. – 7:36 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
With Quin Snyder resigning, imagine Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant gets courtesy interview but Danny Ainge doesn’t really know him. If he’s seriously considered, Donovan Mitchell is influencing the hire. – 7:30 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Got to believe #Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant (former Jazz assistant) will be on the list of candidates for the opening in Utah. He remained close to several Jazz players, most especially Donovan Mitchell. – 7:08 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Shoutout to the flop by Igor 😂😂😂 – 4:26 PM

Amid the reverberations of Quin Snyder’s departure after eight seasons as the Utah Jazz coach, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is described as “unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future,” sources told ESPN on Sunday. Mitchell considered Snyder a significant part of his reasoning for committing to a five-year maximum contract extension in 2020, and Snyder’s decision to step away on Sunday has left Mitchell “surprised and disappointed,” sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / June 5, 2022
League sources regularly mention New York’s main offseason focus is to improve at the point guard position, but acquiring Utah’s other All-Star, Donovan Mitchell, remains highly unlikely. -via Bleacher Report / May 31, 2022

