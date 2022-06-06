Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic have garnered a lot of trade interest

But nearly everyone else, including star center Rudy Gobert, has some sort of availability on the trade market. League sources suggest Gobert and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic have been two names that have garnered significant interest from teams. The Jazz expect to be a team that will be aggressive on the trade market.
Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Just thinking about some big Quin Snyder decisions/moments, feel free to add your own:
– Essentially believing in Rudy Gobert, who seemed so raw under Corbin, to be a transformational starting center in year 2
– Finding 1,000 ways to attack Carmelo’s defense in the OKC series – 12:47 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Boston Celtics Game 1 Stunner in NBA Finals, Bojan Bogdanovic season in review, Cleveland Cavs Menu – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/boston-ce…
Premieres at 8:30 on @youtube join the community and chat
youtube.com/watch?v=E_1q1z… – 10:16 AM
More on this storyline
The Jazz are weighing trade possibilities with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, who NBA sources have pegged as one of Toronto’s targets to satisfy its appetite for a starting rim-protector. While there’s much debate both around the league and among Utah staffers about whether moving Gobert, the Jazz’s true defensive lynchpin, is the most effective avenue to improving Utah’s issues guarding on the perimeter, Anunoby would clearly pose as a tremendous addition for any team lacking on the wing. -via Bleacher Report / May 31, 2022
Despite long-running speculation that the Mavericks hope to trade for Rudy Gobert, I’m told that an all-out pursuit of Utah’s All-Star center and defensive anchor is unlikely. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 27, 2022
The more complex answer is that league sources have indicated that if the Jazz were going to part with one of their dual franchise players that it would probably be Gobert, but the Jazz could be looking to retain both players. -via deseret.com / May 23, 2022
