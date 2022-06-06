Lakers: Rasheed Wallace to be part of Darvin Ham's staff?

Jason Munz: I asked Penny Hardaway this morning about Rasheed Wallace’s status. He said Rasheed is likely headed to LA to be part of Darvin Ham’s staff.
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Rasheed Wallace is joining the Lakers coaching staff as an assistant coach under new head coach Darvin Ham, per @Shams Charania.
Both were teammates in Detroit and part of the 2004 title team. pic.twitter.com/pyqirwyDSV – 11:57 AM
Rasheed Wallace is joining the Lakers coaching staff as an assistant coach under new head coach Darvin Ham, per @Shams Charania.
Both were teammates in Detroit and part of the 2004 title team. pic.twitter.com/pyqirwyDSV – 11:57 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Ahead of Darvin Ham’s introductory presser today, we discuss what we’re most interested to learn from him and Rob Pelinka. Plus, how can Austin Reaves continue developing? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 11:56 AM
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Ahead of Darvin Ham’s introductory presser today, we discuss what we’re most interested to learn from him and Rob Pelinka. Plus, how can Austin Reaves continue developing? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 11:56 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Penny Hardaway says Rasheed Wallace ‘might’ join Lakers coaching staff under Darvin Ham
cbssports.com/nba/news/penny… – 11:00 AM
Penny Hardaway says Rasheed Wallace ‘might’ join Lakers coaching staff under Darvin Ham
cbssports.com/nba/news/penny… – 11:00 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Press Conference Monday in the NBA just got even newsier: Utah will hold a session tomorrow with new owner Ryan Smith, new CEO Danny Ainge and outgoing coach Quin Snyder … adding to previously scheduled press conferences for Miami’s Pat Riley and new Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 9:52 PM
Press Conference Monday in the NBA just got even newsier: Utah will hold a session tomorrow with new owner Ryan Smith, new CEO Danny Ainge and outgoing coach Quin Snyder … adding to previously scheduled press conferences for Miami’s Pat Riley and new Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 9:52 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
quin snyder making this decision after darvin ham and, seemingly, kenny atkinson are off the board is low-key diabolical – 5:38 PM
quin snyder making this decision after darvin ham and, seemingly, kenny atkinson are off the board is low-key diabolical – 5:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk NBA Finals Game 1, Zach LaVine’s free agency, Adam Silver’s comments on expansion and NBA awards voting, Darvin Ham officially official and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 18K on the way!
youtu.be/_q3B-fuLPCY – 8:58 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk NBA Finals Game 1, Zach LaVine’s free agency, Adam Silver’s comments on expansion and NBA awards voting, Darvin Ham officially official and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 18K on the way!
youtu.be/_q3B-fuLPCY – 8:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Monday will be memorable for NBA press conference devotees: Miami just announced that Pat Riley will hold an interview session before the Lakers’ introduction of Darvin Ham as their new coach.
More around-the-league coverage from me: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-on-the-… – 6:22 PM
Monday will be memorable for NBA press conference devotees: Miami just announced that Pat Riley will hold an interview session before the Lakers’ introduction of Darvin Ham as their new coach.
More around-the-league coverage from me: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-on-the-… – 6:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Now that Darvin Ham is officially the Lakers’ new head coach, one of his first tasks is figuring out how to get more out of Russell Westbrook (if the Lakers keep him).
Here are three things he could try that might improve the Westbrook fit: theathletic.com/3346849/2022/0… – 5:34 PM
Now that Darvin Ham is officially the Lakers’ new head coach, one of his first tasks is figuring out how to get more out of Russell Westbrook (if the Lakers keep him).
Here are three things he could try that might improve the Westbrook fit: theathletic.com/3346849/2022/0… – 5:34 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@John Ireland and @Ramona Shelburne from 1-4pm PT. Talking Lakers, Darvin Ham, NBA Finals, Dodgers, and more! Listen up! – 4:22 PM
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@John Ireland and @Ramona Shelburne from 1-4pm PT. Talking Lakers, Darvin Ham, NBA Finals, Dodgers, and more! Listen up! – 4:22 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
If the Jazz and Quin Snyder aren’t going to come to a deal, they should do it soon. The longer they wait, the more the highly sought candidates will be gone. Darvin Ham already off the board, sounds like Kenny Atkinson is next. – 2:27 PM
If the Jazz and Quin Snyder aren’t going to come to a deal, they should do it soon. The longer they wait, the more the highly sought candidates will be gone. Darvin Ham already off the board, sounds like Kenny Atkinson is next. – 2:27 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers Announce Hiring of Darvin Ham as Head Coach
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-anno… – 1:24 PM
Lakers Announce Hiring of Darvin Ham as Head Coach
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-anno… – 1:24 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
The Lakers will hold an introductory press conference for Coach Darvin Ham at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, at the UCLA Health Training Center. – 12:59 PM
The Lakers will hold an introductory press conference for Coach Darvin Ham at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, at the UCLA Health Training Center. – 12:59 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on Darvin Ham (1/3): “When someone begins his NBA coaching career at the G League level and goes all the way through playing an integral role on the front bench of an NBA Championship team, it really speaks to a certain strength of character…” – 12:57 PM
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on Darvin Ham (1/3): “When someone begins his NBA coaching career at the G League level and goes all the way through playing an integral role on the front bench of an NBA Championship team, it really speaks to a certain strength of character…” – 12:57 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers finally make the hiring of Darvin Ham official: pic.twitter.com/jr3pgeeyC9 – 12:51 PM
Lakers finally make the hiring of Darvin Ham official: pic.twitter.com/jr3pgeeyC9 – 12:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
🎧 New episode of The Forum Club
🎙Everything you need to know about Darvin Ham w/ Bucks beat writer @Eric Nehm
—What are Ham’s strengths?
— Can he maximize Russ?
— What style/systems will he implement?
🟢 Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/744DxL…
🍎 Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:37 PM
🎧 New episode of The Forum Club
🎙Everything you need to know about Darvin Ham w/ Bucks beat writer @Eric Nehm
—What are Ham’s strengths?
— Can he maximize Russ?
— What style/systems will he implement?
🟢 Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/744DxL…
🍎 Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers make official hiring of Darvin Ham. pic.twitter.com/ZXNHWr9QWq – 12:36 PM
Lakers make official hiring of Darvin Ham. pic.twitter.com/ZXNHWr9QWq – 12:36 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers officially announce the hiring of Darvin Ham, 48, as their 28th head coach. His introductory press conference will be next week. – 12:17 PM
Lakers officially announce the hiring of Darvin Ham, 48, as their 28th head coach. His introductory press conference will be next week. – 12:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s official. Darvin Ham is the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/BxOWAoA6sn – 12:02 PM
It’s official. Darvin Ham is the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/BxOWAoA6sn – 12:02 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Sources: Four-time NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace has agreed on a deal to be an assistant coach for the Lakers under new head coach Darvin Ham. Both were teammates in Detroit and part of the 2004 title team. Memphis‘ Penny Hardaway hinted today Wallace may join Ham in LA. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 6, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: As the franchise’s coaching search nears an end, the Charlotte Hornets are set to bring Mike D’Antoni to meet with owner Michael Jordan later this week, sources tell ESPN. D’Antoni will follow Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, who’s expected to meet with Jordan on Tuesday. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 6, 2022
Matt George: I’m told Sacramento Kings guards De’Aaron Fox & Davion Mitchell attended NBA Finals game 2 tonight. They spoke with new Kings head coach Mike Brown after the game. -via Twitter @MattGeorgeSAC / June 6, 2022
Main Rumors, Coaching, Anfernee Hardaway, Darvin Ham, Penny Hardaway, Rasheed Wallace, Los Angeles Lakers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.