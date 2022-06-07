Marcus Smart on facing Draymond Green: You respond to fire with fire

Ben Rohrbach: Marcus Smart on Draymond’s antics: “I mean, you respond to fire with fire, right? We’ve just got to turn around and do the same thing. If he’s going to come in here and try to be physical, this is our house and we’ve got to protect it.”
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jayson Tatum talked about handling Draymond Green’s trash talk in NBA Finals: “You got to understand what certain people are trying to do, take you off your game.” masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Draymond Green’s presser today was pure classic, an enjoyable 13 minutes from one of the league’s top personalities. #Celtics #Warriors #NBAFinals2022 – 2:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Draymond Green on trash talk with Grant Williams, with a story on LeBron and how to compete against guys that say they look up to you pic.twitter.com/9r53HyQV9g – 1:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Draymond said he learned trash talk growing up in Saginaw. Said you had to talk. If you were quiet, that meant you were soft. #Celtics #Warriors. – 1:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Draymond Green said he wouldn’t have trash talked Grant Williams if Grant wouldn’t have talked trash first. Once Grant talked in Game 2, Draymond said he had to go there. #Celtics #Warriors – 1:56 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Marcus Smart on Draymond’s antics: “I mean, you respond to fire with fire, right? We’ve just got to turn around and do the same thing. If he’s going to come in here and try to be physical, this is our house and we’ve got to protect it.” – 1:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green to Grant Williams: ‘You’re not me. You want to be me’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/07/dra… – 1:01 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jaylen Brown on what Ime Udoka’s message is to the team about dealing with Draymond Green’s extracurriculars that can lead to techs: “We don’t have time for that… Don’t get caught up in all the antics.” – 12:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams is fine after Marcus Smart landed on his leg. Said that Williams stayed down to make sure he was ok before eventually getting up and continuing to play. – 12:40 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Our latest Playmaker newsletter for @SInow: Draymond Green Is Where He Wants to Be: On the edge. si.com/nba/2022/06/07… – 10:14 AM
Terrence Ross @TerrenceRoss
Check out .terrenceross’s video! #TikTok tiktok.com/t/ZTdcnrWoD/?k… draymond has grey beard hair 🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️ – 1:03 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eugenio Suarez slammed his helmet to the ground after he was called out on strikes, proceeded to argue with Chris Guccione, but was allowed to remain in the game. That’s some “Draymond Green already has one technical so we can’t give him another” type restraint – 10:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
SportsCenter NBA Finals report on Draymond Green’s biggest assist to the Warriors in Game 2 — An “attitude adjustment.” pic.twitter.com/3zZnAFJcVT – 7:39 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Should Draymond Green have gotten a second technical foul last night?
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown when guarded by Draymond Green:
4-12 FG
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green: ‘I’ve earned deferential treatment’ from referees nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/06/dra… – 5:01 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Cool thing Marcus Smart’s @YGC_Foundation is doing here, teaming up with Boston-based charity The MW Fund to raffle off two tickets to Game 3 as well as dinner and a one-night stay in Boston. Proceeds go to the two foundations. 36finals.com/give/msf/raffl… – 4:13 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
game 2 reaction pod on today’s open floor with @RohanNadkarni!
—boston’s turnover problem
—kerr’s defensive adjustments
—big draymond energy
— should the celtics go small?
—much more!
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The #NBAFinals MVP odds are stacked heavily in favor of Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum. So should you wager on Draymond Green of #Warriors at 80-1 or Marcus Smart of #Celtics at 70-1? usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 3:35 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️
Celtics spoil a Golden opportunity to take control of Finals and get smacked in Game 2. I yell a lot while @Abby Chin gets whistled for a flagrant-1 detailing Draymond Green’s antics.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New @AthleticNBAShow Basketball Buds w/ @talkhoops @Travonne @JLEdwardsIII as we break down the Warriors tying up the Finals, Draymond wilding out, Snyder leaving the Jazz and Nuggets ownership claiming they’re championship or bust.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With the #NBAFinals heading to Boston, @andscape has reposted this reflection on the black history with the #Celtics from Chuck Cooper to Bill Russell to JoJo White to Robert Parish to KG to Marcus Smart and beyond. bit.ly/2uFvdBY #nba – 1:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry is shooting 57/40% when guarded by Marcus Smart in 2 games. pic.twitter.com/OjzHiC2AWP – 12:10 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
It’s literally as simple as “will Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Derrick White show up?”
That’s it.
We can talk adjustments, rotations, pick and roll coverages, turnovers, etc.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Al Horford, Derrick White and Marcus Smart combined to shoot 15-23 from 3 in Game 1.
They are currently a combined 2-7.
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Marcus Smart should change his hair color throughout the game based on momentum and his emotions. – 9:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Some quality head games being played as Draymond Green continues to pester Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Grant Williams in this first half. The most recent dust up with Brown is now under review – 9:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Daniel Theis and Payton Pritchard in for Al Horford and Marcus Smart.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Marcus Smart with that terrible pass. Lol everyone in the world saw that coming. 😂 – 8:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 2:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
One adjustment to watch in Game 2: Who does Marcus Smart guard, Curry or Green? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/05/one… – 3:30 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Marcus Smart has always been a brilliant defender, but has had some real duds on offense in past playoffs. His playing point guard for Boston only works if he’s serviceable with the ball in his hands. He’s been much better than that, and so are the Celtics theathletic.com/3349498/2022/0… – 3:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Who’d have thought Marcus Smart would have been an upgrade over Isaiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving, and Kemba Walker as Celtics point guard? Well, he did, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3349498/2022/0… – 11:05 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart to @The Athletic on Brittney Griner: “We’re asking everybody in the sports world to come together collectively & fight this…Our brothers & our sisters in this game, we won’t allow that & we’re not going to stand for it.”
New w/ @Joe Vardon
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Here’s Marcus Smart busting Horford’s balls for being delayed… Then a long video of a huddle where nothing really happens pic.twitter.com/2PU4y1ZRDn – 5:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Celtics Marcus Smart and Grant Williams are wearing #wearebg T-shirts at #NBAFinals practice. The #wearebg movement is to help bring WNBA Mercury star Brittney Griner back to America after being wrongfully detained in Russia. Scan the code on Smart’s back for more information. pic.twitter.com/GVwQdVJWUf – 4:58 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown among several Celtics players wearing “We are BG” t-shirts. QR code takes you to change dot org petition to “secure Brittney Griner’s swift and safe return to the U.S.”
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart with the “We Are BG” t-shirt in support of Brittney Griner, who remains jailed in Russia. #Celtics #WNBA #FreeBrittneyGriner pic.twitter.com/WYkdJEGGMh – 4:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart did his media session today wearing a shirt that said, “We Are BG,” and made a point of reiterating he and the Celtics are thinking of Brittney Griner, who remains detained in Russia, at the end of it. – 4:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Marcus Smart in playing Game 1 in front of Gary Payton and the defensive similarities they have pic.twitter.com/YSsVDQaIUR – 4:23 PM
