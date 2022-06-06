Rob Pelinka: Lakers lacked an identity of toughness last season

Kyle Goon: Rob Pelinka said the Lakers lacked “an identity of toughness” last season, and one thing the front office looks forward to is seeing Ham infuse that into the roster.
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham said he’ll be collaborating with Rob Pelinka and the rest of the front office about the types of players that best fit around those returning next season. – 3:22 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Darvin Ham introductory press conference has begun on @SpectrumSN
“This is an incredibly bright and promising day in Lakers history,” Rob Pelinka said to start it off. pic.twitter.com/Yn6UkZxnGH – 3:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Darvin Ham is here. General manager Rob Pelinka says Ham was the “unanimous choice” of the franchise for their next head coach, citing his experience and character. pic.twitter.com/XicbjFExsl – 3:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Rob Pelinka calls Darvin Ham their “unanimous choice” for the Lakers new head coach. – 3:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rob Pelinka: “This is an incredibly bright and promising day in Lakers history.” – 3:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Rob Pelinka described Darvin Ham as “the ideal fit” for what the Lakers are looking for in a coach. Noted how Ham “earned his stripes” by starting out as a coach and GM at the G League level. AK – 3:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Ahead of Darvin Ham’s introductory presser today, we discuss what we’re most interested to learn from him and Rob Pelinka. Plus, how can Austin Reaves continue developing? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 11:56 AM
Ryan Ward: Darvin Ham calls Anthony Davis “the key” to the Lakers getting back to a championship level. Emphasized the defensive side of the ball -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / June 6, 2022
Mike Trudell: Ham on AD: “His skillset, his size, his defensive accument, his relentlessness defensively is key. It’s going to be the foundation fo the type of standard we set … We need consistency out of Anthony Davis. We need him to be healthy … playing championship level basketball.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / June 6, 2022
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham said he wants assistant coaches who are going to roll up their sleeves and wear multiple hats. He said the Lakers’ pursuit of Rasheed Wallace is “active” and that the Lakers are “working through that.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / June 6, 2022
