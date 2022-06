Jazz have rebuffed all trade inquiries for Donovan Mitchell

And right now, the roster has a lot of questions without a lot of ready-made answers. League sources say multiple teams have called the Jazz to inquire about the trade availability of Mitchell, only to be given a firm no. The Jazz have made it clear they intend on building a roster around Mitchell. The only thing that could possibly pry Mitchell from the Jazz at this point is a monstrous offer. They simply don’t have the intention of trading him.Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic