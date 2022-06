Rob Pelinka: Lakers lacked an identity of toughness last season

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Ahead of Darvin Ham’s introductory presser today, we discuss what we’re most interested to learn from him and Rob Pelinka. Plus, how can Austin Reaves continue developing? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork

Rob Pelinka described Darvin Ham as “the ideal fit” for what the Lakers are looking for in a coach. Noted how Ham “earned his stripes” by starting out as a coach and GM at the G League level. AK – 3:06 PM

Darvin Ham is here. General manager Rob Pelinka says Ham was the “unanimous choice” of the franchise for their next head coach, citing his experience and character. pic.twitter.com/XicbjFExsl

Darvin Ham introductory press conference has begun on @SpectrumSN“This is an incredibly bright and promising day in Lakers history,” Rob Pelinka said to start it off. pic.twitter.com/Yn6UkZxnGH

Darvin Ham on working with VP of bball ops Rob Pelinka: “We gonna collaborate, communicate and also make sure we demonstrate.” – 3:09 PM

Ham said he’ll be collaborating with Rob Pelinka and the rest of the front office about the types of players that best fit around those returning next season. – 3:22 PM

Rob Pelinka said the Lakers lacked “an identity of toughness” last season, and one thing the front office looks forward to is seeing Ham infuse that into the roster. – 3:24 PM

Kyle Goon: Rob Pelinka said the Lakers lacked “an identity of toughness” last season, and one thing the front office looks forward to is seeing Ham infuse that into the roster.Source: Twitter @kylegoon

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.