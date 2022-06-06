Pat Riley on Heat adding a star: We all realize you can always use more

Brady Hawk: Pat Riley on if they need to add a star: “I think we all realize you can always use more.” “We’re always gonna try to improve the team.” Jokes: “If there’s one out there, throw him to me.” “We will look. We will explore. We always do this.”
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley when asked about potentially slotting someone next to Jimmy Butler as another big time scorer:
Brings up Bam Adebayo again to put more on his scoring plate
“Maybe this is where internally it’s time to go in that direction with more responsibility.” – 1:41 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley on Bam Adebayo:
“He’s been asked to do a lot of things as a young player.”
“He’s always getting somebody open. Duncan should give him half his check. Tyler should pay him half his check. Max should give him half his check.” – 1:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley on Kyle Lowry’s conditioning:
“The bottom line with me and for me as far as hoping you can get the most out of a player…is that you have to be in world class shape, you just have to be.”
“He’s definitely gonna have to address that and it will be addressed.” – 1:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley:
“I’d love to have Tuck back next year. He’s part of our core…He’s special.” – 1:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley on PJ Tucker
“PJ is like a cornerstone, like when UD was in his prime.” – 1:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley really harping on defense right now
“That’s where we as a team have to win.”
Says he won’t ever blame losing on poor shooting, since this team is all about the defensive side of the ball – 1:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley on Duncan Robinson
“The first playoff game this year he got 27 points. He’s a specialist and you can’t win in this league without having one.”
“But I saw improvement in his game where he’s going downhill.”
Mentions needing to improve defensively – 1:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley on Tyler Herro wanting to start:
“As far as being a starter, come to training camp and win it.” – 1:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley on Tyler Herro:
He goes on and on about how he can score in every spot on the floor
“And he’s 22.”
“The next step for him…if you want to win a championship and you want to be a starter, you have to become a two-way player.” – 1:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley:
“I like the team that we have. I like the core. So let’s see where we can go internally. And let’s see where we can go if something presents itself, if that’s a viable option.” – 1:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley on if they need to add a star:
“I think we all realize you can always use more.”
“We’re always gonna try to improve the team.”
Jokes: “If there’s one out there, throw him to me.”
“We will look. We will explore. We always do this.” – 1:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley opens:
“I thought we had an absolutely great year. We had a tremendous story that was developing. But with a lot of stories, the endings aren’t very good.” pic.twitter.com/m2lTGIQ45g – 1:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
For those seeking to view Pat Riley’s annual postseason media session:
We will be streaming Pat Riley’s upcoming press conference (scheduled for 1 p.m.) on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com.
Watch it here: bspts.cc/miami-heat-pre… – 12:53 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Stay locked in here for updates
I’ll be in attendance covering the Pat Riley presser later today 👀 – 8:58 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
