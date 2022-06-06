Pat Riley: We want Udonis Haslem in the organization as long as he wants to be

Will Manso: Pat Riley on Udonis Haslem, “we want him to be in this organization as long as he wants to be.” Says he wants to have UD around, but they haven’t discussed yet. He says UD still deciding if he wants to be on the court. “I’ll sit down with UD. I love him to death.”
Heat’s Pat Riley challenges Tyler Herro to earn starting job: ‘Come to training camp and win it’
Heat’s Pat Riley challenges Tyler Herro to earn starting job: ‘Come to training camp and win it’
Pat Riley sets challenge for Kyle Lowry, “I think he can be in better shape.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “I do think that he can be in better shape next year. We’ll address it and we’ll try to help him as best as we can. Because it’s not easy, when you get a little bit older.” – 3:57 PM
NEW: Should Heat run it back or make significant changes to roster that lost in the East finals? Pat Riley offered his thoughts miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “You can always think about running it back and be successful. But is that going to be what’s going to lead to a championship?” – 3:18 PM
My takeaway from Pat Riley’s press conference: He, like everyone else, believes the Heat need more shot creation next to Jimmy. That could come from a trade or internal development from Bam or Herro. We’ll see how the offseason plays out. – 3:14 PM
Pat RIley: “I think we’re seeing this in the league, if you want to win a championship, and you want to be a starter, you really have to become a two-way player today.” – 2:43 PM
And that’s all from the Pat Riley presser
Scratching that off the bucket list I guess – 1:57 PM
Updated this again with lots of good stuff from Pat Riley in this ongoing press conference, on views on roster, Bam, Herro, Tucker, Oladipo, a lot more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:48 PM
Heat’s Pat Riley addresses offseason plans, Herro as starter, Lowry conditioning, Adebayo improvement. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:41 PM
Pat Riley when asked about potentially slotting someone next to Jimmy Butler as another big time scorer:
Brings up Bam Adebayo again to put more on his scoring plate
“Maybe this is where internally it’s time to go in that direction with more responsibility.” – 1:41 PM
Lots of good stuff from Pat Riley in his ongoing press conference. We’re updating it every minute: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:34 PM
Pat Riley, 77, says he’s not going anywhere: “I’m 77 years old and right now I can do more push-ups than you can right now.” – 1:33 PM
Pat Riley said he’ll meet with Erik Spoelstra about various things this offseason, including: “How can Bam be developed in a way to improve his consistent shot ability every night? Getting 15 shots every night, quality shots that he can get and create.” – 1:32 PM
Pat Riley on Bam Adebayo:
“He’s been asked to do a lot of things as a young player.”
“He’s always getting somebody open. Duncan should give him half his check. Tyler should pay him half his check. Max should give him half his check.” – 1:31 PM
Pat Riley on Kyle Lowry’s conditioning:
“The bottom line with me and for me as far as hoping you can get the most out of a player…is that you have to be in world class shape, you just have to be.”
“He’s definitely gonna have to address that and it will be addressed.” – 1:27 PM
Pat Riley on Heat’s next step, “We have to be proactive in improving the team.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:26 PM
Pat Riley on P.J. Tucker potentially becoming a free agent this summer: “I’d love to have Tuck back next year. He’s part of our core. … He’s special.” – 1:26 PM
Pat Riley:
“I’d love to have Tuck back next year. He’s part of our core…He’s special.” – 1:25 PM
Pat Riley on PJ Tucker
“PJ is like a cornerstone, like when UD was in his prime.” – 1:24 PM
Pat Riley really harping on defense right now
“That’s where we as a team have to win.”
Says he won’t ever blame losing on poor shooting, since this team is all about the defensive side of the ball – 1:23 PM
Pat Riley on Duncan Robinson
“The first playoff game this year he got 27 points. He’s a specialist and you can’t win in this league without having one.”
“But I saw improvement in his game where he’s going downhill.”
Mentions needing to improve defensively – 1:22 PM
Pat Riley on Herro wanting to start: “If he wants to be a starter, we’ll see in October. That’s something that you earn.” – 1:21 PM
Pat Riley on Tyler Herro wanting to start:
“As far as being a starter, come to training camp and win it.” – 1:20 PM
Pat Riley on Tyler Herro:
He goes on and on about how he can score in every spot on the floor
“And he’s 22.”
“The next step for him…if you want to win a championship and you want to be a starter, you have to become a two-way player.” – 1:19 PM
Pat Riley:
“I like the team that we have. I like the core. So let’s see where we can go internally. And let’s see where we can go if something presents itself, if that’s a viable option.” – 1:17 PM
Pat Riley:
“We did find a lot about other players when they were put in position to play 30-35 minutes. It opens up your eyes what it could mean for them.” – 1:16 PM
Pat Riley: “We’re always going to try to improve the team. … You can always use more, but it has to be a good fit.” Riley said the Heat will “explore” the market like it always does. – 1:12 PM
Pat Riley says the Heat – again, and as always – will look and explore upgrades. “If there’s one out there, throw him to me. You can always use more, but it’s got to be a good fit.” – 1:12 PM
Pat Riley on if they need to add a star:
“I think we all realize you can always use more.”
“We’re always gonna try to improve the team.”
Jokes: “If there’s one out there, throw him to me.”
“We will look. We will explore. We always do this.” – 1:12 PM
Pat Riley opens the press conference: “I thought we had an absolutely great year. … I was proud of the team. I’m proud of the coaches.” – 1:10 PM
Pat Riley says if they ran it back, they’d still have a very good team, but adds:
“You have to be very proactive in looking how you’re going to improve.” – 1:09 PM
Pat Riley opens:
“I thought we had an absolutely great year. We had a tremendous story that was developing. But with a lot of stories, the endings aren’t very good.” pic.twitter.com/m2lTGIQ45g – 1:08 PM
For those seeking to view Pat Riley’s annual postseason media session:
We will be streaming Pat Riley’s upcoming press conference (scheduled for 1 p.m.) on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com.
Watch it here: bspts.cc/miami-heat-pre… – 12:53 PM
Pat Riley’s state of the franchise press conference will be streamed on BallySports.com at 1 p.m. – 12:51 PM
Pat Riley speaking to the media this afternoon for his end of the season press conference. Stay tuned for updates beginning around 1 p.m. – 11:57 AM
Stay locked in here for updates
I’ll be in attendance covering the Pat Riley presser later today 👀 – 8:58 AM
Press Conference Monday in the NBA just got even newsier: Utah will hold a session tomorrow with new owner Ryan Smith, new CEO Danny Ainge and outgoing coach Quin Snyder … adding to previously scheduled press conferences for Miami’s Pat Riley and new Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 9:52 PM
Barry Jackson: Udonis Haslem unsure if returning next season. “I will take my time and sit down the family, Pat, Micky and talk about what’s next and where it goes. Now is time to take a mental break and figure it out.” -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / May 31, 2022
